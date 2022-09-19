Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Museum Day returns with FREE admission to the fabulous Appleton.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFlorida State
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)L. CaneFlorida State
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
Citrus County Chronicle
“Beast of the Southeast” dragon boat festival, set for Saturday, Nov. 5 at Lake Hernando
Take 11 or 21 people of varying skill levels and squeeze them into a long, narrow boat. Give one person a drum and the rest each a paddle and then give the team a name like the “Leviathans” or “We’re Not Dragon Our Tails,” put them out on a lake and you have the makings of a really fun day.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Clermont Main Street Announces New Executive Director
Clermont Main Street, an organization comprised of downtown businesses passionate about investing in the longstanding heart of Clermont, has named Maritza Rivera as its new Executive Director following the resignation of Barbara Hollerand. “Maritza brings the energy and firepower of a seasoned events professional coupled with years of working within...
suncoastnews.com
Tarpon Springs commission slams door on hotel proposal — again
TARPON SPRINGS — The fourth time proved not to be the charm for a proposed plan to build an 80-room hotel in the city’s historic Sponge Docks district. The Board of Commissioners at its Sept. 13 meeting turned down hotelier Benedikt Fritzsche’s application to enter into a development agreement with the city to build a modified version of Cambria by the Sponge Docks, a proposed multi-story hotel on Roosevelt Boulevard and Hill Street.
ocala-news.com
Scott Springs Park temporarily closing due to scheduled maintenance
The City of Ocala has announced that Scott Springs Park will be closed beginning on Sunday, September 25 through Friday, September 30 due to underbrush clearing. The park, which is located at 2825 SW 24th Avenue, is expected to reopen on Saturday, October 1. Due to safety concerns, no visitors...
villages-news.com
Roseate Spoonbill Behind Lake Deaton Plaza In The Villages
This beautiful roseate spoonbill looked up from its dinner for just a second as if to say hello behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Citrus County Chronicle
Business continues after mall closing
When the Crystal River Mall closed, some of the businesses closed also. But Linda Sojka and her business partner, Terri Norton, thought they had a good thing with their RSVP Market and didn’t want to give it up.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefland Elementary School celebrates Grandparent's Day
Chiefland Elementary School recently welcomed over 400 grandparents to have lunch on campus with their students in honor of Grandparent’s Day. Many students made cards or wrote notes to give their guests at lunch. Some grandparents brought special lunches and some enjoyed pizza day in the cafeteria. Thank you to all those who came out to support their students!!
suncoastnews.com
Cotee River Landing close to moving to next phase
PORT RICHEY — The Port Richey City Council, sitting Sept. 13 as the Community Redevelopment Agency, was informed that the Cotee River Landing project could be completed by this time next year. Chris Martin, project manager with Ayers Associates, addressed the board as to the status of Cotee River...
Villages Daily Sun
Sumter streamlines fire, EMS calls for Sumter, Lake Villages
Sumter County 911 dispatchers will handle all medical emergency calls across the county and those originating out of the Lake County portion of The Villages starting Oct. 1. The Villages Public Safety Department is 10 days away from launching its emergency ambulance service in Sumter County, and pending Lake County commission approval Tuesday, will also transport patients from Lake County to hospitals.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando Beach boat ramp repairs completed
Repairs and maintenance at the Hernando Beach boat ramp docks at 3650 East Lake Place in Hernando are complete. Work began Aug. 29 and throughout construction, Citrus County Parks & Recreation workers the county were able to work with the contractor to keep one ramp open.
Bay News 9
No-Swim Advisory issued for Fort Island Beach in Citrus
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A No-Swim Advisory for Fort Island Beach has been reissued following a recent water test, the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) announced Wednesday. DOH-Citrus has been conducting saltwater beach water quality monitoring at Fort Island Gulf Beach once a week. During a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Electrical fire damages Floral City mobile home
An electrical fire damaged a mobile home in Floral City, displacing its residents. Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews responded at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 13 to a reported structure fire off of South Live Oak Drive, where arriving firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the rear of a 360-square-foot mobile home, according to CCFR on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Pasco County Animal Services To Hold “Pet Adopt-A-Thon” On Oct. 1
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A new season is a great time to add a new member to your family! Pasco County Animal Services is proud to partner with animal shelters and rescue groups throughout the county for a “pet adopt-a-thon” Saturday, October 1, 2022,
ocala-news.com
Marion County Fall Job Fair heads to Ocala on September 22
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will host the Marion County Fall Job Fair on Thursday, September 22 for those who are seeking new career opportunities. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala. Job seekers in Citrus, Levy, and Marion Counties are encouraged to attend.
ocala-news.com
Ocala and Marion County firefighters extinguish residential fire
Firefighters from Ocala and Marion County responded to a local residence on Monday afternoon to extinguish a residential fire. Shortly before 3:15 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue and Marion County Fire Rescue were notified that a fire had ignited inside a local residence. Units from both organizations quickly responded to the 4300 block of NE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
Lakeland Regional Health’s Kathleen Road Site Doubles in Scope
Workers have already begun building Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center’s satellite site at Kathleen Road and Interstate 4, but now Polk County’s first hospital got a green light from city commissioners Monday to double the square footage to add an emergency room and possibly a nursing home on the 20-acre site.
suncoastnews.com
Pinellas residents secure $2.5 million state grant to save 14-acre forest
Two and a half years into their fight to save some of the last remaining forest in Pinellas County from a housing developer’s bulldozer, a group of residents helped secure the funding needed to buy the land for preservation. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission on Sept. 9 awarded Pinellas...
ocala-news.com
Driver of SUV killed after colliding with Marion County school bus, tree
The driver of an SUV was killed on Wednesday morning after his vehicle struck a Marion County school bus carrying high school students in Ocala. According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), at approximately 8:10 a.m., the SUV was traveling northbound near the intersection of SE 36th Avenue and SE 15th Street. The school bus was traveling southbound near the same intersection.
villages-news.com
The Villages should not interfere in private rentals
We have a lot of renters and The Villages should not be involved unless there is a problem with someone. It’s the owners/management’s problem to fix really. That simple!
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man charged with boating DUI after breaking up with girlfriend
The owner of the private dock called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Saturday to report that 29-year-old Justin Charles Watson had damaged his dock located on Redbud Road at the river. When a FWC officer arrived on the scene, he made contact with the dock owner and...
