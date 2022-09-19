ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram Model incites ridicule as she gets annoyed by passers by getting in her shot

A video of an Instagram model trying to shoot a video in a busy London Underground station has sparked an online debate about photo and video shoots in public places. The video shows the finished video for social media versus what it took to shoot it, with passers-by continually getting in the shot. The model is visibly getting more and more frustrated.
Anniversary of Diana’s death: Doctor at scene of crash recalls princess’ final moments

The French doctor who happened across the crash which claimed the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, looks back at that fateful evening on the 25th anniversary of her death.Dr. Frederic Mailliez was driving home from a party through Paris’s Alma Tunnel in 1997 when he saw the smoking car and tried to save the princess’s life.“I feel a little bit responsible for her last moments,” the doctor said.Mailliez said he did not recognise Diana in the moment, as he was focused on his efforts to help her.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Princess Diana’s old Ford Escort sold for £650,000 at auctionAustralian morning show host says Meghan Markle is ‘full of it’ and a ‘t*****’Nando’s launch new heat-reactive clothing line
Watch the harrowing moment a man who plunged 30 metres off a cliff onto rocks while doing tree work is expertly rescued by a chopper in dramatic scenes

A man is fighting for his life after suffering serious head and neck injuries in a terrifying clifftop fall onto rocks from a famous Australian lookout. The man in his 20s was working on trees on the boardwalk on Coolum Esplanade on Queensland's Sunshine Coast at 9.30am on Wednesday, when he experienced a medical episode.
TikToker reveals Hinge date caught them in lie after they claimed they were out of town for grandpa’s funeral

A person was caught in a lie after a man they had cancelled a Hinge date with had accidentally spotted them across the street.TikTok user @itsmeimbinches documented the awkward moment in a video that now has more than three million views. “Told my Hinge date I was out of town for my grandpa’s funeral,” the on-screen text reads. “But then he saw me f**k up a chicken caesar wrap across the street.”In the clip, the TikToker films their purported Hinge date standing across the street, wearing a blue button down shirt and black trousers. The man carries a Trader...
TikTok Video of Dog Chillin' at an Airport Bar Is the Content We're Here For

There is something so painful about being stuck at the airport waiting for your flight. No matter how much you try and kill time, it can really, really drag. One man on TikTok figured out how to hack it, however. He brought his BFF. His dog! Video of the two hanging at an airport bar has now gone viral — and TBH, we're not sure we'll ever travel without our pup ever again.
UK Man’s Hard Fall Gets Captured on Ring Camera

Dylan from the United Kingdom was a good sport and posted video on TikTok after slipping and falling because of a wet mat. He told Inside Edition Digital that he knew that mat would be a problem the day it was purchased, and it was the third time he’d fallen. Luckily, the most recent mishap was on Ring camera. “Family laughed and found my reaction amusing even though I was not amused, lol,” he told Inside Edition Digital’s Andrea Swindall.
