On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 15, S Peyton Bowen

By Drew Schott
 3 days ago
(Marshall Levenson/On3)

With the high school football season fully underway, On3 has released its latest rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Following the most recent release in mid-July, prospects have attended camps and now put multiple games worth of performances on tape. Checking as the No. 15 prospect in the 2023 class and earning five-star status is Denton (Texas) Guyer safety and Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen. He jumped from No. 18 in the previous ranking.

The senior season is undoubtedly the most important part of the entire recruiting process. In addition to making final official visits and commitment decisions, prospects have the best chance to showcase what they will ultimately project as on the college level. Prospects will have the rest of their senior campaigns evaluated, along with performances at postseason all-star games, prior to On3’s final rankings release this winter.

The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings features 23 players with a coveted five-star rating, up from 21 in the last release. Of the 23 five-stars, 15 are already committed to a college program.

Athletic safety who stars for one of the best high school defenses in the state of Texas. Pairs solid size with some of the better combine athleticism we’ve seen among 2023 safeties.Carries over the twitchy athleticism onto the field. Is a dynamic return man, taking several kicks to the house as a junior. Plays with outstanding range, showing the ability to cover from the hash to the boundary with ease.

Has awareness in coverage to recognize route combinations. Shows ball skills in deep coverage in addition to playing sparingly on offense in key spots. Stood out in the state championship game as a junior, making a number of explosive plays with the ball in his hands. Projects as one of the best defensive backs in the state of Texas in the 2023 cycle.

On3 compares Bowen’s style of play to former Texas and current Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns.

On3.com

On3.com

