ESPN releases updated projections for every bowl game, College Football Playoff after Week 3

By Jonathan Wagner
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Nils Nilsen/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images.

Week 3 has come and gone, and the page has now turned to Week 4 in college football. The first few weeks of the season have already featured plenty of upsets and surprises throughout the nation, leading to major changes in the latest bowl projections from ESPN.

During Week 3, teams that found themselves ranked inside the top ten enjoyed great success, averaging a margin of victory of over 40 points. Even with a dominating showing over the weekend, the race for the College Football Playoff remains wide open.

Following all of the action through Week 3, ESPN has released full projections for every bowl game, including the New Year’s Six bowls and the College Football Playoff. ESPN college football reporters Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach’s predictions feature some changes, though they both have the same four teams playing in the College Football Playoff.

ESPN’s predictions for College Football Playoff, New Year’s Six Bowls

CFP National Championship

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Georgia

Schlabach: Ohio State vs. Georgia

CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Bonagura: Georgia vs. USC

Schlabach: Georgia vs. USC

CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Bonagura: Ohio State vs. Alabama

Schlabach: Ohio State vs. Alabama

New Year’s Six

Capital One Orange Bowl

Bonagura: Clemson vs. Penn State

Schlabach: Clemson vs. Penn State

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Bonagura: Oklahoma vs. Kentucky

Schlabach: Oklahoma vs.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Bonagura: Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati

Schlabach: Oklahoma State vs. Appalachian State

Rose Bowl Game

Bonagura: Michigan vs. Utah

Schlabach: Michigan vs. Oregon

ESPN’s projections for the rest of bowl season

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

Bonagura: UTSA vs. Toledo

Schlabach: Florida Atlantic vs. Kent State

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Bonagura: Marshall vs. Miami (Ohio)

Schlabach: Tulane vs. Rice

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Bonagura: North Carolina vs. Tulane

Schlabach: North Carolina vs. Houston

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Bonagura: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

Schlabach: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

New Mexico Bowl

Bonagura: BYU vs. San Jose State

Schlabach: North Texas vs. Texas Tech

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel

Bonagura: UCLA vs. Boise State

Schlabach: UCLA vs. Boise State

LendingTree Bowl

Bonagura: Georgia Southern vs. Liberty

Schlabach: Louisiana vs. San Diego State

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Bonagura: Oregon State vs. Florida

Schlabach: Oregon State vs. Texas A&M

Frisco Bowl

Bonagura: South Alabama vs. Rice

Schlabach: Marshall vs. Wyoming

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Bonagura: Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio

Schlabach: Georgia State vs. Middle Tennessee State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Bonagura: Fresno State vs. Kent State

Schlabach: San Jose State vs. Toledo

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Bonagura: East Carolina vs. Arkansas State

Schlabach: East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Bonagura: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State

Schlabach: UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Bonagura: Kansas State vs. Memphis

Schlabach: Kansas vs. UCF

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Bonagura: Army vs. Houston

Schlabach: Washington State vs. Liberty

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Bonagura: Auburn vs. Duke

Schlabach: Purdue vs. UAB

EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl

Bonagura: UAB vs. Wyoming

Schlabach: Western Kentucky vs. Air Force

Quick Lane Bowl

Bonagura: Rutgers vs. Eastern Michigan

Schlabach: Rutgers vs. Central Michigan

Camellia Bowl

Bonagura: Louisiana vs. Middle Tennessee

Schlabach: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Bonagura: SMU vs. Air Force

Schlabach: Memphis vs. BYU

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Bonagura: Arizona vs. Missouri

Schlabach: Cincinnati vs. Mississippi State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Bonagura: Kansas vs. Illinois

Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Iowa

Military Bowl presented by Peraton

Bonagura: Syracuse vs. UCF

Schlabach: Duke vs. SMU

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Bonagura: TCU vs. Texas A&M

Schlabach: TCU vs. South Carolina

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Bonagura: NC State vs. Oregon State

Schlabach: Wake Forest vs. Washington

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Arkansas

Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Ole Miss

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Michigan State

Schlabach: Pitt vs. Wisconsin

Cheez-It Bowl

Bonagura: Miami vs. Baylor

Schlabach: Miami vs. Texas

Valero Alamo Bowl

Bonagura: Texas vs. Washington

Schlabach: Baylor vs. Utah

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Purdue

Schlabach: Florida State vs. Maryland

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Bonagura: Florida State vs. Washington State

Schlabach: Syracuse vs. Cal

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Bonagura: Pitt vs. LSU

Schlabach: Notre Dame vs. Florida

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Bonagura: UNLV vs. Central Michigan

Schlabach: Fresno State vs. Miami (Ohio)

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Bonagura: Maryland vs. Mississippi State

Schlabach: Michigan State vs. LSU

ReliaQuest Bowl

Bonagura: Wisconsin vs. LSU

Schlabach: NC State vs. Kentucky

Citrus Bowl

Bonagura: Minnesota vs. Tennessee

Schlabach: Minnesota vs. Arkansas

