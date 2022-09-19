ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

A YouTuber Is Suing Nicki Minaj’s Fans For Harassing Her On Social Media

By Team CASSIUS
Cassius
Cassius
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LODrv_0i1To6XF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HY5Dv_0i1To6XF00

Source: James Devaney / Getty

O ne fandom’s threats have resulted in legal action.

Nick Minaj’s fans are known to come to bat for the rapper anytime criticism is thrown her way, and Youtuber Kimberly Nicole Foster is the latest to feel that wrath, so she’s decided to sue them. It all began when Foster tweeted, “Nicki is so clearly a horrible person. Negativity sticks to her like glue. Idk if we’ve ever seen this before.”

Once published, the abuse and hate tweets started. But in a new interview with The Daily Beast , Foster saw it as normal until the responses became more vicious.

“It was normal, annoying stuff where I was like, ‘OK, block and move on,’” Foster told The Daily Beast . “The messages became more threatening and dark, and then it started to be, ‘We’re gonna find you. I’m gonna kidnap you, I hope you get raped.’”

What makes the threats even more dangerous is that Minaj never reigns her fans in, and seemingly encourages it. In Foster’s situation, Minaj can be seen liking all the hateful tweeted aim at her.

In one screen-recorded video, the Youtuber is seen scrolling through Minaj’s likes tab, showing all the harassment.

Foster tells The Daily Beast that fans engage in the behavior and hope that in championing the MC, she’ll recognize them.

“There’s an understanding among the Barbz that the harder they go for her—the more virulent the nastiness—there’s more of an opportunity for her to recognize them,” she says.

For that, she’s decided to gather information about these dedicated Barbz, which includes phone numbers, Twitter handles, and IP addresses, to help strengthen her court case.

According to the article, Foster plans to file a lawsuit this week but is learning that there’s not much lawyers know about cyberbullying because it’s a relatively new form of harassment.

“In the conversations I’ve had this week, I’ve learned more and more how little precedent there is about online harassment,” Foster tells The Daily Beast. “A lot of the lawyers I’m talking to are guessing because there’s just not a lot of case law. Most people are not willing to spend the time and the money to see this stuff through. I’m absolutely willing to do that.”

Nicki Minaj has yet to respond to the controversy her fans have created.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dLKd3_0i1To6XF00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
People

Nicki Minaj's Son: Everything to Know

Nicki Minaj proudly takes on the "most fulfilling job" of her life: motherhood. The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty on Sept. 30, 2020. Minaj had previously told Complex that she intended to get married before starting a family. "I definitely...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch

Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Receives Support After Trolls Joke About Deceased Parents

The internet can often be a cruel place, and Megan Thee Stallion knows all too well what it is like on the receiving end of harassment. The rapper has been engaged in several controversies throughout her mainstream tenure over the last few years, including her ongoing legal case involving Tory Lanez. That has etched a dividing line in Hip Hop among fans, as some believed Megan when she stated that Lanez was the person responsible for shooting her, but those who stand by him are just as fervent about his innocence.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Online Harassment#Fans For Harassing Her On#The Daily Beast Foster
hotnewhiphop.com

PNB Rock's GF's Friend Says People Have Reported Her IG Following Rapper's Death

As the investigation into PNB Rock's death continues, the rapper's girlfriend is under scrutiny for sharing their geolocation moments before his death. A recent statement from law enforcement officials said they believe Rock was targeted based on information on social media. The rapper posted a video of himself in the parking lot of Roscoe's with his chains on before his girlfriend tagged their location on her Story.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Fat Joe Receives Backlash For Saying Hip-Hop Was Created By Both Blacks & Latinos

Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is a notable rapper from New York City. Best known for his popular 2000s tracks, the 52-year-old has been a staple in the music industry for decades now. Given his level of popularity, Joe has often used his platform to uplift other artists and educate his followers. However, his most recent attempt to inspire the community didn't garner the response he hoped for.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Blasts Fan For Recording Him: "You See What Happened To PNB"

PNB Rock's untimely death changed the way a lot of artists are moving these day. Following the Philly rapper's passing, several stars have been adamant about not sharing their location or whereabouts online until they've left the area. Nicki Minaj shared a message about posting locations after fans blamed PNB's girlfriend's social media posts as the reason he was robbed and gunned down in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Gangsta Boo Dodges Nicki Minaj Vs. Cardi B Question: "They Fans Too Crazy"

It has been said that Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have long buried the hatchet on their beef, but their fanbases won't let the drama rest. At every turn for the hitmakers, many of their fans make sure to somehow create division between the two. Both Minaj and Cardi have been enjoying the fruits of their labor and continue to reach new heights in their careers, and these days, they don't speak on one another in order to keep the peace.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, and more pay tribute to PnB Rock, dead at 30

The rap world is mourning the death of PnB Rock, who was shot and killed on Monday. The rapper, 30, was remembered by peers including Nicki Minaj, Quavo, Denzel Curry, and Meek Mill with many more lamenting both his loss and the violent nature of his death. Scroll down to see a round-up of the messages below.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy