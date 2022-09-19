The 1970 Dodge Charger is one of the most desirable American automobiles ever produced because of its incredible performance and outstanding styling, which set it apart from other Mopars. Being the last year of the charger's most iconic body style, along with the current design, it had some really great features that made it stand out to most enthusiasts. One of those features included the front grille, a far cry from those featured in 1968 and 1969. This virtually ensured that people could tell the difference between nearly every year of the second generation charger at a glance and helped solidify the vehicle in the minds of enthusiasts Across the Nation. As you'll soon see, this charger has had its life in many forms, but when it was found, it was in severe need of a wash. Thankfully that's exactly what it got.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO