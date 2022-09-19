ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Tracking the Future Gators: Several commits made their presence felt on Sept. 16

By Corey Bender
 3 days ago
Photo from Kelby Collins

This past week, the majority of the Florida Gators‘ commits strapped up the pads for their respective high school; however, IMG Knijeah Harris was on a bye week and 2024 running back Chauncey Bowens saw his game get canceled due to weather.

Then you have wide receivers Aidan Mizell and Eugene Wilson III, who are currently sidelined for several weeks due to injury, while defensive lineman Will Norman is still playing the waiting game after transferring back home to New Jersey for his senior year.

With that said, jump inside below to see how the future Gators fared during the week of Sept. 16.

(L) South Sumter 46, Eustis 20

Patterson’s stats: Twelve catches for 167 yards and a touchdown

(W) Northwestern 42, Edison 22

Jean’s stats: Four catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns

(L) Wekiva 25, West Orange 13

Castell’s stats: Eight tackles, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup

(W) Buchholz 48, Creekside 41

Whittemore’s stats: Three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. One of the passing touchdowns went for 12 yards, while the rushing scores were from 51 and 40 yards out.

(W) Columbia 21, Madison County 0

Robinson’s stats: Twelve tackles and four tackles for loss

(L) Fletcher 21, Nease 13

Stokes’ stats: 15-of-20 for 181 yards and one touchdown

(L) Ocoee 35, Olympia 6

James’ stats: Three tackles

(L) Lakeland 25, Osceola 22

Jackson’s stats: Several tackles and receiving touchdowns of 68 and 42 yards

(W) Buchholz 48, Creekside 41

Hill’s stats: N/A

(W) Bartram Trail 24, Lincoln 7

Denson’s stats: Two tackles and an interception

(W) Gardendale 27, Parker 14

Collins’ stats: Nine tackles, two sacks and several tackles for loss

(W) Woodward Academy 52, Morrow 0

Graham’s stats: Three tackles, one forced fumble and a 20-yard receiving touchdown

(W) Upson-Lee 29, Haralson County 15

Searcy’s stats: N/A

(W) Trinity Christian 27, Bolles 14

Webb’s stats: 18 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown

(W) Trinity Christian 20, Riverdale 15

Gates’ stats: N/A

(W) Lakewood 9, Pinellas Park 8

Nixon’s stats: N/A

(W) Rockledge 42, Bayside 0

