Carter Co. man accused of trapping girlfriend in home, burning her
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say they put a Carter County man behind bars and pressed multiple charges against him after responding to a Tuesday night domestic disturbance call and finding a visibly injured woman. Deputies who were dispatched to a home at the 130 block of Elizabeth Ann Drive found a woman at […]
Gray, Tennessee man arrested for aggravated burglary
A man from Gray was arrested following a home burglary in Johnson City. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Michael Kimes was named as the suspect to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of Cherokee Road on September 15th. Kimes was arrested on the 17th and charged...
Police: Tennessee man shoots himself in hand, lies that someone else shot him
KINGSPORT, T.N. (WJHL) — An incident on Monday that prompted several Tennessee school lockdowns stemmed from a man’s false report that someone had shot him and fled the scene, police say. Kingsport, Tennessee, authorities say when they arrived at 1:15 p.m. to the Cypress Street and Ash Street intersection, officers found two people — a […]
Johnson City Police Beats
On September 13, Johnson City Police Department Officers served an arrest warrant on Timothy Person, Johnson City, charging him with theft of property over $1000. On September 13 at approximately 3:09 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Glynridge Avenue in reference to a theft investigation involving a Sony PlayStation 5 and an Omen desktop. Investigation revealed Timothy Person took both items and pawned the PlayStation 5 on a previous date. A warrant for his arrest was obtained.
Fugitive out of Bristol, Virginia taken into custody
A man wanted in Bristol, Virginia was taken into custody in Johnson City on Tuesday, and charged with being a fugitive from justice. According to a report, Terrence Boings was taken into custody after a tip was received regarding him at a residence on Orleans Street. Boings reportedly had outstanding...
Police: Charges pending after man shoots self in Kingsport, lies that someone else did it
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: Charges are pending after a man shot himself in the hand Monday and lied that someone else shot him and fled the scene, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Police said Tuesday it appears that a man "negligently shot himself in the hand." The...
Man with state warrants arrested in Newport near Cocke County Annex
A man was arrested in Cocke County after being charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.
Person of interest arrested in Carter County death investigation
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A person of interest has been arrested following the death of a woman last month, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. Brandon Carrier was wanted in connection with the death of his wife, Shannon Isaacs, police said. She was reported missing on August 23. It is believed her remains were found that day inside a burned vehicle outside a residence on Dry Branch Road in Elizabethton.
Alleged Axmen threat maker hasn’t seen a major court update in a year
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of threatening his teammates after being dismissed from the Kingsport Axmen last year is still awaiting his day in court, records show. Matthew Taylor was arrested in July 2021 after police say he threatened to kill all of the team’s members and management over the phone. Previously […]
Police say lies led to lockdown of six Kingsport schools, charges pending
KINGSPORT — A cover-up of a shooting led to a lockdown of six schools, and those involved could face charges, police said. Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said Tuesday that a “false narrative” by two people who said they had been shot by a third person led police and school officials into an unnecessary investigation.
Hearing scheduled for Friday in Megan Boswell case
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A hearing is scheduled for Friday in the case of Megan Boswell, who is accused of killing her 15-month-old child, Evelyn Boswell. According to a court release, a hearing concerning the admissibility of photographs at Boswell’s trial, which is currently scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, will take place at 1:30 […]
Inmate saved from overdosing by Hamblen County Jail staff
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officer Cassie Bell had just finished her eight o’clock check at the Hamblen County Jail when she heard a disturbance from one of the female inmates’ cells. “Sometimes, they just kick the door just to be kicking the door, but when they start...
House fire debris remains despite church’s attempts to clean it up
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A fire destroyed a house on Unaka Avenue in Johnson City in July. Two months later, the remains of the home are still there. Firefighters were called to the 100 block of East Unaka Avenue on the night of July 4. They found an abandoned two-story house engulfed in flames. […]
Lockdown for Kingsport City Schools lifted after alleged shooting
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities confirm several Kingsport City schools were put on lockdown as police responded to an alleged shooting incident Monday. Police say, at 1:15 p.m. Kingsport Police Department Patrol Officers and Detectives responded to an alleged shooting incident at the intersection of Cypress and Ash Streets.
KPD: School lockdowns lifted after possible nearby shooting
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A possible shooting incident near the intersection of Cypress and Ash streets closed six Kingsport City Schools (KCS) properties on Monday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to KCS and Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officials. Leaders revealed that the incident, which was reported at 1:15 p.m., did not occur at […]
Deputies arrest man Elizabethton man sought for questioning in the death of his wife
The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Brandon Carrier, the man sought as a person of interest in the case of his missing wife. The arrest, on an outstanding warrant charging him with a probation violation, was confirmed Tuesday by the sheriff’s department. No further details were released.
TBI: Missing 14-year-old found safe
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (10 p.m.): The TBI said Aleeya Counts was found safe Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old. Aleeyah Counts of Mount Carmel was last seen in the area of Volunteer High School, according to the TBI.
Motorcyclist travels off road, into South Holston Lake in fatal crash: THP
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Abingdon motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon when his vehicle left the road, crashed into trees and fell into South Holston Lake, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The driver, identified as Zachary Jonas, 34, had been traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 421 near Patty Branch Road […]
THP: SUV hits, kills woman in Crossroads parking lot
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman died Sunday after an SUV crashed into her in the Crossroads parking lot off State Route 81 (Highway 81). A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that the crash, which occurred around 4:50 p.m., involved three vehicles and left four others — including one juvenile — […]
6 free things to do in Morristown Sept. 23-25
Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Morristown and have fun for the upcoming fall.
