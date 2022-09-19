Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Republicans reject Evers call for abortion vote
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans on Wednesday rejected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ call to allow voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers called Wednesday for a special session of the GOP-controlled Legislature to pass a measure creating a way for voters to repeal the 173-year-old law. But within hours of announcing his proposal, Republican legislative leaders summarily rejected it as a political stunt. It’s the latest move by Evers to put pressure on Republicans over abortion and keep the issue in the spotlight ahead of the election. Polls have repeatedly shown that a majority of Wisconsin residents support abortion rights. Evers is in a tight race with Republican Tim Michels, who supports the state’s ban, which has no exceptions in cases of rape or incest. Wisconsin clinics stopped performing abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as a legal fight plays out to determine whether the state’s pre-Civil War era abortion ban is in effect.
thecentersquare.com
Two new polls, different numbers for Wisconsin’s top races this fall
(The Center Square) – A pair of new polls are painting slightly different pictures of Wisconsin’s marquee election races this fall. Surveys by Emerson College and by Spectrum News/Siena College were released Tuesday, shedding insight into Wisconsin’s races for governor and U.S. Senate. Election Day is Nov. 8.
Over a year later, Republican appointees to tech school board still refuse to resign despite expired terms
Three members of the 13-seat Wisconsin Technical College System board continue to serve in those positions despite their terms ending in May of 2021. The trio — Becky Levzow, Kelly Tourdot and Mary Williams, a former Republican state legislator — were all appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican.
Decision 2022: What's driving Wisconsin voters' interest?
Right now, 3.5 million people in Wisconsin are registered to vote in November. That's higher than the 2018 mid-term election but not quite as high as the presidential numbers in 2016 and 2020.
Wisconsin senator questions ethics, ties of governor to voting organization
(The Center Square) – There are new questions about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' ties to Milwaukee’s planned get-out-the-vote effort this fall. Former Evers’ staffer Melissa Baldauff is listed as one of the principals at GPS Impact, the progressive group chosen by Milwaukee to get voters to the polls this November.
captimes.com
State Debate: Will Michels and Johnson accept the election results?, asks Bruce Murphy
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy is wondering whether some of the candidates will accept the election results this fall. He says that Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes have said they will, but Tim Michels and Ron Johnson are not commenting. In a Baraboo News-Republic column, Pat Nash charges that Republican candidates...
CBS 58
Another law enforcement endorsement removed on Mandela Barnes campaign website
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Another law enforcement endorsement Mandela Barnes' campaign claimed to secure last week has been withdrawn from the campaign website. Racine County Deputy Sheriff Malik Frazier is no longer included on a coalition of Wisconsin law enforcement officers' endorsements. Frazier was one of two active duty officers originally listed in a campaign press release Thursday.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota Poll: Gov. Tim Walz leads GOP opponent Scott Jensen in race for governor
Gov. Tim Walz is leading Republican opponent Scott Jensen in the race for Minnesota governor one week ahead of the start of early voting, according to a new Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll. The poll of 800 likely voters shows Walz leading Jensen 48% to 41% in the governor's...
hot967.fm
Nearly Two Dozen Minnesota Sheriffs Backing Schultz Over Ellison For AG
Nearly two dozen Minnesota sheriffs are endorsing Republican Jim Schultz over incumbent Democrat Keith Ellison in the race for Attorney General. Schultz announced the endorsements yesterday. He is also backed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. Schultz says he will announce more law enforcement endorsements in the coming weeks.
Poll finds 54% of Minnesota voters think local crime has increased in recent years
MINNEAPOLIS — Most Minnesota voters feel that crime in their communities has increased over the past several years, according to a new KARE 11/Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll. Of the 800 voters polled, 54% said crime in their communities appears to have increased recently, while 45% said they believe...
wpr.org
School resource for 'gender-expansive preschoolers' attacked by GOP candidate Tim Michels
Republican Tim Michels is attacking Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction over a 2018 document regarding transgender preschoolers. The agency says the information is aimed at creating inclusive spaces for all children, and an advocate says the Republicans are "scoring political points off the backs of trans and queer youth."
willmarradio.com
Governor of Wisconsin wants to legalize recreational marijuana
(Madison, WI) -- Governor Tony Evers in neighboring Wisconsin says he’d push to legalize marijuana if re-elected. Evers tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s time for Wisconsin to join the dozens of other states which are regulating -- and taxing -- medical and recreational marijuana. Evers says he’d use the millions of dollars raised in new tax revenue to pay for public education. Republicans call the governor’s proposal an election-year gimmick. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has said he supports legalizing recreational marijuana.
DeSantis joins top Wisconsin Republicans for Unite and Win Rally
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers versus Chicago Bears game wasn’t the only big event happening in Northeast Wisconsin on Sunday evening. Over at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, U.S. Senate candidate Ron Johnson, and U.S. House of Representatives candidate Mike […]
Michels blasts report detailing harassment, discrimination allegations at his company
MADISON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels on Tuesday blasted a report from a Milwaukee TV station that detailed multiple allegations of sexual harassment and racial discrimination at his construction company, while Gov. Tony Evers said the news further brings Michels’ leadership abilities into question. The reporting from CBS 58 on Monday stems from five lawsuits ranging from 1998...
Your Words: Attack ads against Barnes are filled with falsehoods
Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
Minnesota Poll: Keith Ellison, Jim Schultz in close race for attorney general
MINNEAPOLIS — Alongside the governor’s race, two other high-profile state positions are up for reelection this November: Minnesota Attorney General and Minnesota Secretary of State. Both seats are currently held by Democrats. WHO ARE YOU VOTING FOR IN THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S RACE?. Current Minnesota Attorney General Keith...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
Why Minnesota Democrats aren’t embracing California’s ban on new gas cars
States like Washington and Massachusetts plan to join California in largely banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, seeing it as an effective way to rapidly cut greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector. In Minnesota, however, prominent Democrats who celebrated an earlier move toward cleaner vehicles are...
redlakenationnews.com
Sheriffs Across Minnesota Endorse Schultz
PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, in an unprecedented and historic show of public support, 22 county sheriffs from across the state of Minnesota announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General. The sheriffs represent a broad range of Minnesota communities, including sheriffs from four of the state's largest counties.
spectrumnews1.com
Voting begins to find the 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin'
MADISON, Wis. — Voting is now underway for the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The contest, sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group, highlights some of the most interesting things manufactured in the Badger State. Last year alone, more than 150 products were...
