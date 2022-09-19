‘He’s Great but We Had Different Plans’: Paris Saint-Germain Chief Confirms They Rejected Summer Move for 34-Goal Barcelona Star Once Dubbed as ‘Better Than Neymar’

Read full article on original website
Brazilian wonderkid Joao Gomes claims he has the 'greatest desire to play for Liverpool' amid transfer rumours... with the Reds tracking the 21-year-old as a potential part of their midfield rebuild
Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes has said that he has 'the greatest desire to play' for Liverpool as rumours continue to circulate about his potential move to Merseyside. Upon hearing the links, Gomes did little to dissuade people that the rumours were merely one-sided. The 21-year-old is currently honing his craft...
Matthijs de Ligt sticks the knife into struggling Juventus by claiming there is 'less ambition' to win the Champions League at his former club than Bayern Munich... as he insists joining German giants was a step up in 'squad quality'
Matthijs de Ligt has stuck the knife into former club Juventus by taking a swipe at what he claims is a lack of ambition to win the Champions League at the club. The 23-year-old made 117 appearances for the Serie A giants in three seasons before sealing a £68million move to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.
‘My road is not over’ – Cristiano Ronaldo targets Euro 2024 as Man Utd star accepts Portugal’s top scorer award
CRISTIANO RONALDO has revealed his ambition to fire Portugal to Euro 2024 glory while receiving a top award for his nation. The 37-year-old forward has found himself relegated to Manchester United’s bench under Erik ten Hag for the majority of their Premier League campaign. After failing to secure a...
Cristiano Ronaldo called ‘El Bicho’ by Man Utd team-mates but nickname dates back to Real Madrid playing days
MANCHESTER UNITED star Cristiano Ronaldo is called "El Bicho" by his team-mates. The nickname means "the Bug" in Spanish and Lisandro Martinez recently used it when commenting on one of Ronaldo's Instagram posts. However, the 37-year-old being called this dates back long before he returned for a second spell at...
“There’s a total disconnect” Ex-Juventus midfielder gives up on Max Allegri
Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has given up on Max Allegri leading the club back to form. The Bianconeri is having a bad season, and they reached a new low when Monza beat them at the weekend. The boys from Brianza have just been promoted to the Italian top flight,...
Benjamin Pavard flirts with transfer to Man Utd or Chelsea after confirming summer offers amid interest from five clubs
BAYERN MUNICH defender Benjamin Pavard has hinted he could be interested in a move amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. The French right-back, 26, was persuaded to stay with the German champions in the summer and started their first five Bundesliga games of the campaign. This was despite interest...
Dybala breaks silence on leaving Juventus and says Roma fans are more passionate
Paulo Dybala spent seven years at Juventus before he left the Bianconeri at the end of last season. It seemed certain he would stay at the club for a decade after he agreed to a new deal with the Bianconeri. However, the club changed the agreement and then completely withdrew...
Ten Hag warned Man Utd new boys Malacia and Antony to go easy on each other after their fierce battles in Holland
MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag told new boys Tyrell Malacia and Antony to "take it easy" on each other after their previous battles in Holland. Malacia joined United from Feyenoord early in the summer window - before Ten Hag reunited with Antony on deadline day. The pair played out...
REVEALED: Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to renew his Barcelona deal in 2020 included an executive box at the Nou Camp for his AND Luis Suarez's family, a private plane to fly him back to Argentina and a signing-on bonus of £8.7MILLION
Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to stay at Barcelona in 2020 have been revealed in a significant leak. The veteran superstar left the Spanish giants in summer 2021 after 21 years at the club, joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer when his contract expired. And according to revelations from El...
Former AC Milan man predicts the Serie A title race
The former AC Milan player Giuseppe Galderisi has predicted Milan or Napoli could win the league title this season based on their start to the campaign, but that might be a hasty conclusion. This season looks set to be an exciting one in Italian football, with several teams struggling. While...
Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season
Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
Former French Forward Makes a Case on Why Galtier Should Have Subbed Off Mbappe Instead of Neymar During Lyon Fixture
Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 away fixture against Olympique Lyonnais was quite a frustrating fixture for the current league leaders. PSG ended up scoring just once in the match, as missed goal-scoring chances coupled with a lack of chemistry in the final third marred its overall attacking performance on the day.
Koeman Provides a Key Detail on Wijnaldum’s Decision to Snub Barcelona for PSG in 2021
The 2021 summer transfer window was filled with surprise moves after another, including former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum’s decision to snub Barcelona in favor of a move to Paris Saint-Germain. Even as there was much speculation that Wijnaldum would end up reuniting with former Netherlands national team manager Ronald Koeman at Barca, he decided to instead join PSG on a free transfer deal.
Frenkie De Jong Speaks Out On Manchester United Who Failed To Sign Him During The Summer
The Dutch Midfielder has opened up on his reasons for not leaving Barcelona for joining Manchester United in the latest transfer window. Since his arrival Erik Ten Hag has set the signing of Frenkie De Jong as a priority for his new era, unfortunately it did not go as planned for the 52-year-old.
Pavel Nedved pushing for a Premier League coach to replace Allegri
Pavel Nedved is one of the key men behind the scenes at Juventus as the club’s vice president. The former Bianconeri player gives his recommendations on club decisions, even though Andrea Agnelli remains the man in charge of the final decisions. The Czech native didn’t want Max Allegri to...
Cristiano Ronaldo Intends To Break Record By Playing For Portugal At Euro 2024
He will be aged 39 years, four months and nine days when Euro 2024 begins.
'I decided to fight for my chance here': Memphis Depay insists he 'enjoys' being at Barcelona after rejecting interest from Chelsea in the summer... but admits he is 'longing' to play more at the Nou Camp
Memphis Depay insists that he enjoys being at Barcelona but admits that he is keen for more playing opportunities at the Nou Camp. The Dutch forward was Barca's joint-top scorer last season with 13 goals, but it appeared that the path had been cleared for him to leave in the summer after Robert Lewandowski signed and took his no 9 shirt.
Real Madrid march on while Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo tally
Federico Valverde’s first-half goal proved the derby decider after Real Madrid sealed a 2-1 victory at Atletico Madrid.The visitors got things started after Aurelien Tchouameni sent a perfect pass over a wall of red and white shirts to find an onrushing Rodrygo, who fired a rocket into the roof of the net.Vinicius Jr nearly doubled their advantage from a drive down the left but watched his effort ping off the near post – but Valverde was there to pounce on the rebound and send the defending La Liga champions into the second half up by two.Atletico could not take...
Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez left 'UNABLE to link up with Argentina squad in USA due to visa issues' after US embassy in London was closed on Monday due to Queen's funeral... but duo 'will fly TODAY after sorting applications back in home country'
Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez have not been able to join their Argentina team-mates in Miami ahead of a clash with Honduras. The Premier League centre-backs were unable to get visa appointments with the US Embassy in London on Monday, after it closed for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, according to TyC Sports.
