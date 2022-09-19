Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4indy.com
Tracking storm chances in Indiana, cooldown coming
INDIANAPOLIS — We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We have a hot and humid day on tap with storm chances this afternoon and evening. The rest of the week looks cool behind a cold front coming today. Timing storm chances,...
95.3 MNC
Severe weather warning in Indiana
There could be severe weather across Indiana, Wednesday, followed by a significant drop in temperatures Thursday. “There is an isolated chance for a few storms Wednesday. Right now, it’s just a marginal risk. We think the main hazards will be damaging winds and large hail,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
When to expect peak fall foliage in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall officially begins at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, which means it is time to look ahead to fall foliage. On average, northern Indiana typically sees peak fall color in the middle of October. Central and southern Indiana usually have fall foliage peaking a little later on in October.
hoosieragtoday.com
Good Early Yields Coming in From West-Central Indiana
Harvest is kicking in across the west-central part of Indiana with a lot of group 2 soybeans being cut. Shad Schenck, a dealer for Specialty Hybrids, believes just about everyone will be in the field next week, certainly by the end of the week. He tells HAT the soybean crop should be the best story in that part of the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history
INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It was on this night a tornado hit […]
Best Small Town in Indiana for a Weekend Getaway
Indiana is a state that's full of surprises. From white sand beaches to German villages and some of the most charming small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Indiana has tons of options.
5 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts We’ll Have A Harsh Hard Winter for Kentucky & Indiana (PHOTOS)
There are all kinds of ways people try to predict winter but they say nature is the best way to do it. Observing these things can often be your best bet in knowing what's ahead. FIVE WAYS NATURE PREDICTS A HARSH WINTER. If you're anything like me you always take...
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival is Everything Fall and So Much More
One of my favorite things to do in the Fall is going to the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. I've been attending the festival for over 50 years. I used to go with my grandpa. Being at the festival brings back so many good memories. The festival takes place all...
Gasoline use tax continues to fall in Indiana
The streak of falling gas prices continues, approaching 100 days. That decrease is also impacting Indiana's gasoline use tax.
95.3 MNC
Indiana top ten state for road rage
A recent survey from Forbes Advisor ranked the worst and best states for road rage and Indiana is in the Top 10. Utah is number one, as the worst state for road rage, with more than 50% of drivers reporting rage from another driver. Indiana placed 8th. Folks in Indiana’s...
nwi.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 22 – 25
Want to take a painting class while drinking cocktails with friends? Or maybe see show dogs in their element at a competition? Or maybe see the new trails created at Creekside in Valpo? All of this and more is happening here in the Region this weekend, and you can bring yourself, your friends, and your family to join in on all the fun!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Average gasoline prices fall in Indiana
INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have fallen 12.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 25.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 48.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 7.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.93 per gallon.
Northern Indiana utility company seeks 16.5% electric rate increase
The utility that provides electricity for much of northern Indiana is seeking a 16.5% rate increase, saying the rate hike would help it modernize its electrical grid and make other improvements. Merrillville, Indiana-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission this week to approve the rate...
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
Are ‘Furries’ For Real in Schools? Southern Indiana School Officials Answer Social Media Rumors
If you are a parent of a school-aged child, you need to know the truth about some rumors that are causing chaos in classrooms all over the nation. I must say that I love seeing mascots and characters. In fact a lot of my favorite photos are with costumed characters, but that is different than a 'Furry' or 'Furries'. According to the National Library of Medicine, "Furries are individuals who are especially interested in anthropomorphic or cartoon animals (e.g., Bugs Bunny). They often strongly identify with anthropomorphic animals and create fursonas, identities of themselves as those anthropomorphic animals. Some practice fursuiting, or wearing costumes that resemble anthropomorphic animals."
Two Michiganders Find Abandoned Victorian Mansion in the New York Woods
This Victorian-style mansion got its construction underway by Nathaniel Alward but was actually completed in the late 1800s by John Failing Barber. Barber decided to name his home The Chestnut Place”, thanks to all the chestnut trees in the area.....the public referred to it as “The Barber House”.
Indiana State Police investigating suspicious death
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) confirm they are investigating a suspicious death. Police say the body was found Tuesday evening in the 600 block of Main Street in Petersburg. ISP says no arrests have been been made, and no other information being released. Officials tell us that the autopsy may be conducted […]
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana joins 7 states in forming hydrogen coalition
Indiana and seven other states are joining forces in an effort to develop what they call a robust hydrogen market, supply chain and workforce. The governors have signed the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding with the goal of supporting hydrogen production in the region. The other states include Illinois,...
Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana Residents Share Crazy and Hilarious Things Their Grandparents Used to Say
When we were kids, our grandparents would say the craziest things. At the time, we didn't think anything if it. But, as we grew up we realized that some of the stuff they said was either hilarious or sometimes made no sense. Or, did the crazy things they said make perfect sense?
Comments / 0