Dog sitting used to be one of my side gigs. I love dogs. But I don't have a dog for a reason...dog poop. Before reading any further, you're probably thinking "be thankful they're throwing it away at all". You're right. As gross as it is to talk about, dog owners who are negligent about picking up after their animals is prevalent around here. So I am thankful that they picked it up at all...I just want them to toss it in their own damn bin...not mine that had JUST BEEN EMPTIED that morning.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO