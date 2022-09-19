Yoel Romero is excited to fight in Ireland. Yoel Romero will be taking on Melvin Manhoef at Bellator 285 on September 23 live from Dublin, Ireland. This will be the first time the longtime MMA fighter will be fighting in Ireland and he is very excited about it. The Brazilian is already there training to prepare for this bout and is ready to put on a show for the home crowd.

UFC ・ 17 HOURS AGO