Study: 1 in 4 Families of Children With Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Face Food Insecurity

Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
healio.com
Scale may help ‘quickly identify’ high-risk medications for older adults with blood cancer
Multiple high-risk medications may increase the likelihood of falls among older adults with blood cancers. The GO-PIMs scale identifies medications of concern in older adults with blood cancers. Researchers emphasized the need to consider deprescribing high-risk medications in this patient population. Gerontology researchers and hematologic oncology investigators from Brigham and...
msn.com
The causes, symptoms, and treatment of blood and bone marrow cancers
Slide 1 of 31: Blood cancer impacts millions of people around the world. There are different types of blood cancers, which affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system, respectively. Some are acute and develop rapidly, while others see years pass before patients show any symptoms. In this gallery, we delve into the different types of blood cancers, and the risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment. Click on to learn more.You may also like: 30 illogical installations.
cancerhealth.com
Study Tackles Key Questions about Liver Transplants for People with Liver Cancer
For some people with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer, a liver transplant is the only hope for a cure. But the availability of donated organs for transplant is severely limited. So, when a donor liver becomes available, doctors and public health experts must decide who is most likely to benefit.
pharmacytimes.com
New NCCN Patient Guidelines for Marginal Zone Lymphoma Helps Patients, Caregivers Understand Rare Form of Blood Cancer
Management of marginal zone lymphoma was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic because some treatment options can reduce B-cell-produced antibodies. The newly published National Comprehensive Care Network (NCCN) Guidelines for Patients: Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL) seeks to help patients better understand the distinctive features of MZL. The new guidance is part of other major guidelines published under NCCN and are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management.
survivornet.com
Swollen And Bruised Woman, 28, Thought She Just Had ‘Tonsillitis’ And Was Prescribed Antibiotics: It Turned Out To Be Blood Cancer
A 28-year-old woman was prescribed antibiotics for ‘tonsillitis,’ after noticing she had swollen glands, bruises across her body, and was experiencing shortness of breath. When the medicine didn’t help and her symptoms worsened, she was rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
survivornet.com
Gym Worker, 30, Joins Medical Study To Earn Extra Cash, And Gets A Brain Scan: He Was Shocked To Learn He Had Brain Cancer
Iain Ward, 30, from London, England, was diagnosed in 2019 with stage 3 brain cancer. Ward thought he was just earning some extra cash by taking part in a paid medical trial. Doctors discovered he had a tumor which would require aggressive treatment. He’s focused on raising money for brain...
survivornet.com
Six-Year-Old Girl’s ‘Protruding And Bulging Eye’ Begins To Worry Her Concerned Mom: It Turned Out To Be A Rare And Fast-Growing Cancer
Londyn Hoffman, a six-year-old who has just started Kindergarten amid chemotherapy, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma last year after her family noticed her right eye was protruding. Childhood rhabdomyosarcoma is a disease in which malignant (cancerous) cells form in muscle tissue. Possible symptoms of the disease include a lump or swelling...
survivornet.com
Hardworking Teacher, 56, Had A ‘Terrible Sore Throat’ That Would Not Go Away But She Thought She Just Had A Fever: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Devoted teacher Bethan Cawley was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) after suffering from a “terrible sore throat” that wouldn’t go away. Now, she’s urging others to take “seek advice” when they think something is wrong with their bodies. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is...
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
Virus associated with polio-like muscle weakness is spreading among kids, CDC warns
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about the spread of a common childhood virus that can cause muscle weakness or paralysis in rare cases. The CDC issued an alert Friday about enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among kids, with symptoms that are often mild but can become severe. The enterovirus family is large, and polio falls within it; both EV-D68 and poliovirus can invade the nervous system and cause muscle weakness.
The 4 Stages Of Uterine Cancer Explained
Uterine cancer is typically divided into four stages to determine the severity of the disease.
I’m a parent of two children with a brain cancer diagnosis. We’re in the middle of a long and tiring journey | Dominic Santangelo
There are many story angles surrounding childhood cancer, but rarely mentioned is the burden of illness on everyday life
Healthline
Disorders of the Liver and Pancreas: Symptoms and Treatment
A range of disorders can affect your liver and pancreas. Various conditions can make it difficult for these organs to perform the essential tasks your body needs to digest food, absorb nutrients, and handle toxins. Some liver and pancreas conditions are acute and can be treated and resolved quickly. Other...
curetoday.com
What Is CAR-T Cell Therapy, and What Can Patients With Cancer Expect?
Over the past five years, CAR-T cell therapy has improved outcomes for many patients with blood cancer. Here’s what patients need to know about the immune-based treatment. It has been five years since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for the treatment of certain children and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, marking the first FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy for patients with cancer.
CDC warns of increase in respiratory illness among children that could lead to polio-like muscle weakness
(WXIN) – Doctors across the U.S. have seen an increase among children of a respiratory virus that can cause polio-like muscle weakness. In most cases, enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) causes a respiratory illness with mild symptoms. It can, however, result in a condition called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) that can cause inflammation of the spinal cord. Those suffering from AFM can have trouble moving their arms while others experience muscle weakness. In severe cases, it can lead to respiratory failure or life-threatening neurologic complications.
powerofpositivity.com
Researchers Find a Cancer Kill Switch That Could Replace Chemotherapy
Northwestern University scientists have found a cancer kill code in the body that could eliminate the need for chemotherapy. Every cell in the body comes equipped with this kill switch to destroy cancerous cells. When the “kill switch” begins to detect cancer in any of the body’s cells, it uses...
parentherald.com
CDC Issues Alert for Common Childhood Virus That Can Cause Paralysis and Muscle Weakness
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert on September 9 about the spread of a common childhood virus, the enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among children and can cause paralysis or muscle weakness in rare cases. Those who get it have symptoms...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Mediterranean Diet Positively Associated with Cognitive Function
Changing one’s diet could change brain health and study results suggest the Mediterranean diet could positively support cognitive function. Researchers have observed that specific plasma metabolites could be associated with global cognitive function scores independent of race or ethnicity, according to a recent study. The results are published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.
