ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Study: 1 in 4 Families of Children With Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Face Food Insecurity

By Ashley Gallagher, Assistant Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?

Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
CANCER
healio.com

Scale may help ‘quickly identify’ high-risk medications for older adults with blood cancer

Multiple high-risk medications may increase the likelihood of falls among older adults with blood cancers. The GO-PIMs scale identifies medications of concern in older adults with blood cancers. Researchers emphasized the need to consider deprescribing high-risk medications in this patient population. Gerontology researchers and hematologic oncology investigators from Brigham and...
CANCER
msn.com

The causes, symptoms, and treatment of blood and bone marrow cancers

Slide 1 of 31: Blood cancer impacts millions of people around the world. There are different types of blood cancers, which affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system, respectively. Some are acute and develop rapidly, while others see years pass before patients show any symptoms. In this gallery, we delve into the different types of blood cancers, and the risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment. Click on to learn more.You may also like: 30 illogical installations.
CANCER
cancerhealth.com

Study Tackles Key Questions about Liver Transplants for People with Liver Cancer

For some people with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer, a liver transplant is the only hope for a cure. But the availability of donated organs for transplant is severely limited. So, when a donor liver becomes available, doctors and public health experts must decide who is most likely to benefit.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Linus Leukemia#Cancer Research#Poverty#Diseases#General Health
pharmacytimes.com

New NCCN Patient Guidelines for Marginal Zone Lymphoma Helps Patients, Caregivers Understand Rare Form of Blood Cancer

Management of marginal zone lymphoma was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic because some treatment options can reduce B-cell-produced antibodies. The newly published National Comprehensive Care Network (NCCN) Guidelines for Patients: Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL) seeks to help patients better understand the distinctive features of MZL. The new guidance is part of other major guidelines published under NCCN and are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Swollen And Bruised Woman, 28, Thought She Just Had ‘Tonsillitis’ And Was Prescribed Antibiotics: It Turned Out To Be Blood Cancer

A 28-year-old woman was prescribed antibiotics for ‘tonsillitis,’ after noticing she had swollen glands, bruises across her body, and was experiencing shortness of breath. When the medicine didn’t help and her symptoms worsened, she was rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.
CANCER
msn.com

The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer

Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Cancer
survivornet.com

Six-Year-Old Girl’s ‘Protruding And Bulging Eye’ Begins To Worry Her Concerned Mom: It Turned Out To Be A Rare And Fast-Growing Cancer

Londyn Hoffman, a six-year-old who has just started Kindergarten amid chemotherapy, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma last year after her family noticed her right eye was protruding. Childhood rhabdomyosarcoma is a disease in which malignant (cancerous) cells form in muscle tissue. Possible symptoms of the disease include a lump or swelling...
WESTFIELD, IN
scitechdaily.com

Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer

A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
CANCER
NBC News

Virus associated with polio-like muscle weakness is spreading among kids, CDC warns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about the spread of a common childhood virus that can cause muscle weakness or paralysis in rare cases. The CDC issued an alert Friday about enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among kids, with symptoms that are often mild but can become severe. The enterovirus family is large, and polio falls within it; both EV-D68 and poliovirus can invade the nervous system and cause muscle weakness.
KIDS
Healthline

Disorders of the Liver and Pancreas: Symptoms and Treatment

A range of disorders can affect your liver and pancreas. Various conditions can make it difficult for these organs to perform the essential tasks your body needs to digest food, absorb nutrients, and handle toxins. Some liver and pancreas conditions are acute and can be treated and resolved quickly. Other...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
curetoday.com

What Is CAR-T Cell Therapy, and What Can Patients With Cancer Expect?

Over the past five years, CAR-T cell therapy has improved outcomes for many patients with blood cancer. Here’s what patients need to know about the immune-based treatment. It has been five years since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for the treatment of certain children and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, marking the first FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy for patients with cancer.
CANCER
The Hill

CDC warns of increase in respiratory illness among children that could lead to polio-like muscle weakness

(WXIN) – Doctors across the U.S. have seen an increase among children of a respiratory virus that can cause polio-like muscle weakness. In most cases, enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) causes a respiratory illness with mild symptoms. It can, however, result in a condition called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) that can cause inflammation of the spinal cord. Those suffering from AFM can have trouble moving their arms while others experience muscle weakness. In severe cases, it can lead to respiratory failure or life-threatening neurologic complications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
powerofpositivity.com

Researchers Find a Cancer Kill Switch That Could Replace Chemotherapy

Northwestern University scientists have found a cancer kill code in the body that could eliminate the need for chemotherapy. Every cell in the body comes equipped with this kill switch to destroy cancerous cells. When the “kill switch” begins to detect cancer in any of the body’s cells, it uses...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Mediterranean Diet Positively Associated with Cognitive Function

Changing one’s diet could change brain health and study results suggest the Mediterranean diet could positively support cognitive function. Researchers have observed that specific plasma metabolites could be associated with global cognitive function scores independent of race or ethnicity, according to a recent study. The results are published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.
DIETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy