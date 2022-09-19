Read full article on original website
insideedition.com
Brewery Company Employees in Wisconsin Say They Are on Strike for Fairer Contracts
Molson Coors Brewery employees in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are currently on strike. They say they are all fighting for fairer contracts. Union Chairperson Joe Kanzleiter told WDJT’s Gabriella Bachara that negotiations have taken place since July. So far, an agreement has not been reached. “People are just burnt out and they're tired and they want to show their support and have their voice be heard,” he said. Inside Edition Digital has more.
wuwm.com
Asian-Latino restaurants find a home in Milwaukee
In the kitchen of AsianRican Foods, a cook fires up some carne frita, big hunks of fried pork. It reminds me of a Chinese dish: roast pork belly. While pork sizzles in the fryer, she makes mofongo to go with it, pounding fried plantains with chicharron, spices, and lots of garlic.
CBS 58
'No contract, no beer': Molson Coors brewery employees picket over contract negotiations
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A group of Molson Coors employees are one step closer to going on strike. A union spokesperson told CBS 58 they're in limbo with the beverage company over the next three-year contract for brewery employees. "We are the largest workforce inside the brewery," UAW Local 9...
On Milwaukee
Hidden gem: Bounce Milwaukee's second floor bar
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Bounce Milwaukee is already tucked away in an industrial area in Bay View, but the adults-only bar is even a bit more secluded. Husband-and-wife...
Milwaukee mayor wants to cut 17 police officers to balance budget
Mayor Cavalier Johnson made his first budget address as the city’s mayor and the $1.7 billion budget includes cuts to the Milwaukee Police Department.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County electric bus charging station installed
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 the installation of the first electric bus charging station at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa. It is installed along Milwaukee County’s East-West Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line. The MCTS planned 9-mile, regional, modern transit...
WISN
Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game
MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
Local leaders say streets beyond Brady could go car-free
A deadly hit and run on Brady Street is sparking a conversation about options to increase pedestrian safety.
fox29.com
'Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza;' made by Palermo's in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Buckle up your taste buds, there's a new frozen pizza making a splash – and it's made in Milwaukee. It is called the Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza – and it is the creation of Palermo's Pizza. "They can bring a piece of the show into...
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Foxconn Workers Put in 3 Months of Work Per Year
So, what are they making at the "eighth wonder of the world?" It's a common question for Wisconsinites who know little about the happenings at Foxconn's private plant in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, workers in Mount Pleasant are assembling motherboards for Google and Amazon, but the...
rejournals.com
The Badger State has earned a spot next to Chicago and Northwest Indiana as the region’s most highly regarded. But why?
Developers continue to flock to Southern Wisconsin because of its low taxes and business-friendly climate. But why else has the market been quick to gain traction? And what sets it apart?. Chicago Industrial Properties recently spoke with HSA Commercial Real Estate CEO & Vice Chairman Robert Smietana and JLL Senior...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pension program on the brink of crisis
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee’s finances are on the brink of crisis, according to an independent review. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a deep dive into the city's finances, telling of a "daunting fiscal cliff" that could mean fewer services for you in the years to come. A lot of the...
shepherdexpress.com
Promises is Wonderfully Weird in Walker’s Point
Promises is a new neighborhood bar and venue located at Sixth and National in the heart of Walker’s Point. Owned by longtime friends Joey Turbo and Casey Hughes, the bar hopes to enrich the area as a hub for all things entertainment as well as be a welcoming, caring space for all who come through. The bar has three rooms encompassing two stages, a covered patio, a TMNT arcade game, pinball, pull tabs, a pool table, a DJ booth and TVs to watch sports. Their menu features a variety of domestics, liquors, local craft beers on draft and non-alcoholic options to choose from.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'regular illegal dumping spot' draws neighbors' ire
A Milwaukee man who lives on 35th and Fairmount says the neighborhood has become a makeshift dumpster. FOX6's cameras Tuesday, Sept. 20 found dressers, a wheelchair, tables and more dumped on the street.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, crash, Capitol and Sherman, at least 4 vehicles hit
MILWAUKEE - Antonio Brashear, 22, of Milwaukee, faces multiple charges in connection with a shooting that happened Sept. 9 near Capitol and Sherman. According to prosecutors, he admitted to driving the vehicle from which shots were fired, hitting at least four other vehicles, causing a crash and sending a man to the hospital. It all happened because Brashear and his passengers thought the people in the car they shot at were threatening them.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
On Milwaukee
11 legendary photos from Tenacious D's BMO Harris Pavilion show
Lambeau Field was by no means the only place rocking last night as Tenacious D shredded away Sunday evening in front of an amped BMO Harris Pavilion crowd. With a high-energy setlist and the even higher energy showmanship of stars Jack Black and Kyle Gass, fans left with their faces fully melted – not because of the September summer heat but because of the furious rock blasted from the lakefront stage.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | 115-year-old monument in Union Cemetery restored | By Darren Schacht
Washington County, WI – Diane Hupfer (nee Schloemer) of West Bend and Darren Schacht of Milwaukee, two passionate genealogists, meet by chance at the Washington County Historical Society and discover not only do they have a distant family connection but they each possess information that could help the other flesh out a clearer picture of their shared relatives, nearly 80 years since that generation had passed.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI
September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
