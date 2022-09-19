ESPN releases updated projections for every bowl game, College Football Playoff after Week 3
Week 3 has come and gone, and the page has now turned to Week 4 in college football. The first few weeks of the season have already featured plenty of upsets and surprises throughout the nation, leading to major changes in the latest bowl projections from ESPN.
During Week 3, teams that found themselves ranked inside the top ten enjoyed great success, averaging a margin of victory of over 40 points. Even with a dominating showing over the weekend, the race for the College Football Playoff remains wide open.
Following all of the action through Week 3, ESPN has released full projections for every bowl game, including the New Year’s Six bowls and the College Football Playoff. ESPN college football reporters Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach’s predictions feature some changes, though they both have the same four teams playing in the College Football Playoff.
ESPN’s predictions for College Football Playoff, New Year’s Six Bowls
CFP National Championship
Schlabach: Ohio State vs. Georgia
CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Bonagura: Georgia vs. USC
Schlabach: Georgia vs. USC
CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Bonagura: Ohio State vs. Alabama
Schlabach: Ohio State vs. Alabama
New Year’s Six
Capital One Orange Bowl
Bonagura: Clemson vs. Penn State
Schlabach: Clemson vs. Penn State
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Bonagura: Oklahoma vs. Kentucky
Schlabach: Oklahoma vs.
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Bonagura: Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati
Schlabach: Oklahoma State vs. Appalachian State
Rose Bowl Game
Schlabach: Michigan vs. Oregon
ESPN’s projections for the rest of bowl season
HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
Bonagura: UTSA vs. Toledo
Schlabach: Florida Atlantic vs. Kent State
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl
Bonagura: Marshall vs. Miami (Ohio)
Schlabach: Tulane vs. Rice
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Bonagura: North Carolina vs. Tulane
Schlabach: North Carolina vs. Houston
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Bonagura: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State
Schlabach: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State
New Mexico Bowl
Bonagura: BYU vs. San Jose State
Schlabach: North Texas vs. Texas Tech
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel
Bonagura: UCLA vs. Boise State
Schlabach: UCLA vs. Boise State
LendingTree Bowl
Bonagura: Georgia Southern vs. Liberty
Schlabach: Louisiana vs. San Diego State
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Bonagura: Oregon State vs. Florida
Schlabach: Oregon State vs. Texas A&M
Frisco Bowl
Bonagura: South Alabama vs. Rice
Schlabach: Marshall vs. Wyoming
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Bonagura: Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio
Schlabach: Georgia State vs. Middle Tennessee State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Bonagura: Fresno State vs. Kent State
Schlabach: San Jose State vs. Toledo
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Bonagura: East Carolina vs. Arkansas State
Schlabach: East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Bonagura: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State
Schlabach: UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Bonagura: Kansas State vs. Memphis
Schlabach: Kansas vs. UCF
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Bonagura: Army vs. Houston
Schlabach: Washington State vs. Liberty
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Schlabach: Purdue vs. UAB
EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl
Bonagura: UAB vs. Wyoming
Schlabach: Western Kentucky vs. Air Force
Quick Lane Bowl
Bonagura: Rutgers vs. Eastern Michigan
Schlabach: Rutgers vs. Central Michigan
Camellia Bowl
Bonagura: Louisiana vs. Middle Tennessee
Schlabach: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Bonagura: SMU vs. Air Force
Schlabach: Memphis vs. BYU
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Bonagura: Arizona vs. Missouri
Schlabach: Cincinnati vs. Mississippi State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Bonagura: Kansas vs. Illinois
Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Iowa
Military Bowl presented by Peraton
Bonagura: Syracuse vs. UCF
Schlabach: Duke vs. SMU
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Bonagura: TCU vs. Texas A&M
Schlabach: TCU vs. South Carolina
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Bonagura: NC State vs. Oregon State
Schlabach: Wake Forest vs. Washington
TaxAct Texas Bowl
Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Arkansas
Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Ole Miss
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Michigan State
Cheez-It Bowl
Schlabach: Miami vs. Texas
Valero Alamo Bowl
Bonagura: Texas vs. Washington
Schlabach: Baylor vs. Utah
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Purdue
Schlabach: Florida State vs. Maryland
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Bonagura: Florida State vs. Washington State
Schlabach: Syracuse vs. Cal
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Bonagura: Pitt vs. LSU
Schlabach: Notre Dame vs. Florida
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Bonagura: UNLV vs. Central Michigan
Schlabach: Fresno State vs. Miami (Ohio)
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Bonagura: Maryland vs. Mississippi State
Schlabach: Michigan State vs. LSU
ReliaQuest Bowl
Bonagura: Wisconsin vs. LSU
Schlabach: NC State vs. Kentucky
Citrus Bowl
Bonagura: Minnesota vs. Tennessee
Schlabach: Minnesota vs. Arkansas
Comments / 5