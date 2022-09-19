MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans on Wednesday rejected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ call to allow voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers called Wednesday for a special session of the GOP-controlled Legislature to pass a measure creating a way for voters to repeal the 173-year-old law. But within hours of announcing his proposal, Republican legislative leaders summarily rejected it as a political stunt. It’s the latest move by Evers to put pressure on Republicans over abortion and keep the issue in the spotlight ahead of the election. Polls have repeatedly shown that a majority of Wisconsin residents support abortion rights. Evers is in a tight race with Republican Tim Michels, who supports the state’s ban, which has no exceptions in cases of rape or incest. Wisconsin clinics stopped performing abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as a legal fight plays out to determine whether the state’s pre-Civil War era abortion ban is in effect.

