For the first time since 2012, the historic Hollywood Sign will be washed, primed and repainted in time for its 100th anniversary. The Hollywood Sign Trust is teaming up with the Sherwin-Williams paint and coating manufacturing company, to give the sign its first refurbishment since 2012, when celebrating its 90th anniversary. Before that, the sign was completely torn down and rebuilt from in 1978.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO