Wisconsin State

The Associated Press

Wisconsin Republicans reject Evers call for abortion vote

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans on Wednesday rejected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ call to allow voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers called Wednesday for a special session of the GOP-controlled Legislature to pass a measure creating a way for voters to repeal the 173-year-old law. But within hours of announcing his proposal, Republican legislative leaders summarily rejected it as a political stunt. It’s the latest move by Evers to put pressure on Republicans over abortion and keep the issue in the spotlight ahead of the election. Polls have repeatedly shown that a majority of Wisconsin residents support abortion rights. Evers is in a tight race with Republican Tim Michels, who supports the state’s ban, which has no exceptions in cases of rape or incest. Wisconsin clinics stopped performing abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as a legal fight plays out to determine whether the state’s pre-Civil War era abortion ban is in effect.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Two new polls, different numbers for Wisconsin’s top races this fall

(The Center Square) – A pair of new polls are painting slightly different pictures of Wisconsin’s marquee election races this fall. Surveys by Emerson College and by Spectrum News/Siena College were released Tuesday, shedding insight into Wisconsin’s races for governor and U.S. Senate. Election Day is Nov. 8.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Another law enforcement endorsement removed on Mandela Barnes campaign website

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Another law enforcement endorsement Mandela Barnes' campaign claimed to secure last week has been withdrawn from the campaign website. Racine County Deputy Sheriff Malik Frazier is no longer included on a coalition of Wisconsin law enforcement officers' endorsements. Frazier was one of two active duty officers originally listed in a campaign press release Thursday.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WFRV Local 5

DeSantis joins top Wisconsin Republicans for Unite and Win Rally

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers versus Chicago Bears game wasn’t the only big event happening in Northeast Wisconsin on Sunday evening. Over at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, U.S. Senate candidate Ron Johnson, and U.S. House of Representatives candidate Mike […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Michels blasts report detailing harassment, discrimination allegations at his company

MADISON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels on Tuesday blasted a report from a Milwaukee TV station that detailed multiple allegations of sexual harassment and racial discrimination at his construction company, while Gov. Tony Evers said the news further brings Michels’ leadership abilities into question. The reporting from CBS 58 on Monday stems from five lawsuits ranging from 1998...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Your Words: Attack ads against Barnes are filled with falsehoods

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
MARSHFIELD, WI
redlakenationnews.com

Sheriffs Across Minnesota Endorse Schultz

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, in an unprecedented and historic show of public support, 22 county sheriffs from across the state of Minnesota announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General. The sheriffs represent a broad range of Minnesota communities, including sheriffs from four of the state's largest counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Voting begins to find the 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin'

MADISON, Wis. — Voting is now underway for the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The contest, sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group, highlights some of the most interesting things manufactured in the Badger State. Last year alone, more than 150 products were...
WISCONSIN STATE

