State treasurer, nurses: hospital putting profit over patients
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – They are very powerful people. Nurses are scared to publicly question them. Doctors worry about losing their hospital privileges if they speak out against hospital administrators. But North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell isn’t backing down when it comes to challenging the executives in charge of the state’s largest hospital systems. He has called the hospitals “cartels…disguising themselves as nonprofits” while their CEOs rake in millions of dollars a year.
School lunches no longer free in public school districts
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) – After two school years of free lunch, students will now have to pay for school lunches again in their respective cafeterias. However, school officials say it’ll still be cheaper than packing your lunch at home. Federal and state government funding programs provided free...
Coors Light beer drenches Florida highway after semi-trailer crash
A semi-trailer driving through Florida crashed early Wednesday morning – closing down the highway and saturating it with Coors Light beer. Authorities closed down a southbound portion of Interstate-75 to tend to the beer-drenched road. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened after 6 a.m. in Hernando County,...
Former Kansas Deputy Ordered to Be Reprimanded After Hogtying, Shoving and Tasing a 12-Year-Old Autistic Boy
The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training determined a Kansas sheriff deputy hogtied, shoved, and tased a 12-year-old autistic boy who ran away from his foster home. The Commission found a 12-year-old, referred to as L.H in a document, was attempting to run away from his foster...
St. James Conservancy hosts second annual environmental fair
ST. JAMES, N.C. (WECT) – St. James Conservancy hosted its second annual environmental fair to educate community members about everything from the coast to native wildlife. The fair included 30 booths set up by local organizations to teach people about wildlife. That included displays about wildfires, sea turtles and live animals on display like a pelican, an owl and frogs.
