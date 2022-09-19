ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 14, OT Zalance Heard

By Peter Warren
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
(Billy Embody/On3)

With the high school football season fully underway, On3 has released its latest rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Following the most recent release in mid-July, prospects have attended camps and now put multiple games worth of performances on tape. Checking as the No. 14 prospect in the 2023 class and earning five-star status is Monroe (La.) Neville offensive tackle and LSU commit Zalance Heard.

The senior season is undoubtedly the most important part of the entire recruiting process. In addition to making final official visits and commitment decisions, prospects have the best chance to showcase what they will ultimately project as on the college level. Prospects will have the rest of their senior campaigns evaluated, along with performances at postseason all-star games, prior to On3’s final rankings release this winter.

The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings features 23 players with a coveted five-star rating, up from 21 in the last release. Of the 23 five-stars, 15 are already committed to a college program.

Physically-gifted offensive tackle prospect with outstanding length and block-finishing skills. Has prototypical size at the position, measuring 6-foot-5.5, 295 pounds as a junior. Possesses elite length, with his arms checking in at 36 inches on college visits. Began his career as a defensive lineman prior to transferring to northeast Louisiana power Neville High. Played exclusively at right tackle as a junior and looks to have the highest upside at offensive tackle. His defensive lineman athleticism shows up by way of advanced movement skills, particularly in the run game where he’s a mauling presence. Already a dominant drive blocker in his first full season playing offensive line. Has natural upper body strength to go with his length and athleticism. Is a bit high-hipped and will need to continue playing lower. Needs to continue developing his pass set technique as he gains experience at the position.

On3 compares Heard’s style of play to former Notre Dame and current Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley.

On3.com

On3.com

ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

