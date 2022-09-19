ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Fortnite Herald Boss Fight Guide

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 features tons of new changes to the beloved battle royale's POIs and loot pool, largely thanks to the arrival of the Chrome, which has started taking over the map in dramatic fashion. If you've glanced around at the map, you'll notice that Herald's Sanctum is a massive vertical structure erected out of the Chrome that has taken the place of where The Seven's Sanctuary once belonged. Inside this shiny and eerie castle awaits a boss fight against The Herald--whom you may also recognize as this season's secret skin--and she's quite a doozy. Don't worry, though, we'll tell you how to make quick work of her and earn her Mythic Herald's Burst Rifle.
IGN

Soulstice - Launch Trailer

Soulstice is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Watch the launch trailer to see combat and more from this action game. As sisters Briar and Lute race toward a Tear in the sky that has formed high atop the city of Ilden, increasingly horrific beings known as the Spawn of Chaos continue to pour into their world from the other side of the Veil. Only a Chimera, a powerful living weapon born from the union of two souls, can oppose these vile and ravenous beings.
gamingonphone.com

Fortnite Guide: Tips to evolve the EvoChrome Shotgun in the game

Fortnite excels in adding newer elements to the in-game world each season. Chapter 3 Season 4 is currently live and the new deadly force of Chrome has been added to the latest chapter. The Herald is a powerful entity that acts as the main antagonist in the current season. She controls the Chrome which is spreading rapidly across the island of Fortnite. The Chrome upon contact turns everything into a gooey metal liquid. Since Chrome is spreading all over the island, weapons are also getting affected by it. Among the two Chrome weapons added to the game, the EvoChrome Shotgun is one of them.
PC Magazine

GTA VI Gameplay Footage Leaks

UPDATE 9/19: Rockstar Games this morning confirmed that the GTA 6 leak that made the rounds this weekend is the real deal. UPDATE: Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has now confirmed with Rockstar sources that this leak is indeed real. In a tweet Schreier said:. "Not that there was much doubt,...
SVG

Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat

There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
IGN

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiki Guide

There is at least one Electric-type rodent Pokemon in every Generation of games, and Violet and Scarlet give us Pawmi, the Mouse Pokemon. It is the partner Pokemon of Nemona. Make sure to see the rest of the New Pokemon and the complete list of all Pokemon confirmed for Scarlet and Violet.
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Maps: Full List

Now that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta has finally arrived, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering how the game's new map pool is shaping up. In addition to third-person perspective playlists, MW2's multiplayer is set to feature Battle Maps for Ground War modes, which will also be used in Warzone 2.0. Joining the fray as well, of course, are Core Maps, which are custom-made and built exclusively for 6-v-6 game modes. This year, the Core Maps are also said to be slightly smaller and more straightforward in design than previous MP maps.
IGN

Deathloop Endings and Story Explained

This page contains information on the endings of Deathloop and the story that can be explained through the information you gather over the course of the game. To figure out how to experience all three of Deathloop's endings, see the walkthrough for the final mission, Ending it. Depending on Colt's...
IGN

Saturnalia - Consoles and Launch Date Announcement Trailer

Saturnalia launches on Epic Games Store for PC, Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on October 27, 2022. Get another look at the creepy world of this upcoming psychedelic horror-adventure game set in the Italian region of Sardinia, circa 1989.
IGN

How to Get Slush Ice

Slush Ice is an ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley that you will likely encounter far into your journey. and can only be unlocked via completing a specific quest for Remy. This page breaks down exactly how to unlock Slush Ice, and where you can find it once you do. How...
IGN

Norse Myth Expert Reacts to the God of War Ragnarok Story Trailer

We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the latest God of War Ragnarök trailer! In the latest Ragnarok Official Story trailer, we get a potential look at Odin, more footage of Týr, runes and more! He breaks down what this trailer could mean for the game, and who these characters are.
HappyGamer

Marvelous Games Teases A New Installment In The Series While Announcing The Release Of Rune Factory 3 Special On The Nintendo Switch

A reveal trailer for a special edition of Marvelous Games’ farming role-playing game Rune Factory 3 is among the exciting news announced at the most recent Nintendo Direct. In addition, a new Rune Factory game will be released in the future, as the developer hinted in another teaser. This news will no doubt excite the agricultural RPG community’s ardent players.
hotnewhiphop.com

Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak

Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
411mania.com

New WrestleQuest Trailer Showcases Turn-Based Combat

Skybound Games and Mega Cat Studios dropped a new trailer this week for the upcoming pro wrestling-themed RPG, WrestleQuest. You can check out that new trailer in the video player below. The new game features a turn-based wrestling system and storyline that goes in and out of the ring. It...
IGN

Fire Emblem Engage - Here’s What Comes in Each Edition

Fire Emblem Engage is set to release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on January 20. It will be available in a standard edition as well as a Divine edition, or collector’s edition. It’s available to preorder right now at a handful of retailers (see it at Best Buy). Read on to find out what Fire Emblem Engage is, where you can preorder, and what comes in each edition.
IGN

Titan Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce a new kind of super-powered Pokemon that are larger and stronger than usual. These are Titan Pokemon, who you will meet while trying to gather the Herba Mystica along the Path of Legends. We're here to document all the Titan Pokemon to help you and Arven take down these gargantuan guardians.
