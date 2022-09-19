ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Weekly

West Hollywood’s Liberation Is Bringing Back Cafe Society

At a time when many of the funky independent cafes are dwindling in West Hollywood and haven’t reopened since the pandemic, and big coffee chains are rethinking and redesigning their layouts geared more toward grab-and-go than stop and chat, Liberation Coffee House at the L.A. LGBT Center is determined to bring back cafe society.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Hollywood Sign To Get A Makeover For 100th Anniversary

For the first time since 2012, the historic Hollywood Sign will be washed, primed and repainted in time for its 100th anniversary. The Hollywood Sign Trust is teaming up with the Sherwin-Williams paint and coating manufacturing company, to give the sign its first refurbishment since 2012, when celebrating its 90th anniversary. Before that, the sign was completely torn down and rebuilt from in 1978.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Motorcyclist Killed in Traffic Crash on Atlantic Avenue [Long Beach, CA]

Rider Struck and Killed by Pickup near 19th Street. The incident happened at around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and 19th Street. According to reports, a motorcyclist was traveling south on Atlantic Avenue when he was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra near 19th Street. Due to the impact of the collision, the rider sustained serious injuries.
LONG BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Santa Rosa Road [Camarillo, CA]

One Hospitalized after Motorcycle Crash near Woodcreek Road. The collision happened at 11:12 a.m., near Woodcreek Road. According to reports, a motorcycle traveling westbound on Santa Rosa collided with a vehicle turning left onto eastbound Santa Rosa. The impact of the collision left the rider with serious injuries. Responding officers...
CAMARILLO, CA
Jónsi
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Rollover Crash on Manchester Avenue [Anaheim, CA]

At Least Two Hospitalized after Car Accident near Lincoln Avenue. The crash happened around 8:42 p.m., at the intersection of Manchester and Lincoln Avenue. As per reports, two vehicles reportedly collided, resulting in one of the vehicles overturning. Although, the events leading up to the crash remain unknown. First responders...
ANAHEIM, CA
L.A. Weekly

Ivan Lopez Fatally Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Holly Avenue [Compton, CA]

28-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Fatal Collision on Alondra Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 4:32 p.m., near the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Holly Avenue on September 17th. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that a vehicle and a motorcycle...
COMPTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rose Ruffin Arrested after Hit-and-Run on Danbury Avenue [Hesperia, CA]

23-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Pursuit Collision on Madera Avenue. The incident happened around 6:42 p..m, near the intersection of Madera and Danbury Avenue on September 12th. Per reports, 23-year-old Ruffin was driving a white Chevrolet truck and struck a power pole. Officers saw Ruffin speeding out after crashing into the...
HESPERIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]

41-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dead after a Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga. The incident happened on September 17th, just before 11:30 p.m., near the area of Rancho Cucamonga, involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Lexus sedan, and a Chevrolet sedan. According to California Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old motorcyclist was...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Collision on 605 Freeway [Cerritos, CA]

1 Dead after Head-On Accident near Alondra Boulevard. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m., near Alondra Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. For reasons under investigation, a northbound vehicle veered into oncoming lanes and collided head-on with a pickup-truck. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced one of the...
CERRITOS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Victim Airlifted after Two-Car Crash on Palmdale Road [Phelan, CA]

1 Airlifted after 2-Car Accident near Johnson Road. Police responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m., near Johnson Road on September 17th. Per reports, the collision involved two vehicles. According to police, one of the involved vehicles had major front-edge damages and the other sustained general extensive damages. Furthermore, Helicopter...
PHELAN, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]

Traffic Collision near Bear Valley Road Left Several Hurt. The accident happened around 12:27 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 15, south of Bear Valley Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the events surrounding the crash remain unknown, but the involved vehicles were estimated to have included up to four or five vehicles including an overturned Mercedez C300.
HESPERIA, CA

