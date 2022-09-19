BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A road trip to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network against Big Ten foe Nebraska. Indiana (3-0, 1-0 B1G) and Nebraska (1-3, 0-1 B1G) will meet for the 22nd time in program history and just the third time since the Huskers joined the Big Ten. In all, IU holds a 10-8-3 edge in the series, which began in 1936. The last meeting came in Lincoln, as well, with Indiana picking up a 38-31 victory in 2019.

