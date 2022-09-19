KSR's Week 5 Kentucky High School Football Rankings
Week 5 of Kentucky high school football is in the books. Covington Catholic vaults into the top 10 after knocking off Beechwood for their third top-25 victory of the season. Male moves back into the top 10 with a last-second field goal to defeat Trinity.
Check out KSR’s entire Top 25 (plus a surprise No. 26 and No. 27) below. Last week’s rankings can be found here. A full schedule for Friday’s Week 6 games can be found through the link here.
KSR’s Week 5 Top 25 (+2) rankings
- St. Xavier (3-1): Lost to Elder (OH) 24-13 | Trevor Havill had 260 yards passing.
- Frederick Douglass (5-0): Def. Henry Clay 54-7 | Cole Carpenter tossed two touchdown passes.
- Boyle County (5-0): Def. Bowling Green 35-21 | Avery Bodner ran for 125 yards and two scores.
- Ballard (5-0): Def. Butler 41-8 | Bruins have only allowed 23 points all season.
- Christian Academy of Louisville (5-0): Def. Owensboro Catholic 52-15 | Cole Hodge passed for three scores and Gavin Copenhaver rushed for three more. Hodge had 297 yards through the air.
- Covington Catholic (4-1): Def. Beechwood 31-14 | Owen Leen had 37 rushes for 150 yards and a touchdown while Evan Pitzer tossed two touchdowns and ran for another.
- DuPont Manual (5-0): Def. La Salle (OH) 20-16 | Zah’Ron Washburn’s fourth-quarter rushing touchdown ended up being the game-winner.
- Male (2-2): Def. Trinity 23-21 | After nearly blowing a 20-0 lead, Male got a late blocked punt from DeAndre Malone and a Lance Gossett 26-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining.
- Woodford County (5-0): Def. Franklin County 36-21 | Preston Stacy and Leland Taylor’s second-half touchdown runs helped Woodford break a 21-all tie. UK commit Kaden Moorman missed the game with an injury for Franklin County.
- Trinity (3-2): Lost to Male 23-21 | Backup quarterback William DeSensi was 8-for-12 for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
- South Warren (2-2)
- Corbin (5-0)
- Mayfield (5-0)
- Bowling Green (4-1)
- Lexington Catholic (4-1)
- Pulaski County (4-1)
- Beechwood (4-1)
- Pikeville (3-2)
- Madison Central (5-0)
- Southwestern (4-0)
- Henderson County (4-1)
- Owensboro (3-2)
- Paducah Tilghman (2-2)
- Scott County (4-0)
- George Rogers Clark (4-0)
- Bardstown (5-0)
- Union County (5-0)
Class 1A
- Pikeville
- Raceland
- Hazard
- Bethlehem
- Nicholas County
Class 2A
- Mayfield
- Beechwood
- Lexington Christian Academy
- Owensboro Catholic
- Hancock County
Class 3A
- Christian Academy of Louisville
- Paducah Tilghman
- Bardstown
- Union County
- Trigg County
Class 4A
- Boyle County
- Corbin
- Lexington Catholic
- Johnson Central
- Letcher County Central
Class 5A
- Frederick Douglass
- Covington Catholic
- Woodford County
- South Warren
- Bowling Green
Class 6A
- St. Xavier
- Ballard
- DuPont Manual
- Male
- Trinity
Twitter Space Postgame
Every Friday night, I do a statewide postgame High School Football Twitter Space after the conclusion of games to discuss scores and hear from listeners. You can join in by following me (@teeroyhowell) on Twitter. We will start around 10:15 PM EST.
