DIY Photography
Instagram Model incites ridicule as she gets annoyed by passers by getting in her shot
A video of an Instagram model trying to shoot a video in a busy London Underground station has sparked an online debate about photo and video shoots in public places. The video shows the finished video for social media versus what it took to shoot it, with passers-by continually getting in the shot. The model is visibly getting more and more frustrated.
Wild video shows huge fight between 2 women inside NYC bodega that sparked a fatal hit-and-run of a disabled innocent bystander, 59, just moments later
A street fight between two women inside a New York City bodega involving wild punching and wig-pulling, led to the hit-and-run death of a disabled man when he was mowed down by one of the brawlers who drove into the sidewalk to take out her foe. The fracas, which was...
Married at First Sight shock as bride moves out and disappears before dinner party
In an exclusive first look ahead of tonight's (13 September) episode, Married at First Sight's Lara and Richie appear to having relationship difficulties, as Lara was nowhere to be seen at a dinner party. The 49-year-old former dancer was a total no-show as her newly-wed husband, Richie, 51, attended the...
Anniversary of Diana’s death: Doctor at scene of crash recalls princess’ final moments
The French doctor who happened across the crash which claimed the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, looks back at that fateful evening on the 25th anniversary of her death.Dr. Frederic Mailliez was driving home from a party through Paris’s Alma Tunnel in 1997 when he saw the smoking car and tried to save the princess’s life.“I feel a little bit responsible for her last moments,” the doctor said.Mailliez said he did not recognise Diana in the moment, as he was focused on his efforts to help her.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Princess Diana’s old Ford Escort sold for £650,000 at auctionAustralian morning show host says Meghan Markle is ‘full of it’ and a ‘t*****’Nando’s launch new heat-reactive clothing line
Man Films Black Bear Walking Right Up to Him, Hanging Out on Porch: VIDEO
It’s almost as if this one black bear is a member of the family as a video shows the massive wild animal sauntering up onto a porch and chilling for a bit. The bear was even calm as the home’s human resident filmed the event, documenting the amazing experience.
Watch the harrowing moment a man who plunged 30 metres off a cliff onto rocks while doing tree work is expertly rescued by a chopper in dramatic scenes
A man is fighting for his life after suffering serious head and neck injuries in a terrifying clifftop fall onto rocks from a famous Australian lookout. The man in his 20s was working on trees on the boardwalk on Coolum Esplanade on Queensland's Sunshine Coast at 9.30am on Wednesday, when he experienced a medical episode.
TikToker reveals Hinge date caught them in lie after they claimed they were out of town for grandpa’s funeral
A person was caught in a lie after a man they had cancelled a Hinge date with had accidentally spotted them across the street.TikTok user @itsmeimbinches documented the awkward moment in a video that now has more than three million views. “Told my Hinge date I was out of town for my grandpa’s funeral,” the on-screen text reads. “But then he saw me f**k up a chicken caesar wrap across the street.”In the clip, the TikToker films their purported Hinge date standing across the street, wearing a blue button down shirt and black trousers. The man carries a Trader...
Ecstatic moment dog owners hunting for their lost Maltese cross shih-tzu Miaa find the pooch in bushland FIVE DAYS after she ran off during a walk
A couple who lost their Maltese cross shih-tzu has shared heartwarming footage of the moment they were reunited with their pet five days later. Elissaundra Augusteyn and Sofia Hernandez had been searching for Miaa after she ran away from the couple while on a walk at The Spit, on the Gold Coast, on Sunday.
Moment Woman Faints During Slingshot Ride Goes Viral: 'How Embarrassing'
Over 395,000 people have watched the moment a woman passed out on a funfair ride.
pethelpful.com
TikTok Video of Dog Chillin' at an Airport Bar Is the Content We're Here For
There is something so painful about being stuck at the airport waiting for your flight. No matter how much you try and kill time, it can really, really drag. One man on TikTok figured out how to hack it, however. He brought his BFF. His dog! Video of the two hanging at an airport bar has now gone viral — and TBH, we're not sure we'll ever travel without our pup ever again.
PETS・
Sophia Nomvete Spent 3 Weeks Practicing Her Earth-Shaking "The Rings of Power" Song
Sophia Nomvete, who plays fan-favorite Disa the Dwarf princess in "The Rings of Power," has her breakout moment in the fourth episode of "Rings of Power," which was released Sept. 16. There's a tragic accident in the mines of Moria, and many of the miners are trapped underneath layers of rock. No one knows if they've survived.
Heartwarming video shows blind boy 'seeing' for first time
A mom captured video of when her visually impaired son got the chance to “see” a firefighter by feeling the equipment and uniform with his hands.
insideedition.com
UK Man’s Hard Fall Gets Captured on Ring Camera
Dylan from the United Kingdom was a good sport and posted video on TikTok after slipping and falling because of a wet mat. He told Inside Edition Digital that he knew that mat would be a problem the day it was purchased, and it was the third time he’d fallen. Luckily, the most recent mishap was on Ring camera. “Family laughed and found my reaction amusing even though I was not amused, lol,” he told Inside Edition Digital’s Andrea Swindall.
