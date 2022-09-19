Last Friday Night: Highlights and stats from Ole Miss football recruiting commitments and targets
A number of Ole Miss recruiting commitments and targets showed out in their games Last Friday Night.
A number of Ole Miss recruiting commitments and targets showed out in their games Last Friday Night.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0