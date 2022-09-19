ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Vice

Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
The Independent

How much does the Queen’s coffin weigh and why is it lead-lined?

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has undertaken its procession to Westminster Abbey.The late monarch is being laid to rest in a state funeral on Monday (19 September).Draped in the Royal Standard and bearing the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre, the coffin was taken from Westminster Hall, where the queen was lying-in-state.It was placed onto the 123-year-old gun carriage, which took it to Westminster Abbey, where it was brought into New Palace Yard by 98 Royal Navy sailors.Following on from Westminster Abbey, the Queen will be moved to Windsor Castle.Why is the Queen’s coffin lead-lined?According to reports, the Queen’s coffin...
WBBM News Radio

How the queen's death will affect ketchup

After 70 years on the throne, it's no surprise the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is reverberating around the world. Not even condiments are spared from being linked to her majesty's passing. Heinz is among hundreds brands that must now remove certain elements from its products in wake of...
The List

Inside The Personal Touches The Queen Added To Her Funeral

As the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral draws closer, more details are starting to sharpen into focus — details that the queen had a heavy hand in planning herself. According to the BBC, Queen Elizabeth approved the plans for her funeral long before she died last week (September 8).
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her

Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
Indy100

Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows

The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
The Independent

All the countries not invited to the Queen’s funeral

While most countries around the world have been invited to the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, six nations have not received invitations for the ceremony. These six countries — Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar — will not attend the event which has been...
Deadline

The Queen’s Funeral Had Few Errors, But Australia’s Channel Nine TV Commentators Got Caught Out Identifying UK Prime Minister

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has already gone down in history as a once-in-a-lifetime event, with huge praise reaped on both the organizers and the tireless broadcasters coordinating events and beaming them across the world. All except… Two Australian commentators, Tracey Grimshaw and Peter Overton, working for the Channel Nine network were clearly caught on the hop as they were tasked with naming the high-profile arrivals at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral service of Her Majesty. Having announced the likes of US President Joe Biden, French premier Emmanuel Macron and other world dignitaries, they presumably thought their work was done,...
AOL Corp

Here's why Sandra Oh attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Sandra Oh, the actress best known for her roles in Killing Eve and Grey's Anatomy, attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Oh, 51, was part of the Canadian delegation and could be seen wearing a pin representing the colors of the country. Last year, Oh was...
The List

Prince Edward's Emotional Outburst At The Queen's Funeral Will Move You To Tears

The world continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but perhaps no one more than her own family. "I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding, and example," King Charles III began in his very first address to the nation and commonwealth as monarch. "Alongside the personal grief that all my family are feeling, we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom, in all the countries where The Queen was Head of State, in the Commonwealth, and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than seventy years in which my Mother, as Queen, served the people of so many nations," he recalled.
Popculture

Netflix Makes Decision on 'The Crown' Season 6 Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

Following Queen Elizabeth II's death at 96, Netflix's historical drama centered around Britain's longest-service monarch's reign has been paused. A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to The Hill Friday morning that The Crown Season 6 has paused production in honor of the late monarch. Season 5 of the series is set to premiere in November, with Season 6 acting as the show's final season.
