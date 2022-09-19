ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

lakeandsumterstyle.com

Clermont Main Street Announces New Executive Director

Clermont Main Street, an organization comprised of downtown businesses passionate about investing in the longstanding heart of Clermont, has named Maritza Rivera as its new Executive Director following the resignation of Barbara Hollerand. “Maritza brings the energy and firepower of a seasoned events professional coupled with years of working within...
CLERMONT, FL
suncoastnews.com

Tarpon Springs commission slams door on hotel proposal — again

TARPON SPRINGS — The fourth time proved not to be the charm for a proposed plan to build an 80-room hotel in the city’s historic Sponge Docks district. The Board of Commissioners at its Sept. 13 meeting turned down hotelier Benedikt Fritzsche’s application to enter into a development agreement with the city to build a modified version of Cambria by the Sponge Docks, a proposed multi-story hotel on Roosevelt Boulevard and Hill Street.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
ocala-news.com

Scott Springs Park temporarily closing due to scheduled maintenance

The City of Ocala has announced that Scott Springs Park will be closed beginning on Sunday, September 25 through Friday, September 30 due to underbrush clearing. The park, which is located at 2825 SW 24th Avenue, is expected to reopen on Saturday, October 1. Due to safety concerns, no visitors...
OCALA, FL
City
Inverness, FL
Inverness, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Citrus County Chronicle

Business continues after mall closing

When the Crystal River Mall closed, some of the businesses closed also. But Linda Sojka and her business partner, Terri Norton, thought they had a good thing with their RSVP Market and didn’t want to give it up.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Chiefland Elementary School celebrates Grandparent's Day

Chiefland Elementary School recently welcomed over 400 grandparents to have lunch on campus with their students in honor of Grandparent’s Day. Many students made cards or wrote notes to give their guests at lunch. Some grandparents brought special lunches and some enjoyed pizza day in the cafeteria. Thank you to all those who came out to support their students!!
CHIEFLAND, FL
suncoastnews.com

Cotee River Landing close to moving to next phase

PORT RICHEY — The Port Richey City Council, sitting Sept. 13 as the Community Redevelopment Agency, was informed that the Cotee River Landing project could be completed by this time next year. Chris Martin, project manager with Ayers Associates, addressed the board as to the status of Cotee River...
PORT RICHEY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Sumter streamlines fire, EMS calls for Sumter, Lake Villages

Sumter County 911 dispatchers will handle all medical emergency calls across the county and those originating out of the Lake County portion of The Villages starting Oct. 1. The Villages Public Safety Department is 10 days away from launching its emergency ambulance service in Sumter County, and pending Lake County commission approval Tuesday, will also transport patients from Lake County to hospitals.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hernando Beach boat ramp repairs completed

Repairs and maintenance at the Hernando Beach boat ramp docks at 3650 East Lake Place in Hernando are complete. Work began Aug. 29 and throughout construction, Citrus County Parks & Recreation workers the county were able to work with the contractor to keep one ramp open.
HERNANDO, FL
Bay News 9

No-Swim Advisory issued for Fort Island Beach in Citrus

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A No-Swim Advisory for Fort Island Beach has been reissued following a recent water test, the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) announced Wednesday. DOH-Citrus has been conducting saltwater beach water quality monitoring at Fort Island Gulf Beach once a week. During a...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Electrical fire damages Floral City mobile home

An electrical fire damaged a mobile home in Floral City, displacing its residents. Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews responded at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 13 to a reported structure fire off of South Live Oak Drive, where arriving firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the rear of a 360-square-foot mobile home, according to CCFR on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
FLORAL CITY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Fall Job Fair heads to Ocala on September 22

CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will host the Marion County Fall Job Fair on Thursday, September 22 for those who are seeking new career opportunities. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala. Job seekers in Citrus, Levy, and Marion Counties are encouraged to attend.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala and Marion County firefighters extinguish residential fire

Firefighters from Ocala and Marion County responded to a local residence on Monday afternoon to extinguish a residential fire. Shortly before 3:15 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue and Marion County Fire Rescue were notified that a fire had ignited inside a local residence. Units from both organizations quickly responded to the 4300 block of NE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
MARION COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Lakeland Regional Health’s Kathleen Road Site Doubles in Scope

Workers have already begun building Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center’s satellite site at Kathleen Road and Interstate 4, but now Polk County’s first hospital got a green light from city commissioners Monday to double the square footage to add an emergency room and possibly a nursing home on the 20-acre site.
LAKELAND, FL
ocala-news.com

Driver of SUV killed after colliding with Marion County school bus, tree

The driver of an SUV was killed on Wednesday morning after his vehicle struck a Marion County school bus carrying high school students in Ocala. According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), at approximately 8:10 a.m., the SUV was traveling northbound near the intersection of SE 36th Avenue and SE 15th Street. The school bus was traveling southbound near the same intersection.
MARION COUNTY, FL

