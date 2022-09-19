Russell Wilson's former teammates continue to take potshots at him

Russell Wilson is long gone from Seattle, but it seems there are still some lingering hard feelings for Seahawks fans -- and even his former teammates.

Last week, Seahawks fans rained boos down on Wilson during the Broncos-Seahawks season-opener in Seattle.

Then, two of Wilson's former teammates, Doug Baldwin and Richard Sherman, seemed to spike the proverbial football when the Broncos offense sputtered at times during Denver's loss to the Seahawks on "Monday Night Football."

Sherman renewed his taunting on Sunday, when the Broncos struggled mightily at home against the Texans despite being heavy favorites.

The trash-talking former All-Pro cornerback posted a "cook" emoji in response to a tweet detailing Wilson's underwhelming performance.

Sherman was even more brazen last week, when he cracked that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was "adjusting to his personnel" amid Denver's offensive struggles in the red zone.

Sherman wasn't alone in seemingly relishing Wilson's apparently rough indoctrination in Denver. One of Wilson's old targets in Seattle, former Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, posted a meme of a sassy cheerleader in the closing moments of the Broncos' loss to the Seahawks.

