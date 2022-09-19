ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

CarBuzz.com

GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
motor1.com

2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race

The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
gmauthority.com

Here’s How Much The 2023 Corvette Z06’s Carbon Fiber Wheels Cost

The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 offers impressive performance right from the get-go, but for those customers that need a little extra customization and a little extra speed, optional upgrades like the carbon fiber wheels are right on target. The question is – how much do the 2023 Corvette Z06’s carbon fiber wheels actually cost?
MotorAuthority

Lamborghini plans twin-turbo V-8 for 2024 LMDh race car

Lamborghini is set to compete at the top level of endurance racing by 2024, with an entry in the premier classes of the IMSA SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship—GTP and Hypercar, respectively. Both classes are open to new LMDh race cars as well as those built to...
fordauthority.com

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is Start Of New Motorsports Push

After literal years of waiting, the all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang was finally revealed last night, presenting us with a lot of familiar features and styling cues, but also some throughly modern tech and welcome changes. However, one thing that caught most by surprise was the fact that a brand new variant was also unveiled – the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, a model that offers a slew of performance upgrades compared to the regular GT. However, the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse isn’t just the most powerful naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote powered pony car to date – it’s also the start of a new motorsports push, too.
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Ford Reveals 2024 Mustang, Sticks With Gasoline in EV Era

Despite being in the electric vehicle era, Ford announced that its 2024 Mustang will be sticking with gasoline as its fuel source. According to CNBC, the 2024 Ford Mustang was unveiled during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday (September 14th). Ford revealed that the new model will be sticking with a gas engine, which is considered a strategy that contrasts with some of the car manufacturer’s rivals that are going the electric vehicle route.
Motorious

1970 Dodge Charger Sprayed Down After 30 Years Of Collecting Dust

The 1970 Dodge Charger is one of the most desirable American automobiles ever produced because of its incredible performance and outstanding styling, which set it apart from other Mopars. Being the last year of the charger's most iconic body style, along with the current design, it had some really great features that made it stand out to most enthusiasts. One of those features included the front grille, a far cry from those featured in 1968 and 1969. This virtually ensured that people could tell the difference between nearly every year of the second generation charger at a glance and helped solidify the vehicle in the minds of enthusiasts Across the Nation. As you'll soon see, this charger has had its life in many forms, but when it was found, it was in severe need of a wash. Thankfully that's exactly what it got.
MotorAuthority

Modern Delage to offer open-top version of D12 hypercar

A modern incarnation of historic French brand Delage made waves in 2020 with the reveal of the D12, a hypercar resembling a Formula-style race car and packing a V-12 hybrid powertrain. While the D12 was originally shown as a coupe with a jet fighter-style canopy that flips open to provide...
torquenews.com

Wrangler and Corvette Top List of Vehicles With The Highest Dealer Markups Today

A new report lists the vehicles with the highest dealer markups. Is your favorite ride on the list?. Dealer markups are now the norm in America. While many models are simply out of stock and off the market, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, others are in shorter supply than consumer demand. In some cases, dealers are marking the products up by over $10,000 on average.
MotorAuthority

Mullen Five RS coming with Tesla Plaid performance

Fresh from its acquisition of Bollinger earlier in September, fellow U.S. electric vehicle startup Mullen last week announced plans for a version of its upcoming Five crossover with performance to rival Plaid versions of Tesla's Model S and Model X. First shown at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, the...
MotorAuthority

VW Group thinks Porsche is worth up to $75B in IPO form

Volkswagen Group is taking its Porsche subsidiary public via an initial public offering, and on Sunday confirmed the offer period will start Sept. 20 and run until an expected closing date eight days later. VW Group will price the shares at a range of 76.50 euros to 82.50 euros per...
24/7 Wall St.

The Car Driven Most By World Leaders

The funeral of Queen Elisabeth II reminds average people that world leaders do not drive the cars that most of us drive. There has been confusion about whether the hearse that carries her coffin is a modified Mercedes or a modified Jaguar. Since Jaguar is an iconic British car brand, it would be a more […]
