Firefighters Investigate Fire At Abandoned Home In Northeast Creek County
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire Wednesday morning near 61st and 39th West Avenue. Crews say the house has been abandoned for some time and has been burned before. They say the fire doesn't seem suspicious.
Burn bans issued across eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — Multiple burn bans have been issued or extended across eastern Oklahoma. Tulsa County announced that their burn ban has been extended until noon on Monday, Sept. 26. Okmulgee County announced that a burn ban has been issued for 14 days from Sept 19, which is Monday...
Sand Springs police dispel rumors around deadly crash
In a post on Facebook the Sand Springs Police Department tried to dissuade rumors circulating about a crash that killed three teens.
Three arrested following execution of narcotics search warrant
Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane Jr. said three Vian residents have been arrested following a lengthly investigation and the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a local storage facility building. Stephanie Rodgers, 43, is charged with trafficking controlled dangerous substance (meth), possession of controlled dangerous substance (heroin), possession of controlled dangerous substance…
Autopsy results for Erica Evans confirm family’s greatest fears regarding her death
TULSA, Okla. — The family of a Glenpool woman who died in May says her newly-released autopsy report confirms she suffered multiple injuries believed to be consistent with domestic assault. Her death is classified as a homicide. Erica Evans was a mom of three children, who was deeply loved...
Body found near Canadian River in Pottawatomie County identified as 25-year-old Shawnee man
Newly filed court documents are shedding light on a homicide investigation after a man's body was found east of Shawnee.
Police chiefs in Oklahoma to spend money on new patrol cars, technology, officers
Okla. — Police chiefs in Oklahoma said they’ll use millions they were just given in grant money on new patrol cars, better technology and more officers. The attorney general said the state handed out a record amount this year. In the 2023 Safe Oklahoma grants, 58 departments will split $2 million.
Traffic Alert: Westbound US-412 closed near Inola
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 412 at 4150 Road near Inola are closed due to several crashes Tuesday morning. Westbound traffic is reportedly backed up for about a mile, with wrecks seen on the bridge over the Verdigris River between Catoosa and Inola.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting neighbor’s dog in Owasso, police say
OWASSO, Okla. — A man was arrested Thursday after an ongoing dispute lead to the shooting of a neighbor’s family pet, according to the Owasso Police Department. Police responded to a shots fired call on North 119th East Ave around 10:45 a.m. The 911 caller said that their...
Outage in Broken Arrow leaves 969 customers without power, PSO says
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is investigating a power outage in Broken Arrow near S 177th E Ave and E Albany St that is impacting 969 customers. Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, PSO reported an outage that impacted 5,000 customers. “Fairly quickly, we were able...
Police Seize 2 Lbs. Of Fentanyl From Tulsa Home During Search
Two pounds of fentanyl has been pulled off the streets after officers seized the drugs from a home in Tulsa. According to officers, the TPD Human Trafficking and Vice Unit served a search warrant at a home near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue on Monday. During the search, officers recovered the two pounds of fentanyl, which they say is about 30,000 doses, as well as multiple stolen firearms and $15,000 in "drug proceeds."
14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
Juvenile suspects fleeing BAPD crashes into woman’s van
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Samantha Short was driving home from a class on a Saturday night on East 61st Street and County Line Road. She slowed down to pull into her neighborhood when a vehicle suddenly collided with the back of her van. The vehicle also struck the front of another car head-on at the same time.
19-year-old man killed in Creek County car accident
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 19-year-old man was killed in a car accident in Creek County Monday morning. OHP said Carson Boyle, of Cushing, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup eastbound on State Highway 33 west of Kellyville when the truck left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to rest on the south side of the highway.
Firefighters Battle House Fire In Tulsa
Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze that broke out at a home in Tulsa on Monday morning. Crews are currently on scene near South 120th East Avenue and East 13th Street. Currently, it is unclear how the fire broke out or if anyone was injured. This is a...
Overnight Stabbing At Tulsa Shopping Center Leaves Man Injured
Police say a man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside of a shopping center in Tulsa. Police say they were called to the Peoria Strip Center near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday. After arriving on scene officers say they found the victim who had been stabbed in the stomach.
RV bursts into flames in Town West
Shortly before 9 p.m Monday, a motorhome caught fire on Old Highway 66 behind Harbor Freight in Town West Shopping Center. Sapulpa Residents Ben and Melissa Miller were coming back from Tulsa on Skelly Drive when they saw smoke and flames rising above the Harbor Freight. Thinking the store was on fire, they drove into the shopping center parking lot and discovered that the fire was behind the store. Melissa Miller said the heat from the flames was so intense she could feel it standing at the edge of the parking lot.
‘Unbelievably unethical’: retired Tulsa Police officer sues city for discrimination
A former major with the Tulsa Police Department has refiled a lawsuit against the city seeking at least $600,000 in damages for discrimination. In the suit, now retired TPD officer Tracie Lewis, 60, is seeking compensation for lost wages and retirement pay in connection to a promotion she says she was unjustly denied. Lewis is also seeking damages for embarrassment, humiliation, and mental anguish.
Tulsa Police Arrest Man After Responding To Domestic Violence Call
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of strangling a woman in an apartment near 71st and Yale. Police said they could hear a woman screaming when they got to the apartment complex on Monday. Experts said strangulation can lead to even more violence, and said a person willing to strangle...
Funeral Services To Be Held For 3 Teens Killed In Sand Springs Crash
Three Charles Page High School students killed in a crash in Sand Springs will be laid to rest this week. The family of Ethan Gibson is holding a viewing for friends on Tuesday at Legacy Chapel at Woodland Memorial Park. His funeral will take place on Wednesday at Broadway Baptist Church.
