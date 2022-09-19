Read full article on original website
Joshua Henslee shares thoughts on first three days of the Hodlonaut trial
On September 14, Bitcoin thought leader Joshua Henslee released a video recapping his thoughts on days one to three of the Granath vs. Wright trial in Norway. As you’ll see, Henslee thinks this trial is shaping up to be the one that surprises everyone and finally delivers the goods we’ve all been waiting for.
Granath v Wright: Systematic bullying of Craig Wright slammed as Norway trial concludes
The Granath v Wright trial in Norway is over, with much of the trial’s final day spent with Halvor Manshaus and Halvard Helle of Schjodt giving their closing arguments for Dr. Craig Wright’s defense. The outcome is now in the hands of the Judge. But first, the plaintiffs...
Thomas Høiby shares his views on Granath v Wright trial in Oslo
As Granath v Wright goes into its sixth day, Norwegian YouTuber Thomas Høiby shares his thoughts on the trial so far. “I have no doubt in my mind,” he says about Dr. Wright being Satoshi Nakamoto. No doubt remains for Thomas Høiby. Høiby begins by saying...
US judge orders Tether to produce detailed documents on USDT’s backing
A U.S. judge has ordered the company behind “stablecoin” Tether (USDT) to produce detailed records regarding USDT’s backing assets, along with information about its accounts at exchanges like Binance, Bittrex, and Poloniex. The order from United States District Judge in New York Katherine Polk Failla is part of a case that’s been ongoing since 2019, where a group of traders sued Tether and accused it of causing over a trillion dollars’ worth of damages to the digital assets market.
Australia: Senator introduces bill regulating digital assets, stablecoins and digital yuan
A senator in Australia has introduced a new bill that seeks to regulate digital assets, stablecoins, virtual asset service providers (VASPs), and the use of China’s digital yuan in the country. The bill, titled Digital Assets (Market Regulation) Bill 2022, was introduced by Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg. It will...
South Korean financial institutions may bear brunt of new US digital asset control measure
Last week, the White House unveiled a framework to control virtual currencies and prevent their misuse for money laundering and terrorism. Titled the “Comprehensive Framework for Responsible Development of Digital Asset,” the guide appears to target South Korean banks in a new twist. The fact sheet’s security strategy...
Russia Finance Ministry: Local businesses to decide on digital asset use on international payments
Russia is moving towards digital assets at a frantic pace, and the latest development from the sanction-hit nation is a draft bill to oversee the use of digital assets for settlements. Reports suggest that the Ministry of Finance will permit local businesses to determine the best ways to incorporate virtual currencies in their operations.
