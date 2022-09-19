ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windermere, FL

orangeobserver.com

Obituary: Sharon Quigley Cole

Sharon Quigley Cole, 70, of Winter Garden, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Orlando, Florida, with her loving family by her side. Sharon was born Dec. 30, 1951, in Orlando, Florida, to Marvin and Susan Quigley. She was an administrative assistant at Orange County...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022

Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022 – If you’re looking for the best experiences happening in Central Florida in October 2022, we’ve got the guide for you! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here. October is a great month...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando ballroom dancer loses legs after severe case of meningitis

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Rafael Castellano as he went from a professional dancer in the ballroom to a patient in a hospital bed. As Florida’s health department was monitoring an outbreak of meningitis, a disease that can cause inflammation around the brain and spine, the 32-year-old ended up with a severe case in June that sent him into a coma.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you love to eat burgers from time to time and you also love to spend your holidays in Florida then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you love good food.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

This Florida business will make your extra scary for Halloween

For those of you who need to get your Halloween costume to Hollywood-quality levels, there’s a place in town for that. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin takes you to “Embellish FX” in Ocoee where artists are on standby to make you unrecognizable.
OCOEE, FL
realtytimes.com

Best Neighborhoods In and Around Orlando Florida

Orlando ranks among the best places to live in Florida, and for a good reason. It has warm weather, great entertainment options, gorgeous communities, and proximity to major tourist attractions like Universal Studios and Disney World. In fact, Orlando has so much beauty to offer that it can be difficult...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

New tropical depression forms over Central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, the eighth tropical depression of the season formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Depression 8 was 1,110 miles west-southwest of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The storm was moving north at 10 mph. "A turn to the northeast...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

MegaCon tickets on sale for 2023 convention

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Tickets for next year’s MegaCon are now on sale. The convention is coming back to the Orange County Convention Center in March, bringing all things sci-fi, fantasy, comic books, anime and animation. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances increase for disturbance to develop | Here are...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Two Orlando routes named among 10 worst traffic snarls in U.S.

Two roads in Orlando have been named among the top 10 worst for traffic in the entire United States. The study by traffic analysts Inrix measured typical congestion and hours lost sitting in traffic on American roads. The study found that the average American driver lost 36 hours of their life sitting in congested traffic last year.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Golden Oak home tops Horizon West-area sales from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2

A home in Golden Oak topped all Horizon West-area residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2. The home at 9861 Blaine Court, Golden Oak, sold Aug. 30, for $4.5 million. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and 4,708 square feet of living area. HORIZON WEST.
WINDERMERE, FL
Bay News 9

Orlando trucker inducted into Truck Driver Hall of Fame

TAMPA, Fla. — The International Food Service Distribution Association just wrapped up a conference in Tampa, where some of the industry’s best drivers were inducted into the Truck Driver Hall of Fame. Barry Thomas became a truck driver in a round-about way. What You Need To Know. The...
ORLANDO, FL
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Kissimmee, FL — 15 Top Places!

As a recreation of a vintage Florida town, old town Kissimmee features distinctive stores, unusual entertainment, and of course, delectable food. The best time to fully enjoy these is at brunch when you can savor the most delightful dishes paired with vibrant and fun cocktails for a boozy morning. There...
KISSIMMEE, FL

