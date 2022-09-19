ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick and Easy Italian Bread Salad: Recipes Worth Making

Juicy fresh summer tomatoes are the stars of this classic Italian bread salad. It’s like bruschetta deconstructed! Crispy bread cubes and fresh basil round out this recipe with an appealing flourish. This salad recipe takes 5 minute to prepare and 15 minutes to cook. Check out the video above...
Can You Cook Steak in an Air Fryer?

Air frying is all the rage these days, and for good reason. These convenient countertop devices heat up quickly, blasting food with fast-moving hot air from all angles. This convection-style heat flow gets lots of foods super crispy without using nearly the amount of oil that other cooking techniques — like frying, sautéing, or even old-school roasting — require. Given air frying's rapid and unyielding popularity, it seems like just about every food item in the kitchen is getting shoved into that little air fryer drawer, whether it belongs there or not. Take, for example, steak.
Garlic Girls Rejoice For Chipotle’s New Garlic Guajillo Steak

When I got word that Chipotle was debuting an all new Garlic Guajillo Steak, my ears perked up as well as my appetite. Off the jump, the promise of tender steak seasoned with the bold and irresistible flavors of garlic and Guajillo peppers was something that piqued my interest enough to go on the hunt for it as soon as it became available.
