KSR's Week 5 Kentucky High School Football Rankings

Week 5 of Kentucky high school football is in the books. Covington Catholic vaults into the top 10 after knocking off Beechwood for their third top-25 victory of the season. Male moves back into the top 10 with a last-second field goal to defeat Trinity.

Check out KSR’s entire Top 25 (plus a surprise No. 26 and No. 27) below. Last week’s rankings can be found here. A full schedule for Friday’s Week 6 games can be found through the link here.

KSR’s Week 5 Top 25 (+2) rankings

St. Xavier (3-1): Lost to Elder (OH) 24-13 | Trevor Havill had 260 yards passing. Frederick Douglass (5-0): Def. Henry Clay 54-7 | Cole Carpenter tossed two touchdown passes. Boyle County (5-0): Def. Bowling Green 35-21 | Avery Bodner ran for 125 yards and two scores. Ballard (5-0): Def. Butler 41-8 | Bruins have only allowed 23 points all season. Christian Academy of Louisville (5-0): Def. Owensboro Catholic 52-15 | Cole Hodge passed for three scores and Gavin Copenhaver rushed for three more. Hodge had 297 yards through the air. Covington Catholic (4-1): Def. Beechwood 31-14 | Owen Leen had 37 rushes for 150 yards and a touchdown while Evan Pitzer tossed two touchdowns and ran for another. DuPont Manual (5-0): Def. La Salle (OH) 20-16 | Zah’Ron Washburn’s fourth-quarter rushing touchdown ended up being the game-winner. Male (2-2): Def. Trinity 23-21 | After nearly blowing a 20-0 lead, Male got a late blocked punt from DeAndre Malone and a Lance Gossett 26-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining. Woodford County (5-0): Def. Franklin County 36-21 | Preston Stacy and Leland Taylor’s second-half touchdown runs helped Woodford break a 21-all tie. UK commit Kaden Moorman missed the game with an injury for Franklin County. Trinity (3-2): Lost to Male 23-21 | Backup quarterback William DeSensi was 8-for-12 for 123 yards and two touchdowns. South Warren (2-2) Corbin (5-0) Mayfield (5-0) Bowling Green (4-1) Lexington Catholic (4-1) Pulaski County (4-1) Beechwood (4-1) Pikeville (3-2) Madison Central (5-0) Southwestern (4-0) Henderson County (4-1) Owensboro (3-2) Paducah Tilghman (2-2) Scott County (4-0) George Rogers Clark (4-0) Bardstown (5-0) Union County (5-0)

Class 1A

Pikeville Raceland Hazard Bethlehem Nicholas County

Class 2A

Mayfield Beechwood Lexington Christian Academy Owensboro Catholic Hancock County

Class 3A

Christian Academy of Louisville Paducah Tilghman Bardstown Union County Trigg County

Class 4A

Boyle County Corbin Lexington Catholic Johnson Central Letcher County Central

Class 5A

Frederick Douglass Covington Catholic Woodford County South Warren Bowling Green

Class 6A

St. Xavier Ballard DuPont Manual Male Trinity

Twitter Space Postgame

Every Friday night, I do a statewide postgame High School Football Twitter Space after the conclusion of games to discuss scores and hear from listeners. You can join in by following me (@teeroyhowell) on Twitter. We will start around 10:15 PM EST.