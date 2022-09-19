Read full article on original website
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
motor1.com
2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race
The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
gmauthority.com
Here’s How Much The 2023 Corvette Z06’s Carbon Fiber Wheels Cost
The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 offers impressive performance right from the get-go, but for those customers that need a little extra customization and a little extra speed, optional upgrades like the carbon fiber wheels are right on target. The question is – how much do the 2023 Corvette Z06’s carbon fiber wheels actually cost?
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini plans twin-turbo V-8 for 2024 LMDh race car
Lamborghini is set to compete at the top level of endurance racing by 2024, with an entry in the premier classes of the IMSA SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship—GTP and Hypercar, respectively. Both classes are open to new LMDh race cars as well as those built to...
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is Start Of New Motorsports Push
After literal years of waiting, the all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang was finally revealed last night, presenting us with a lot of familiar features and styling cues, but also some throughly modern tech and welcome changes. However, one thing that caught most by surprise was the fact that a brand new variant was also unveiled – the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, a model that offers a slew of performance upgrades compared to the regular GT. However, the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse isn’t just the most powerful naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote powered pony car to date – it’s also the start of a new motorsports push, too.
The world's first flying bike can stay in the air for 40 minutes
A Japanese start-up designed a high-speed flying motorcycle that has been unveiled at an auto show. The world's first flying bike was showcased on Thursday at the Detroit Auto Show, according to a report published by Euronews. It’s called the XTurismo hoverbike and it is capable of flying for 40...
PHOTO: Ford Reveals 2024 Mustang, Sticks With Gasoline in EV Era
Despite being in the electric vehicle era, Ford announced that its 2024 Mustang will be sticking with gasoline as its fuel source. According to CNBC, the 2024 Ford Mustang was unveiled during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday (September 14th). Ford revealed that the new model will be sticking with a gas engine, which is considered a strategy that contrasts with some of the car manufacturer’s rivals that are going the electric vehicle route.
1970 Dodge Charger Sprayed Down After 30 Years Of Collecting Dust
The 1970 Dodge Charger is one of the most desirable American automobiles ever produced because of its incredible performance and outstanding styling, which set it apart from other Mopars. Being the last year of the charger's most iconic body style, along with the current design, it had some really great features that made it stand out to most enthusiasts. One of those features included the front grille, a far cry from those featured in 1968 and 1969. This virtually ensured that people could tell the difference between nearly every year of the second generation charger at a glance and helped solidify the vehicle in the minds of enthusiasts Across the Nation. As you'll soon see, this charger has had its life in many forms, but when it was found, it was in severe need of a wash. Thankfully that's exactly what it got.
MotorAuthority
Modern Delage to offer open-top version of D12 hypercar
A modern incarnation of historic French brand Delage made waves in 2020 with the reveal of the D12, a hypercar resembling a Formula-style race car and packing a V-12 hybrid powertrain. While the D12 was originally shown as a coupe with a jet fighter-style canopy that flips open to provide...
The Most Expensive Porsche in the World
Porsche will go public soon. It may be a niche carmaker, but investors do not care.
Tuned Audi RS6 V10 Runs Out Of Speedo, Sounds Like A Lambo On Autobahn
Before the era of V8-powered Audi RS6 wagons, there was a time when the German nameplate had a V10 underneath its hood. We're talking about the C6 generation of the RS6, made between 2008 and 2011 – and we have one example here on a top-speed run at the German Autobahn, courtesy of AutoTopNL.
torquenews.com
Wrangler and Corvette Top List of Vehicles With The Highest Dealer Markups Today
A new report lists the vehicles with the highest dealer markups. Is your favorite ride on the list?. Dealer markups are now the norm in America. While many models are simply out of stock and off the market, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, others are in shorter supply than consumer demand. In some cases, dealers are marking the products up by over $10,000 on average.
MotorAuthority
Mullen Five RS coming with Tesla Plaid performance
Fresh from its acquisition of Bollinger earlier in September, fellow U.S. electric vehicle startup Mullen last week announced plans for a version of its upcoming Five crossover with performance to rival Plaid versions of Tesla's Model S and Model X. First shown at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, the...
MotorAuthority
VW Group thinks Porsche is worth up to $75B in IPO form
Volkswagen Group is taking its Porsche subsidiary public via an initial public offering, and on Sunday confirmed the offer period will start Sept. 20 and run until an expected closing date eight days later. VW Group will price the shares at a range of 76.50 euros to 82.50 euros per...
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
MotorAuthority
Goodwood Revival: Where the classics congregate, celebrate and sometimes collide
For half a decade, friends and colleagues have said the Goodwood Revival in the U.K. is the single greatest automotive event of the year. They are right, and it pains me to admit when Motor Authority Editorial Director Marty Padgett and Senior Editor Kirk Bell are correct. Over the weekend...
The Car Driven Most By World Leaders
The funeral of Queen Elisabeth II reminds average people that world leaders do not drive the cars that most of us drive. There has been confusion about whether the hearse that carries her coffin is a modified Mercedes or a modified Jaguar. Since Jaguar is an iconic British car brand, it would be a more […]
