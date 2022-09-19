Boatbuilders have been constructing vessels to ply the waterways of the Albemarle region for thousands of years. With many traditions passed along by generations before them, these crafters have shaped the Albemarle region into a diverse maritime haven by connecting communities together. Whether building boats for business or recreation, or used as a means to freedom, boatbuilders, along with their vessels and shipyards, have impacted the maritime history of this region.

