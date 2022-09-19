ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 17, WR Noah Rogers

By Drew Schott
 3 days ago
(Birm/Lettermen Row)

With the high school football season fully underway, On3 has released its latest rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Following the most recent release in mid-July, prospects have attended camps and now put multiple games worth of performances on tape. Checking as the No. 17 prospect in the 2023 class and earning five-star status is Rolesville (N.C.) wide receiver and Ohio State commit Noah Rogers.

The senior season is undoubtedly the most important part of the entire recruiting process. In addition to making final official visits and commitment decisions, prospects have the best chance to showcase what they will ultimately project as on the college level. Prospects will have the rest of their senior campaigns evaluated, along with performances at postseason all-star games, prior to On3’s final rankings release this winter.

The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings features 23 players with a coveted five-star rating, up from 21 in the last release. Of the 23 five-stars, 15 are already committed to a college program.

Athletic pass-catcher who is one of the more productive receivers in the 2023 cycle. Had a fantastic junior season with 1,430 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns while averaging over 20.5 per catch. A twitchy, bouncy athlete who shows the ability to get vertical with ease due to his long speed. Shows some springy tendencies and comes down with acrobatic, high-point grabs. Also capable of taking short passes or end arounds to the house. Validates his athleticism in the combine setting, where he’s one of the more athletic top receivers in the cycle. Can continue to improve on routes and change of direction. Has solid to good ball skills but can continue improving in that regard.

On3 compares Rogers’ style of play to former Maryland and NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith.

