Read full article on original website
Related
First Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4s Arrive In America
We will be the first to admit the Monterey Car Week series of events is challenging to cover. There are dozens of events going on simultaneously in multiple locations around the vast Monterey area, meaning private events like the delivery of the first two Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 models may have slipped under the radar. But after we saw the images rolling in of these two retro hybrid supercars, we had to give this V12 duo an extra dose of fame.
Pagani Utopia Revealed: 864 HP, 7-Speed Manual, First New Model in Over Decade
PaganiHoracio Pagani knows electrified supercars are common nowadays. He also doesn't care.
TEASED: New Mercedes-AMG C63 Coming Today
Later today, Mercedes-AMG will unveil one of its most contentious models in recent memory: the all-new AMG C63 based on the latest generation of the C-Class sedan. The contentiousness we refer to revolves almost entirely around the replacement of the much-loved V8 in the previous C63 with a new four-cylinder unit boosted with electrification.
US News and World Report
Watch an Ultra-rare Lamborghini Countach Get Restored
It's not every day that a barn find turns up one of the most iconic and rare supercars in history. It's even rarer that the "lost car" is "found" by its actual owner sitting in a garage. That is what happened in the case of a 1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000s when its owner of 20 years contacted We Are Curated, a car dealer specializing in the sale of vintage supercars. We Are Curated reached out to Ammo NYC to restore this sleeping beauty ahead of a sale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Chrysler 300C Bows Out with a Brawny 6.4-Liter V-8
The 2023 Chrysler 300C is a limited-production send-off for the 300, with 2000 examples set to be sold in the United States. The 300C is powered by the familiar 6.4-liter Hemi V-8, producing 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. The 300C starts at $56,595. After nearly two decades, the...
Florida car dealer sold triple the number of Lamborghinis last year than normal as luxury vehicle sales soared post-pandemic
The car dealership sold nearly 30 Lamborghinis in 2021, even though it normally moves just 10 a year, owner Jack Hanania told The Wall Street Journal.
Road & Track
Lamborghini's Le Mans Racer Will Use a Twin Turbo V-8
Lamborghini's long-standing aversion to auto racing came to an end when it founded Squadra Corse in 2013. Nine years later, the brand has announced a much-anticipated plan to race in the top class of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024. Now, we have an idea of how that program will look.
This Tuned Renntech S76R S-Class Mercedes Makes 615 HP From a 7.6-Liter V12
RENNtechAMG tuning company Renntech might just have built the perfect W140.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Autoweek.com
Maserati Teases Nettuno-Engined GranTurismo Trofeo
Maserati has released images of its ICE GranTurismo, detailing certain trim levels and the aesthetic of the incoming model. Borrowed from the MC20, the GranTurismo Trofeo will feature the 621-hp 3.0-liter twin-turbo Nettuno V6, though a lower-end Modena trim has been confirmed as well. Visually, the body shape is similar...
Lamborghini releases second tease showing new camouflaged off-road supercar with raised suspension and V-10 engine
LAMBORGHINI has released a new jaw-dropping teaser video for its first-ever off-road supercar. The Italian manufacturer’s debut off-roader was first announced in 2019 and is slated for a 2022 release. Lamborghini’s new teaser is part of its Beyond the Concrete series exploring supercar off-roading. The video begins with...
hypebeast.com
Miami Sees the Delivery of the First Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 Superyacht in North America
The first Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht for North America has just been delivered in Miami. Brought in by Prestige Marine — one of the most successful luxury automotive dealers since the ’80s — the $3.5 million USD is just one of 63 being made globally to commemorate the founding year of Lamborghini Automobili.
Car of the Week: This Extremely Rare 1962 Aston Martin DB4 Convertible Could Fetch up to $1.4 Million at Auction
I recall having a conversation decades ago with an accomplished Aston Martin restorer—the best in the US, to be sure. At the time, he regaled me with tales of DB5s coming into his shop, more than a few of which had Goldfinger soundtracks stuffed into their aftermarket cassette players. Their prototypical owners all imagined themselves to be Agent 007 and desired a restoration in Silver Birch with black leather interior to match the cinematic example. A classic Aston Martin will do that. It’s probably because they are so good looking, a trait inherited since the first 1958 DB4. But if there’s...
Autoblog
The best electric hedge trimmers for an attractive yard
Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission. Electric hedge trimmers make it easy to trim overgrown hedges and tidy up your yard. Here are the top-rated electric hedge trimmers of 2022. Hedges are great for improving the appearance of your outdoor area or providing you with some privacy, but they do require regular maintenance to keep them from becoming too big or spreading too far.
Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Spied Up Close With Fake Taillights
The Huracan will lose its naturally aspirated V10 in favor of a twin-turbo V8 but the bigger supercar is sticking with V12 power. Lamborghini has also pledged to skip forced induction for its flagship model, deciding to use a NA engine once again. Both performance cars will be hybrids to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations, with the Urus to follow suit. Meanwhile, the most muscular raging bull of them all has been caught testing.
The Most Expensive Porsche in the World
Porsche will go public soon. It may be a niche carmaker, but investors do not care.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Acura Integra Type S Spied On Public Roads With Triple Exhaust
When the 2023 Acura Integra was revealed it set the internet ablaze with polarized opinions. Some welcomed the new direction that Acura was going while others stood firmly against it; even launching the #NotMyIntegra hashtag. The more moderate-minded decided to wait and see how the liftback actually drove before passing judgement.
yankodesign.com
The screwdriver to rule them all comes in a shockingly compact body
Life would be so much simpler if we all followed certain standards like paper sizes, date formats, or screw head shapes. While a good majority of furniture and electronics do use a small subset of screws available in the world, you never know when you’ll actually come across one that your two or three screwdrivers can’t handle. There are, of course, a variety of screwdriver sets or universal tools with interchangeable bits to cover almost all those, but all of them take up precious space in your toolbox or bag. You can only do so much to get a true universal screwdriver you can easily carry even inside your pocket without compromising on quality. You might be shocked, then, to see this multi-functional screwdriver that can fit in the palm of your hand, proving its right to be called the ScrewDriverKing™.
Autoblog
The new Autel MaxiLink ML629 OBD2 scanner is 49% off right now
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Been ignoring that warning light on your dashboard because "it's probably fine?" Many of us have done it, but it's a dangerous game. Problems that might not seem immediately damaging can slowly put your car through more and more stress until what may have been a small problem turns into a big one. If you don't want to go running to the mechanic every time a light pops up, you should know it's actually pretty easy to diagnose what those warning lights mean. In many cases, to do so, all you'll need is a trusty OBD2 scanner. This is one of the newer options from Autel and it's currently on sale for nearly half-off. Click here to check it out and take advantage of the deal.
Nissan recalls over 200,000 vehicles due to roll-away risk
Nissan Titan and Frontier owners should be aware of the company’s latest recall.
Comments / 0