Hudson Star-Observer
Weekend planner: Art, walks, festivals and music set for week
The Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival is returning with more than 80 artists expected to showcase their talents. Artists' media will range from painting, jewelry, pottery and so much more. This event is known to draw thousands of visitors to Lakefront Park in Hudson each year, especially in good weather. This year’s event will be hosted Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
fox9.com
Chef Justin Sutherland on his recovery: 'I still haven't eaten solid food in 9 weeks'
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prominent Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland joined The Jason Show on FOX 9 on Tuesday, where he discussed his recovery after a boating accident over the summer and his new book, "Northern Soul." Sutherland was boating with friends on the St. Croix River on July 3...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
Restaurant roundup: What's opening, closing and coming soon in the Twin Cities
There's plenty of action in the Twin Cities restaurant scene. Here's what to watch this fall. 🌿 Plant-based cafe and herbal apothecary HEAL Mpls, which stands for Herbs, Eats, All Love, has opened in North Minneapolis. Expect daily menu changes and over 100 bulk herbs. 🐶 Brew Park, an...
Hudson Star-Observer
'Casting on' party to knit for those in need
Starting its seventh year of knitting and crocheting hats and scarves for the homeless and those in need, the Youth Resource Committee of Hudson will be having a “casting on” party on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 9-11 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Vine St., Hudson.
southsidepride.com
What’s happening on Selby Avenue in St. Paul
St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood was the center of the Black community in the Minneapolis–St. Paul region for much of the 20th century. The intact Rondo neighborhood was economically active, social and self-supportive. The core of Rondo was demolished between 1956 and 1968 to make way for the construction of the I-94 freeway. At least 650 families were displaced from the neighborhood, as well as many businesses and community locations.
ccxmedia.org
Bar and Dog Park Venue Opens in Plymouth
The dog park is a place where people can let their furry friends run free. “It’s the social part, and it’s also stimulating,” said Ramona Braun, a park ranger with Brew Park in Plymouth. “It helps them get exercise, both physically as well as mentally.”. But...
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
willmarradio.com
Storms drop huge hail stones on River Falls Wisconsin
(River Falls, WI) -- The storm system that brought rain and wind to the Twin Cities dropped some huge hail just over the river in western Wisconsin. A number of people took to social media to show the hail, which ranged from golf ball sized to baseball sized, from last night's storms. Folks in River Falls, Wisconsin saw the worst of it. Forecasters say the storms also brought brilliant flashes of lightning. There are no reports of major damage or any serious injuries.
River Falls Journal
PHOTOS: Hailstorm damage
River Falls residents got an unexpected surprise on Sept. 20 when a thunderstorm producing large hail rolled through town. Reports of damage included houses, vehicles and windows. Some parts of the city had it worse than others. Residents reported the hail being the average size being a golf ball in...
Hudson Star-Observer
Biruta Straumanis
Biruta Straumanis, who is remembered by her family as an avid gardener, talented cook and voracious consumer of the news media, died Friday, Sept. 9, in River Falls Area Hospital. She was 96. Straumanis, a resident of River Falls Township, was born Feb. 14, 1926, in Nitaure parish, Latvia. She...
fox9.com
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
No seconds needed: University of Minnesota students frustrated with what's being served up at the campus dining halls
MINNEAPOLIS – Complaints on campus are happening only three weeks into the new school year at the University of Minnesota. Parents, with students graduating in 2026, are sharing photos taken by their kids from inside the resident dining halls, within a private Facebook group. The pictures show what's being offered for meals, and sometimes the lack of any food."We've been getting Lunchables and pizza, that's about it," said Donovan Verdi, a freshman living at Middlebrook Hall on the U's west bank.As an active person, Verdi says he's disappointed by the lack of nutritional food being offered."I need more than a Lunchable...
Nearly 80 vehicles damaged by hail at UW-River Falls
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — A popup thunderstorm rolled through River Falls Tuesday night, and it brought golf ball-sized hail with it. Homes, buildings and cars all reported damage the following morning, including Kate Webster. “There’s glass everywhere,” she said. “I just had to cover my windshield up the best...
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
willmarradio.com
Crashes claim two lives in Twin Cities
(Minneapolis MN-) Two fatal crashes have been reported in the Twin Cities yesterday and this morning:. At 8:20 a.m. Monday 51-year-old Kimberly Stieper of North Branch was killed when her car was rear ended by an SUV on Highway 61 at Liebel Street in White Bear Lake. Upon impact, Stieper's car was pushed into oncoming traffic where she was hit by an SUV.
Hudson Star-Observer
Ryan Christopher Malm
Ryan Christopher Malm our beloved son, big brother, grandson, nephew, friend and comrade, passed away on August 28th, 2022. While walking friends home, he was hit by a drunk driver who fled the scene. He was only 25 years young. Ryan was born in Northern California, but grew up in River Falls where he loved his wrestling team. After graduating, he joined the Army and served for four years as a forward observer for the 82nd Airborne. He traveled across the globe, did a tour of duty in Afghanistan and was currently serving in the North Carolina Gaurd as a Staff Sergeant. He packed 80 years of life into 25 and lived it to the absolute fullest. We will be celebrating him with a military service held on October 1st. at the Paratrooper’s chapel in Fort Bragg, NC at 11:00 am. We will also have a Celebration of Life held on October 8th, from 1 to 4 pm, at the River Falls Golf Club. He is missed dearly by so many.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
A look inside the Viking Mississippi
The glossy finish of the tile floors and the fresh new smell as you walk through the Viking Mississippi instantly takes you on an unforgettable and tranquil trip. As you enter the ship into the Explorer’s Lounge, ethereal music plays and a panoramic view of the Mississippi can be seen through the windows.
Brawl breaks out at Edina High School homecoming football game
Three teenagers were arrested after a large fight broke out at the Edina High School homecoming football game Friday. The Edina Police Department is investigating the incident. According to Jennifer Bennerotte, the city's communications director, a large group entered the stadium just after halftime and began "causing a disturbance." "The...
