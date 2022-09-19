ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee County, OK

KRMG

Burn bans issued across eastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Multiple burn bans have been issued or extended across eastern Oklahoma. Tulsa County announced that their burn ban has been extended until noon on Monday, Sept. 26. Okmulgee County announced that a burn ban has been issued for 14 days from Sept 19, which is Monday...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Three arrested following execution of narcotics search warrant

Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane Jr. said three Vian residents have been arrested following a lengthly investigation and the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a local storage facility building. Stephanie Rodgers, 43, is charged with trafficking controlled dangerous substance (meth), possession of controlled dangerous substance (heroin), possession of controlled dangerous substance…
VIAN, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Traffic Alert: Westbound US-412 closed near Inola

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 412 at 4150 Road near Inola are closed due to several crashes Tuesday morning. Westbound traffic is reportedly backed up for about a mile, with wrecks seen on the bridge over the Verdigris River between Catoosa and Inola.
INOLA, OK
news9.com

Police Seize 2 Lbs. Of Fentanyl From Tulsa Home During Search

Two pounds of fentanyl has been pulled off the streets after officers seized the drugs from a home in Tulsa. According to officers, the TPD Human Trafficking and Vice Unit served a search warrant at a home near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue on Monday. During the search, officers recovered the two pounds of fentanyl, which they say is about 30,000 doses, as well as multiple stolen firearms and $15,000 in "drug proceeds."
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

19-year-old man killed in Creek County car accident

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 19-year-old man was killed in a car accident in Creek County Monday morning. OHP said Carson Boyle, of Cushing, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup eastbound on State Highway 33 west of Kellyville when the truck left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to rest on the south side of the highway.
CREEK COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Firefighters Battle House Fire In Tulsa

Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze that broke out at a home in Tulsa on Monday morning. Crews are currently on scene near South 120th East Avenue and East 13th Street. Currently, it is unclear how the fire broke out or if anyone was injured. This is a...
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

RV bursts into flames in Town West

Shortly before 9 p.m Monday, a motorhome caught fire on Old Highway 66 behind Harbor Freight in Town West Shopping Center. Sapulpa Residents Ben and Melissa Miller were coming back from Tulsa on Skelly Drive when they saw smoke and flames rising above the Harbor Freight. Thinking the store was on fire, they drove into the shopping center parking lot and discovered that the fire was behind the store. Melissa Miller said the heat from the flames was so intense she could feel it standing at the edge of the parking lot.
SAPULPA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

‘Unbelievably unethical’: retired Tulsa Police officer sues city for discrimination

A former major with the Tulsa Police Department has refiled a lawsuit against the city seeking at least $600,000 in damages for discrimination. In the suit, now retired TPD officer Tracie Lewis, 60, is seeking compensation for lost wages and retirement pay in connection to a promotion she says she was unjustly denied. Lewis is also seeking damages for embarrassment, humiliation, and mental anguish.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Arrest Man After Responding To Domestic Violence Call

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of strangling a woman in an apartment near 71st and Yale. Police said they could hear a woman screaming when they got to the apartment complex on Monday. Experts said strangulation can lead to even more violence, and said a person willing to strangle...
TULSA, OK

