obxtoday.com
North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson to hold book signing for ‘We Are the Majority’ on October 2
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will be signing his newly released book We Are the Majority in Dare County on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The event will take place at Patriot Outpost/Dare GOP Volunteer Center, 5000 S. Croatan Highway. Suite N-8, Nags Head, NC. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
obxtoday.com
Currituck County Nickels for Know-How Referendum Voting to take place November 17
The Currituck County Nickels for Know-How Referendum will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The referendum is being held to let users and producers of feed or fertilizer decide if they wish to continue the self-assessment program. This program has been in place since 1948, and the law requires...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo commissioners enact zoning amendments, prepare for projects
Town of Manteo commissioners enacted two zoning text amendments to prepare for future projects and reviewed an ordinance for golf cart operation on Sept. 7, 2022. The board entertained an exciting request from commissioner Darrell Collins. During commissioner comments, Collins brought a request from the Pea Island Preservation Society. He...
outerbanksvoice.com
A pizzeria stirs up neighbors in Nags Head
Town says Nags Head Pizza is in compliance with rules. In the latest chapter of the neighborhood dispute over the Nags Head Pizza Company, Nags Head Town Manager Andy Garman sent a Sept. 16 letter to the Nags Head historic district homeowners who had expressed concerns about the business at the Sept. 7 town commissioners meeting.
outerbanksvoice.com
Alice M. Griffith of Elizabeth City, September 21
Alice May Pritchard Griffith, age 76, of Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her son’s home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 11, 1946 to the late Horace Pritchard and Gladys Burgess Pritchard, she was the widow of Virgil Griffith, Jr. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, she loved spending time with her family. Her daughter’s nickname for her was “Doodlebug.” Alice enjoyed crocheting, quilting, reading, and bowling. She was a member of Fountain of Life Church.
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head seeks $250K grant for Whalebone Park improvements
The Town of Nags Head plans to seek a $250,000 grant this fall through the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) to aid in its effort to expand Whalebone Park and Playground to include a new spray play area. The new plans also incorporate additional shaded picnic pavilions, ping pong and cornhole courts, and restrooms.
outerbanksvoice.com
Patricia Reynolds-Denny, September 19
Being confident of this very thing, that he which has begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ. – Philippians 1:6. Patricia Reynolds-Denny, formerly “Patsy Faye Thompson” has completed her journey on this earth and stepped into her eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 19, 2022.
outerbanksvoice.com
Come out and celebrate Currituck County Aviation Day on Sept. 24
Currituck Aviation Day will be held on Saturday, September 24, from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm at Currituck Regional Airport, 107 College Way, Barco, NC, 27956. Aviation Day has free admission and includes many activities for children and adults. Airplane rides will be free for ages 7 – 17 and $15 for adults. There will be live music, vintage aircraft, local vendors, food trucks, face painting, informational booths, and more.
outerbanksvoice.com
Rock of the Eye: Boatbuilding Traditions around the Albemarle Sound
Boatbuilders have been constructing vessels to ply the waterways of the Albemarle region for thousands of years. With many traditions passed along by generations before them, these crafters have shaped the Albemarle region into a diverse maritime haven by connecting communities together. Whether building boats for business or recreation, or used as a means to freedom, boatbuilders, along with their vessels and shipyards, have impacted the maritime history of this region.
outerbanksvoice.com
The Soul of Latin American Culture Comes to the First Flight High School Stage
Bringing the sounds, rhythms, and dances of Latin America to the stage, the Latin Ballet of Virginia celebrates the essence of Hispanic culture in America. The performance at the First Flight High School auditorium at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 29 promises to be more than a dance recital, for Alma Latina—Latin Soul in English—explores the culture and history of the Americas.
outerbanksvoice.com
James Alfred Speener, Jr. of Kill Devil Hills, September 15
James A. Speener, Jr, 61, transitioned from this life naturally at his home in Colington, NC September 15, 2022. Jamie, as he was lovingly known, was born in Peoria County, Illinois on March 20, 1961. After proudly serving his country in the United States Army, Jamie worked hard developing various...
WITN
National Park Service tells visitors to avoid beach in northern Rodanthe on Thursday and Friday
MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The National Park Service says Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors should avoid the beaches in northern Rodanthe for the next two days. The NPS says the warning is due to ocean overwash and beach erosion from distant Hurricane Fiona. Cape Hatteras National Seashore recommends visitors avoid...
outerbanksvoice.com
The Elizabethan Gardens tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
The Elizabethan Gardens will release 70 butterflies, as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, on Tuesday, September 27th at 1:30 p.m. at the Great Lawn. The event will be free with regular garden admission. Details and ticket information can be found at https://www.elizabethangardens.org/tribute-queen-elizabeth-ii/ Queen Elizabeth II recognized the historical significance...
ourstate.com
A Century of Opulence in the Northern Outer Banks
Standing on the covered patio at Whalehead with a salty breeze blowing gently off Currituck Sound and the faint sound of birds trilling nearby, it’s not hard to imagine what industrialist Edward Collings Knight Jr., and his wife, Marie Louise, experienced as they stood here with the same stunning view in the 1920s when they purchased a four-and-a-half mile stretch of land from the sound to the Atlantic Ocean in the northern Outer Banks and built this Art Nouveau-style mansion.
outerbanksvoice.com
Angel Gift Programs: Information for Applicants & Sponsors
Northern Beaches and Hatteras Island Angel Gift details announced, sponsors and applicants needed. The Outer Banks Woman’s Club is seeking sponsors and donors for their Angel Gift Program, now in it’s 35th year. The club partners in a collaborative effort with the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services, whose role is the screening of applicants.
outerbanksvoice.com
Moderate, low rip risk today, but Fiona will bring swells later this week
MODERATE rip current risk south of Oregon Inlet including ocean beaches at Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village, and Ocracoke. Only experienced surf swimmers who know how to escape a rip current should enter the water. Never swim alone, always take flotation!. LOW rip current risk...
outerbanksvoice.com
Loretta Lynn Gibbs Long of Kill Devil Hills, September 13
Loretta Lynn Gibbs Long, 41, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on July 15, 1981, she was the daughter of Maude Midgett Gibbs and James Ray Gibbs. In addition to her parents, Loretta is survived by her husband, Jon Long; daughter,...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Trinity UMC to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church
As of January 1, 2023 Trinity United Methodist Church will no longer be united with its national affiliation. Instead, they will join the newly formed Global Methodist Church. They are waiting for approval of their disaffiliation from the Annual Conference which is expected to meet on November 19. The United...
1 dead, another rescued after glider crashes in ocean off Outer Banks
An ultra-light glider carrying two people crashed into the ocean Wednesday morning off Southern Shores, and the search is still on for one passenger.
outerbanksvoice.com
Duck man wins $100,000 in lottery
The NC Education Lottery announced today that a Duck resident hit a six-figure lottery jackpot last week. Luke Ash of Duck tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017.
