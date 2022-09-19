A U.S. judge has ordered the company behind “stablecoin” Tether (USDT) to produce detailed records regarding USDT’s backing assets, along with information about its accounts at exchanges like Binance, Bittrex, and Poloniex. The order from United States District Judge in New York Katherine Polk Failla is part of a case that’s been ongoing since 2019, where a group of traders sued Tether and accused it of causing over a trillion dollars’ worth of damages to the digital assets market.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO