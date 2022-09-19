ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

First Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4s Arrive In America

We will be the first to admit the Monterey Car Week series of events is challenging to cover. There are dozens of events going on simultaneously in multiple locations around the vast Monterey area, meaning private events like the delivery of the first two Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 models may have slipped under the radar. But after we saw the images rolling in of these two retro hybrid supercars, we had to give this V12 duo an extra dose of fame.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: New Mercedes-AMG C63 Coming Today

Later today, Mercedes-AMG will unveil one of its most contentious models in recent memory: the all-new AMG C63 based on the latest generation of the C-Class sedan. The contentiousness we refer to revolves almost entirely around the replacement of the much-loved V8 in the previous C63 with a new four-cylinder unit boosted with electrification.
CARS
US News and World Report

Watch an Ultra-rare Lamborghini Countach Get Restored

It's not every day that a barn find turns up one of the most iconic and rare supercars in history. It's even rarer that the "lost car" is "found" by its actual owner sitting in a garage. That is what happened in the case of a 1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000s when its owner of 20 years contacted We Are Curated, a car dealer specializing in the sale of vintage supercars. We Are Curated reached out to Ammo NYC to restore this sleeping beauty ahead of a sale.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamborghini Huracan#Lamborghini Urus#Hybrid System#Plug In Hybrid#Vehicles#Motor Trend
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Chrysler 300C Bows Out with a Brawny 6.4-Liter V-8

The 2023 Chrysler 300C is a limited-production send-off for the 300, with 2000 examples set to be sold in the United States. The 300C is powered by the familiar 6.4-liter Hemi V-8, producing 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. The 300C starts at $56,595. After nearly two decades, the...
CARS
Road & Track

Lamborghini's Le Mans Racer Will Use a Twin Turbo V-8

Lamborghini's long-standing aversion to auto racing came to an end when it founded Squadra Corse in 2013. Nine years later, the brand has announced a much-anticipated plan to race in the top class of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024. Now, we have an idea of how that program will look.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Autoweek.com

Maserati Teases Nettuno-Engined GranTurismo Trofeo

Maserati has released images of its ICE GranTurismo, detailing certain trim levels and the aesthetic of the incoming model. Borrowed from the MC20, the GranTurismo Trofeo will feature the 621-hp 3.0-liter twin-turbo Nettuno V6, though a lower-end Modena trim has been confirmed as well. Visually, the body shape is similar...
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This Extremely Rare 1962 Aston Martin DB4 Convertible Could Fetch up to $1.4 Million at Auction

I recall having a conversation decades ago with an accomplished Aston Martin restorer—the best in the US, to be sure. At the time, he regaled me with tales of DB5s coming into his shop, more than a few of which had Goldfinger soundtracks stuffed into their aftermarket cassette players. Their prototypical owners all imagined themselves to be Agent 007 and desired a restoration in Silver Birch with black leather interior to match the cinematic example. A classic Aston Martin will do that. It’s probably because they are so good looking, a trait inherited since the first 1958 DB4. But if there’s...
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

The best electric hedge trimmers for an attractive yard

Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission. Electric hedge trimmers make it easy to trim overgrown hedges and tidy up your yard. Here are the top-rated electric hedge trimmers of 2022. Hedges are great for improving the appearance of your outdoor area or providing you with some privacy, but they do require regular maintenance to keep them from becoming too big or spreading too far.
ELECTRONICS
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Spied Up Close With Fake Taillights

The Huracan will lose its naturally aspirated V10 in favor of a twin-turbo V8 but the bigger supercar is sticking with V12 power. Lamborghini has also pledged to skip forced induction for its flagship model, deciding to use a NA engine once again. Both performance cars will be hybrids to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations, with the Urus to follow suit. Meanwhile, the most muscular raging bull of them all has been caught testing.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2024 Acura Integra Type S Spied On Public Roads With Triple Exhaust

When the 2023 Acura Integra was revealed it set the internet ablaze with polarized opinions. Some welcomed the new direction that Acura was going while others stood firmly against it; even launching the #NotMyIntegra hashtag. The more moderate-minded decided to wait and see how the liftback actually drove before passing judgement.
CARS
yankodesign.com

The screwdriver to rule them all comes in a shockingly compact body

Life would be so much simpler if we all followed certain standards like paper sizes, date formats, or screw head shapes. While a good majority of furniture and electronics do use a small subset of screws available in the world, you never know when you’ll actually come across one that your two or three screwdrivers can’t handle. There are, of course, a variety of screwdriver sets or universal tools with interchangeable bits to cover almost all those, but all of them take up precious space in your toolbox or bag. You can only do so much to get a true universal screwdriver you can easily carry even inside your pocket without compromising on quality. You might be shocked, then, to see this multi-functional screwdriver that can fit in the palm of your hand, proving its right to be called the ScrewDriverKing™.
ELECTRONICS
Autoblog

The new Autel MaxiLink ML629 OBD2 scanner is 49% off right now

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Been ignoring that warning light on your dashboard because "it's probably fine?" Many of us have done it, but it's a dangerous game. Problems that might not seem immediately damaging can slowly put your car through more and more stress until what may have been a small problem turns into a big one. If you don't want to go running to the mechanic every time a light pops up, you should know it's actually pretty easy to diagnose what those warning lights mean. In many cases, to do so, all you'll need is a trusty OBD2 scanner. This is one of the newer options from Autel and it's currently on sale for nearly half-off. Click here to check it out and take advantage of the deal.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy