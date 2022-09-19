Read full article on original website
Related
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Scott Bakula on ‘Very Difficult’ Decision to Pass on ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot
Scott Bakula won’t be joining the cast of the upcoming Quantum Leap reboot and is opening up about passing on it. Fans eager for a follow-up to the original series were hoping Bakula would at least make an appearance. Thirty years have passed since Sam Beckett leaped into the...
Original Quantum Leap Star Scott Bakula Confirms He Has 'No Connection' to Reboot: 'Happy Leaping!'
"It was a very difficult decision to pass on the project," Scott Bakula admitting of opting out of NBC's Quantum Leap reboot 30 years after he starred in the original series Scott Bakula is sitting this round out. The Golden Globe winner confirmed Friday on Instagram that he has no affiliation with NBC's upcoming Quantum Leap reboot, despite starring as Dr. Sam Beckett in the original series when it aired 30 years ago. "To Quantum Leap fans around the world, in an effort to quiet the rumors and move...
TV Fanatic
Justin Hartley Returns to NBC With Quantum Leap Guest Stint
Justin Hartley said goodbye to NBC earlier this year when This Is Us concluded its six-season run. However, a new trailer for Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 2 confirms the actor will be back on the network shortly. On the second episode of Quantum Leap, Ben finds himself headed into...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Quantum Leap’ reboot series leaves critics split down the middle
The long-awaited reboot of Quantum Leap has arrived on NBC, but the reviews only further the mystery as they are firmly divided. It stars none of the original cast from the 1998 series, with former star John Bakula explaining how difficult a decision it was to turn down the series reboot. Instead, it has a new face in Raymond Lee, joined by Ghostbusters‘ Ernie Hudson, and Mason Alexander Park. Lee’s had bit-part roles in comedy series like Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Modern Family.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
‘NCIS’: Meet the Other Actors in Sean Murray’s Family
NCIS star Sean Murray has a handful of acting credits to his name. However, none are nearly as prevalent as his longtime role as the CBS show’s beloved special agent, Timothy McGee. Sean Murray originally joined NCIS during its first season. And, despite having not been cast as a regular character from the start, he’s one of two remaining season one cast members left in the series. The second includes Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen. However, while Murray is at the pinnacle of fans’ most favorite characters, it’s no wonder he’s so adored—acting seems to run in his blood. As we anxiously await NCIS‘s next all-new season, let’s take a look at what other Murray family members have pursued a career in acting.
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
Upcoming Hallmark Movies: Full List Of New Titles And Premiere Dates
If you need a happy ending-focused romantic story, whether it be strictly comedic or more serious, there are a few networks and streaming services where you can turn and be able to find the content you like. But, none of those places are quite as dedicated to bringing fans light, fun romantic fare and heart-warming, romance-filled drama which will be sure to bring a smile to the faces of viewers like the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The popularity of these stories grows all of the time, and the channels long ago branched out to create new romantic stories built around seasonal themes, which debut all year long.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
‘Quantum Leap’ Star Scott Bakula Faced Unique Challenges On The Original Show
In a sense, it kind of feels like we’ve all been through the Quantum Accelerator when you stop to consider that the original Quantum Leap made its debut 33 years ago. With the new version set to premiere on September 19 on NBC, one might be prone to ask, where has all that time gone? Time, of course, was always on the mind of original series star Scott Bakula, who played no small part in making the series so unique.
tvinsider.com
‘Welcome to Chippendales’: Kumail Nanjiani Mixes Crime & Pleasure in First Teaser (VIDEO)
Comedian Kumail Nanjiani is taking on his most nefarious role yet in Hulu‘s upcoming limited drama series Welcome to Chippendales which will officially premiere Tuesday, November 22. In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Hulu is giving fans their first look with an all-new teaser previewing Nanjiani’s turn as Somen...
‘NCIS’ Season 20 Premiere Date, Time, and How to Watch
'NCIS' Season 20 is nearly here, and fans can catch the crossover premiere event on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Here's how viewers can watch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Has 2 Major Differences From the Original Series
NBC's 'Quantum Leap' reboot has 2 major differences from the original series, and showrunner Martin Gero explained why these make the new show distinct.
Reboot Recap: An Awkward Family Reunion of Sorts — Plus, Grade the Hulu Comedy's First 3 Episodes
Hulu’s Reboot, which released its first three episodes on Tuesday, goes full meta as it pokes fun at the television’s industry’s resolve to reboot beloved shows of yesteryear. In Episode 1, edgy writer Hannah (played by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom) gets the greenlight from Hulu to revive the fictional early-aughts sitcom Step Right Up, about a blended family caught in wacky scenarios each week. The series, we’re told, originally ended after star Sterling Reed (Schmigadoon‘s Keegan-Michael Key) quit to pursue a serious acting career, and the cast hasn’t seen each other since. Leading lady Bree Marie Jensen (Kidding‘s Judy Greer) left the...
How Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Was Killed Off The Show
Jeff Garlin has officially been killed off The Goldbergs about a month after the show first revealed its dark plans for his character. Garlin — who exited the ABC sitcom last season following an HR investigation into his onset behavior — was written off the show in last night’s Season 10 premiere.
‘NCIS’ and ‘NCIS: Hawaiʻi’ Teams Try to Stop a Large-Scale Attack in Crossover Event
Long-running CBS procedural NCIS is coming back for its 20th season on Monday, Sept. 19 — right before its spinoff NCIS: Hawaiʻi returns for its second season. And fans of the NCIS-verse are getting another crossover between the two shows that night!. As you’ll recall, NCIS Season 19...
TVGuide.com
Quantum Leap Showrunner Teases How Ben's First Leap Is Connected to a Character From the Original Series
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Quantum Leap Episode 1.]. More than 30 years ago, the Quantum Leap accelerator sent Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) to a different time and space. Now, the machine is sending a different physicist — Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) — to the past, and his team in the present day must uncover the truth behind why Ben made the jump. NBC's Quantum Leap reboot premiered on Sept. 19, and Episode 1 follows Ben as he makes his first jump into the body of a man named Nick Rounder. Having lost his memory, Ben suddenly finds himself in the middle of a diamond heist, with nothing but a hologram of his colleague — who is, unbeknownst to him, his fianceé Addison (Caitlin Bassett) — to guide him.
Collider
'Criminal Minds' Revival Sets November Premiere Date on Paramount+
The BAU is coming back, and this Thanksgiving, Paramount+ is giving Criminal Minds fans a lot to be thankful for. The streamer has announced that the Criminal Minds revival, Criminal Minds: Evolution, will premiere its first two episodes on Thursday, November 24. Subsequent single episodes will be released weekly until the midseason finale on December 15. The remainder of the season returns in 2023 with a midseason premiere on January 12. The rest of the season will continue to air weekly until the finale on February 9.
Collider
Giancarlo Esposito’s 'The Driver' Gets New Name as Bradley Whitford Joins Cast
With production on the series currently underway in New Orleans, actor Bradley Whitford (Get Out) has joined the upcoming gangster drama series, Parish, formerly known as The Driver, in a recurring role. Whitford stars in the series as Anton, an intelligent and charming character who serves as the face of an industrial business and the head of a criminal organization.
Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie
Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
Comments / 0