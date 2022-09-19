Ryan Christopher Malm our beloved son, big brother, grandson, nephew, friend and comrade, passed away on August 28th, 2022. While walking friends home, he was hit by a drunk driver who fled the scene. He was only 25 years young. Ryan was born in Northern California, but grew up in River Falls where he loved his wrestling team. After graduating, he joined the Army and served for four years as a forward observer for the 82nd Airborne. He traveled across the globe, did a tour of duty in Afghanistan and was currently serving in the North Carolina Gaurd as a Staff Sergeant. He packed 80 years of life into 25 and lived it to the absolute fullest. We will be celebrating him with a military service held on October 1st. at the Paratrooper’s chapel in Fort Bragg, NC at 11:00 am. We will also have a Celebration of Life held on October 8th, from 1 to 4 pm, at the River Falls Golf Club. He is missed dearly by so many.

RIVER FALLS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO