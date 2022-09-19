CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A person of interest has been arrested following the death of a woman last month, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. Brandon Carrier was wanted in connection with the death of his wife, Shannon Isaacs, police said. She was reported missing on August 23. It is believed her remains were found that day inside a burned vehicle outside a residence on Dry Branch Road in Elizabethton.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO