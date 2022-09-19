Read full article on original website
The rise and fall of Phantom of the Opera
After 35 years and more than 13,000 performances, The Phantom of the Opera will close next February as the longest-running show in Broadway history. Here's everything you need to know:. What is 'The Phantom of the Opera' about?. The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical — based on Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel...
‘Phantom Of The Opera’ Closing After 34 Years On Broadway
Say it ain’t so! Famed musical The Phantom of the Opera will be closing its doors, according to a source with The New York Times. Despite Andrew LLoyd Webber’s incredibly popular production being the longest-running show on Broadway, plans are in place for the final bow at the Majestic Theatre to happen on February 18, 2023, following a 35th anniversary celebratory bash.
Marva Hicks dead at 47: Star Trek, The Lion King and Babylon 5 star dies
AWARD-WINNING actor and singer Marva Hicks has tragically passed away at just 47, her family has announced. The Broadway star, who was known for stage performances in The Lion King and Motown, died in New York City on Saturday. A statement announcing her death says that Hicks, born in Virginia,...
Observer
Daniel Fumusa Takes the Stage In a Play That Scares Him With ‘Jasper’
“I love my wife—but oh you kid!” Basically, that’s the drift of Jasper, Grant MacDermott’s three-hander now housed in the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theater at the Pershing Square Signature Center. A quality cast of high-profile television actors—Daniel Fumusa (from Nurse Jackie), Jessica Pimentel (from Orange...
Theatre world pays tribute after death of Marcello Magni
Tributes have been paid to the actor Marcello Magni whose death at the age of 63 was announced on Sunday by Simon McBurney and Complicité, the theatre company they co-founded almost 40 years ago. McBurney said he was “utterly bereft” and called Magni “my brother, my comrade, compañero, hilarious...
Popular festival returns to the Upstate this weekend
The long awaited return of a popular Upstate festival is set for this weekend. Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf will host the Annual Bourbon & Bacon Fest at downtown Greenville’s newest venue, Cowboy Up, this Friday, September 23rd.
Royal Shakespeare Company Sets Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey as Co-Artistic Directors
Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey will be the co-artistic directors of the U.K.’s Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), the Bard-centric troupe based in Stratford-Upon-Avon, from June 2023. Gregory Doran, who served as artistic director for a decade from 2012, decided to step down earlier this year and has taken on the role of artistic director emeritus until the end of 2023. He will direct his 50th production for the company in spring 2023. At the request of the RSC board, Erica Whyman will continue as acting artistic director until June 2023, and she will then leave to pursue a freelance career. Evans...
La Princesse de Trébizonde review – Offenbach’s comedy of nouveau riche values is on the money
The history of Offenbach’s La Princesse de Trébizonde is essentially a tale of bad timing. It was first performed in Baden Baden in the summer of 1869, before a hugely successful transfer to Offenbach’s own theatre, the Bouffes-Parisiens, the following winter. The operetta was taken off, however, during the Franco-Prussian war, and never reestablished itself in the repertory when public opinion swung against its German-born composer after the French defeat. Its outings remain infrequent, though Opera Rara have now revived it in concert, with Paul Daniel conducting the London Philharmonic and an excellent, largely francophone cast.
operawire.com
Sondra Radvanovsky’s Met Future TBD Per New Report
After the Metropolitan Opera’s opening night, Sondra Radvanvsky has no other contracts with the company. In an interview with the AP, General Manager Peter Gelb revealed that there are no contracts currently for the soprano. However, he said that after opening night, “he would be meeting with her to discuss possibilities.”
NME
Puscifer to reinterpret and dramatise songs from first two albums for Halloween concert films
Puscifer have shared details of two Halloween concert films that feature music from their 2007 debut ‘V Is For Vagina’ and its 2011 follow-up ‘Conditions Of My Parole’. The band, which is a side project of Tool and A Perfect Circle singer Maynard James Keenan, will...
talentrecap.com
David Archuleta Releases Dance-Filled Music Video for ‘Faith in Me’
American Idol Season 7 runner-up David Archuleta has released a fun new music video for his song “Faith in Me.” The clip features plenty of dancing, as well as a few winky references to iconic ’80s movies. David Archuleta Releases “Faith in Me” Music Video.
Behind the Meaning of Wayne Newton’s German-Inspired Hit “Danke Schoen”
German big band leader, multi-instrumentalist, music producer, arranger, Bert Kaempfert composed the music for a number of well-known songs, including “Strangers in the Night,” and “Moon Over Naples,” and “Danke Schoen,” the latter he originally recorded as an instrumental in 1959 and later released, with lyrics by Kurt Schwaback and Milt Gaber under the title “Candlelight Cafe” for his album Living It Up! In 1962.
