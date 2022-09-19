Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 features tons of new changes to the beloved battle royale's POIs and loot pool, largely thanks to the arrival of the Chrome, which has started taking over the map in dramatic fashion. If you've glanced around at the map, you'll notice that Herald's Sanctum is a massive vertical structure erected out of the Chrome that has taken the place of where The Seven's Sanctuary once belonged. Inside this shiny and eerie castle awaits a boss fight against The Herald--whom you may also recognize as this season's secret skin--and she's quite a doozy. Don't worry, though, we'll tell you how to make quick work of her and earn her Mythic Herald's Burst Rifle.

