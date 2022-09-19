ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Like Crime Shows? ‘Snabba Cash’ Should Be Your Next Netflix Obsession

Everyone is looking over their shoulders in “Snabba Cash.” It’s never for more than a moment or two. But once you start tracking when and how and where the people in this Netflix drama series do it, it’s hard to ignore. “Snabba Cash” is the kind of show that continuously convinces you that doom could be lurking around any corner. It’s also the kind of show that would be a no-brainer hit with even the slightest push from a streaming service in need of one right now. For a corner of the viewing audience looking for a show to take the...
OWN Sets Two Christmas Movies Starring LeToya Luckett, Finesse Mitchell, Eva Marcille & Davale Ellis

EXCLUSIVE: OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has announced two original Christmas movies for its OWN For The Holidays slate. The Great Holiday Bake War, starring LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell, debuts on Saturday, December 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and A Christmas Fumble, starring Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis, premieres on Saturday, December 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN. In The Great Holiday Bake War, when former pastry school rivals Julian (Mitchell) and Brianna (Luckett) meet years later in a TV baking competition, the sparks – and the flour – fly! Each has their own plans for the winning prize money, but...
