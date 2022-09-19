Read full article on original website
Renee' Lynn Garland
3d ago
I love this too, her energy and facts put together very well, we need more ambitious and driven women up for the senate, thanks for sharing🥰🤗
Stephen Colbert roasts Utah Senate candidate's viral campaign rap
Utah Republican Senate candidate Linda Paulson has a new fan. Driving the news: Late-night host Stephen Colbert poked fun at Paulson's viral, 57-second campaign ad on The Late Show Tuesday. As of Wednesday, Paulson's rhymes had racked up more than 4 million views on Twitter. 🎵 How it goes: "Hey...
POLL: What's your favorite proposed Utah state flag?
Utah's candidates for a new state flag have been narrowed down to 20. Now we're asking which one you'd like to see flying over the State Capitol.
kuer.org
Unaffiliated voters are Utah’s 2nd largest voting block, but they’re not all true independents
Statewide races in Utah are routinely won by Republican candidates, usually by double-digit margins. Mitt Romney, for example, carried the state in the 2012 presidential election with over 72% of the vote. But Republicans only account for just over half of the state's active voters. Just about a half-million active...
deseret.com
Bill on same-sex marriage needs a ‘Utah compromise’. Romney is leading the way
Editor’s note: This article is part of an ongoing Deseret News series curating diverse opinions and responses to the Respect for Marriage Act. Read Robert P. George’s response here. In 2015, Utah surprised the nation with a compromise on LGBTQ rights and religious freedom that has since become...
KSLTV
‘They’re all in imminent danger’: Video shows violence after Utah prison allowed gangs to mingle
DRAPER, Utah – Grainy video captured by surveillance cameras inside the former state prison in Draper shows cell doors pop open. Seconds later, the fighting starts. Utah’s Department of Corrections refused to hand over the surveillance video in response to a public records request, but KSL was rolling when portions of the footage were shown in open court.
KUTV
DA Sim Gill tweets displeasure with Utah's AG joining fight over Trump's seized docs
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — At least one district attorney disagrees with Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes' decision to join an amicus brief concerning the seizure of documents from the residence of former President Donald Trump and the legal dispute surrounding it. Reyes joins attorneys general from several other...
blackchronicle.com
Kari Lake’s Oklahoma Endorsement Backfires
Kari Lake sure knows how to waffle. - Advertisement - In recent days, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor has gone back and forth on her endorsement (or lack thereof) of Jarrin Jackson, a white supremacist, antisemite, and homophobic troll who ran for state senate in Oklahoma. Lake formally endorsed...
Terrified Utah Residents Have Music Playing Thru Sewers & Toilets
No, I'm not making this up and I can prove it. Utah residents really are being terrorized by music that is coming through their sewers and eventually their toilets and you can hear it for yourself. Kudos to KSL in Salt Lake City who first shared this story about why...
Utah drops from top spot in happiest state rankings
What exactly is harshing Utah's mellow? A year after being named the happiest state in the U.S., Utah has dropped from the top spot in 2022.
kvnutalk
Polling by Utah Debate Commission yields surprising results – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY – Polling by the Utah Debate Commission (UDC) to determine participation in its upcoming debates has yielded some surprising results. The UDC conducts candidate polling prior to its scheduled debates in order to determine which candidates qualify to participate. According to UDC rules, a candidate “…...
Internet Cringes as Utah Politician Drops Rap Song [Video]
These days, politics are on a whole different level than they were a decade ago. Whether you're a news junkie or not--it's fair to say that nobody really LOVES politics. There's a certain aspect to them, however, that everyone can appreciate and it usually arises during election season. When candidates...
seniorresource.com
What Makes These the BEST Small Towns in Utah for Retirees?
For retirees who enjoy all four seasons, the state of Utah is sure to please. Known for its mountainous views and variety of outdoor activities, the Beehive State is home to the Great Salt Lake as well as hundreds of other famous landmarks. The cost of living is exceptional and the weather is sunny! If you’re looking to stay close to Salt Lake City but downsize for retirement, then here’s a list of the best small towns nearby!
saltlakemagazine.com
Where to Get Pho and Ramen in Utah
As nights grow longer and temperatures drop, warm, hearty soups are the definition of comfort food. While there is always a place in our hearts for a classic, meat-and-potatoes-filled Irish stew, this fall we’re looking across the globe for something to warm our bellies. Both pho and ramen have evolved from regional street foods to global phenomena—it seems like every SLC neighborhood now has its own ramen bar or pho restaurant. Here’s a bit of history behind each dish and where to get it in Utah.
All of northern Utah at risk for toxic dust from shrinking Great Salt Lake
All of northern Utah faces risk from dust storms laced with arsenic and other chemicals from a shrinking Great Salt Lake, a scientist warned a panel of lawmakers on Tuesday night.
iheart.com
Iowans Urged to Check Voting Status on this National Voter Registration Day
(Iowa) -- The Iowa Secretary of State is reminding people to check their voter registration status ahead of this year's midterm elections. Secretary Paul Pate says Iowans should check their voter registration status, especially if it's been a while since they voted or if they've moved since the last time they voted. He says Iowans can update their registration through voterready.iowa.gov, but can also register at most government agencies, as well as on election day, as long as they provide a valid ID.
KUTV
Restauranteur Valter Nassi, owner of Valter's Osteria in Salt Lake City, dies at 76
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A renowned restauranteur who brought the upscale taste of his home country along with a lifetime of culinary experience to Utah two decades ago, has died. Valter Nassi, proprietor of Valter's Osteria in downtown Salt Lake City died Sept. 20 due to cancer, according...
890kdxu.com
Fear Factor: Top 5 Things That Keep Southern Utahns Awake At Night
Right up front, it needs to be said that fears and phobias are not the same thing. For instance, a healthy fear of a rattlesnake is a good thing, and may save your life one day. But a phobia that rattlers are going to get you every time you go for a hike ... now that's an unreasonable phobia.
kslnewsradio.com
“The Letter” – A Utah family weighs the death penalty
SALT LAKE CITY — It was the way the medical examiner described how bullets from a stranger’s gun ended her son’s life that sent Sy Snarr into a tailspin. “The day the medical examiner testified I think was the worst day of my life,” she said. “Because she did show a drawing of Zach and talked about where he shot him and … after he’d shot him twice, he actually held the gun point blank to his head.
Leave it to Florida's Ron DeSantis to utilize overt racism and abject dehumanization as a national political strategy
The 2024 Republican presidential primary is shaping up to be a battle royale of bullying.
utahstories.com
The Secret of Utah’s Top 3 Old-School Restaurants
Older restaurants seem to have a certain appeal, and Millennials continue to visit these timeless businesses again and again. After asking individuals from this generation what attracts them to these establishments, I received the same responses: These places provide a unique atmosphere and quality menu items that make them stand out from their competitors. Top that all off with some rich history and great service, and you have a restaurant worth returning to.
