ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Gas Me Up: Vic Mensa Gives Out $10K Gas & 93 Boyz “Gas” In Chicago

By D.L. Chandler
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GCUfj_0i1ToW9e00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ANoUS_0i1ToW9e00

Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

Vic Mensa has always presented himself as a man of the people, and he made good on that distinction over the weekend. While posted up in his hometown of Chicago, Vic handed out gas to 200 cars and also threw in a little, ahem, “gas” from his new cannabis brand.

TMZ reports that Vic Mensa, 29, visited a gas station in the Southside neighborhood where he grew up and handed out around $10,000 in gas, and then threw in some greenery from his new 93 Boyz brand, the first Black-owned cannabis brand in the state.

As reported by the outlet, one woman rolled up to the station with just five bucks hoping to make it stretch to get her granddaughter to work. The timing of Mensa’s giveaway was impeccable. Mensa also handed out pre-rolled joints for the people as recreational cannabis is legal in the state of Illinois.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Vic and longtime cohort Chance The Rapper would be putting on a festival in the African nation of Ghana next year titled the Black Star Line Festival. The pair also appeared as the featured act on King Promise’s track “Run To You” from the 5 Star album from the Ghanaian artist.

Salute to Vic Mensa and the 93 Boyz crew for spreading love in Chicago the right way.

Photo:

The post Gas Me Up: Vic Mensa Gives Out $10K Gas & 93 Boyz “Gas” In Chicago appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Vic Mensa Donates $10K In Gas, Samples 93 Boyz Cannabis Line In Chicago

Rapper Vic Mensa headed back to his home city to give Chicagoans free gas. Held at a BP station in a Southside neighborhood, the “Down On My Luck,” rapper spent over $10,000 in fuel and offered citizens pre-rolled samples of his own weed strain. According to TMZ, Vic’s inaugural cannabis company, 93 Boyz, hosted the gas giveaway and fueled 200 cars. “I don’t know how I’ma get gas to take you to work,” said one appreciative woman to her granddaughter at the event. “We have $5 on the car then you all came. Ain’t nothing but God and blessings. I just want...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

J.B. Smooth kicking off comedy tour in Chicago area

CHICAGO — You know him from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Spider Man Far From Home.”. Actor and comedian J.B. Smoove is kicking off his comedy tour “Physical Therapy” this Friday in the Chicago area. On Wednesday, he talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about his...
CHICAGO, IL
thedailyhoosier.com

Platinum selling rapper G Herbo To Perform at Hoosier Hysteria

Homecoming Weekend already includes Hoosier Hysteria and a football game against Michigan. IU has now added live entertainment to the slate for what should be a high profile weekend on the Bloomington campus. Chicago native and platinum selling rapper G Herbo will perform following the conclusion of team activities at...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Daily Mail

Vic Mensa puts $10K worth of gas in 200 cars in promotion for his new Chicago cannabis company 93 Boyz

Vic Mensa made a $10,000 donation to fuel 200 cars with gas at a station on Chicago's Southside earlier this month in a promotion for 93 Boyz, his new cannabis company. The 29-year-old rapper also distributed pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes at the promotional event in Chicago, TMZ reported, for the company which he says is the first Black-owned establishment of its kind in the Windy City.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
fox32chicago.com

Man torches vehicles on Chicago's West Side, video shows

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who torched three cars on the city's West Side over the weekend. The brazen crime was caught on camera and the man at the center of it appeared unfazed, according to surveillance video. Luckily, no one was hurt but all three...
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400

money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mendez
Person
Vic Mensa
Gizmodo

Chicago’s Tap Water Contaminated With Lead, Analysis Finds

Chicago residents are being exposed to lead through their tap water. One in 20 tap water tests in Chicago have found lead levels at or above U.S. government limits, according to an analysis of city’s water data conducted by the Guardian. The levels were about a third more lead than allowed in bottled water, according to the Guardian.
CHICAGO, IL
All About Chicago

1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?

1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Gas Station#Tmz#African#Ghanaian
Chicago Defender

Mahalia Jackson Court Open in Greater Chatham

The Greater Chatham Initiative and the City of Chicago Department of Planning and Development held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, on September 3, 2022, for the grand opening of the Mahalia Jackson Court, located on the corner of 79th & State Street. Dignitaries, politicians, and the community came to honor one of...
CHICAGO, IL
sloopin.com

A Weekend of Partying Until 2am and a Homicide Down the Street

We live by Roosevelt and State, and this weekend was a brutal one for our young family. While we're all for celebrations, the rowdy scenes for Mexican Independence Day went well past 2am on Saturday morning with loud music, squealing tires and fireworks booming overhead. While this is a nuisance and maybe makes it hard for us to sleep for one night - we can put up with it. Sure, it's probably illegal on many fronts but it's the cost for living in a vibrant (?), diverse city.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fox32chicago.com

Video shows 3 Chicago suspects wanted in Roseland murder

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects wanted for a murder that occurred on the South Side. According to police, the homicide took place in the Roseland neighborhood in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue on Sept. 13, 2022, at 10:10 p.m. Police...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Female shot in the neck in Beverly

CHICAGO - A person was shot in the neck early Thursday in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The female, whose age was unknown, was walking on the sidewalk around 3:10 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Ashland Avenue when she was struck by gunfire, police said. She...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

USPS hosting series of hiring events across Chicago area

CHICAGO - The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a series of hiring events across the Chicago area. The first event was held Tuesday at the Rogers Park station. USPS representatives say the agency is great for anyone looking for a "fast-paced, rewarding work environment, with good pay." The next job...
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Chicago teen arrested over assault at bus stop

An officer on patrol spotted a battery in progress, leading the police to quickly apprehend the alleged offender. The incident took place on Sept. 17 at 11:17 p.m., at the Pace Route 318 bus stop at 420 Desplaines Ave. The officer saw a woman sitting on the bus shelter bench, and a teen leaning over her. Worried that it might be a robbery in progress, he pulled into the McDonalds parking lot behind the bus stop and heard the woman yelling and trying to fight the teen off. The alleged offender tried to leave, but the officer detained him.
CHICAGO, IL
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy