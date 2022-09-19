Read full article on original website
Jake Gebhardt Named Big Ten Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Graduate student Jake Gebhardt was named Big Ten Men's Cross Country Athlete of the Week as announced by the conference office on Wednesday (Sept. 22) afternoon. The Sterling, Ill. native was IU's top finisher at last weekend's Coaching Tree Invitational. In a very competitive field, Gebhardt...
Gerstenberg Earns Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week Award
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg earns her second Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week award this season, the conference released on Tuesday afternoon. Gerstenberg earned her seventh shutout of the season against No. 8 Penn State. The seven shutouts have tied a program record of 720...
Quoted: at Cincinnati
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After three staright win at home to start the season, the Indiana football program will head to Cincinnati for its first road test and offensive coordinator Walt Bell and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt, along with selected student-athletes spoke to the media ahead of the Saturday (Sept. 24) meeting at Nippert Stadium.
Hoosiers Finish 12th in Madison
MADISON, Wis. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team finished 12th at the Badger Invitational at the University Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday with a 54-hole score of 909 (317-295-297; +45). Graduate transfer Alexis Florio was one of two Hoosiers to finish inside the top-10 on the individual leaderboard...
IU Men’s Basketball Tickets Available for Holiday Break Home Games
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana University men's basketball program will play five home games during the Holidays and tickets to those games are available through a Mini-Series package offered by the IU Athletics Ticket Office. Over the Thanksgiving break, the second and third games of the Hoosier Classic will...
Indiana Swimming and Diving Announces 2022-23 Schedule
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana swimming and diving program announced its 2022-23 schedule on Monday (Sept. 19). IU's dual meet slate includes eight teams that finished within the top 20 at the 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. The 2023 NCAA Championships are slated for March 15-18 in Knoxville,...
Indiana Moves Up Team Standings in Madison
MADISON, Wis. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team climbed a spot in the team standings and now sit 12th at the Badger Invitational at the University Ridge Golf Course on Monday. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Badger Invitational • Madison, Wis. University Ridge Golf Course. Par 72 • 6248 yards...
Game Notes: at Cincinnati
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The first road trip of the season arrives in the fourth games of the season, as the Indiana football program will make the trip across I-74 to face off with Cincinnati in a matinee matchup at Nippert Stadium on Saturday (Sept. 24) on ESPN2. INDIANA (3-0,...
G Herbo To Perform at Hoosier Hysteria Presented By Smithville
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Homecoming Weekend keeps getting better. Chicago native and platinum selling rapper G Herbo will perform following the conclusion of team activities at Hoosier Hysteria Presented By Smithville on Friday, October 7. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Media Monday: at Cincinnati
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Entering the first road trop of the season, Indiana head football coach Tom Allen spoke to the media inside Henke Hall of Champions on Monday (Sept. 19). Along with Coach Allen, offensive coordinator Walt Bell, defensive coordinator Chad Wilt and quarterback Connor Bazelak also spoke with the media.
NOTEBOOK: Cam Jones Takes Leadership to Elite Level
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - No Hoosier leads like Cam Jones. Understand that first about Indiana's senior linebacker. Yes, he dominates on the field. Entering Saturday's game at Cincinnati, he has a team-leading 32 tackles, 11 more than runner-up Aaron Casey. He has two quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one sack.
Primetime Kickoff Set for Nebraska
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A road trip to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network against Big Ten foe Nebraska. Indiana (3-0, 1-0 B1G) and Nebraska (1-3, 0-1 B1G) will meet for the 22nd time in program history and just the third time since the Huskers joined the Big Ten. In all, IU holds a 10-8-3 edge in the series, which began in 1936. The last meeting came in Lincoln, as well, with Indiana picking up a 38-31 victory in 2019.
