Joshua Henslee shares thoughts on first three days of the Hodlonaut trial

On September 14, Bitcoin thought leader Joshua Henslee released a video recapping his thoughts on days one to three of the Granath vs. Wright trial in Norway. As you’ll see, Henslee thinks this trial is shaping up to be the one that surprises everyone and finally delivers the goods we’ve all been waiting for.
Thomas Høiby shares his views on Granath v Wright trial in Oslo

As Granath v Wright goes into its sixth day, Norwegian YouTuber Thomas Høiby shares his thoughts on the trial so far. “I have no doubt in my mind,” he says about Dr. Wright being Satoshi Nakamoto. No doubt remains for Thomas Høiby. Høiby begins by saying...
US judge orders Tether to produce detailed documents on USDT’s backing

A U.S. judge has ordered the company behind “stablecoin” Tether (USDT) to produce detailed records regarding USDT’s backing assets, along with information about its accounts at exchanges like Binance, Bittrex, and Poloniex. The order from United States District Judge in New York Katherine Polk Failla is part of a case that’s been ongoing since 2019, where a group of traders sued Tether and accused it of causing over a trillion dollars’ worth of damages to the digital assets market.
