A motorcyclist crashed Monday afternoon at Highways B and 137 near Raymondville. It was the second injury-related motorcycle crash that day in the county. Cpl. Stacy Crewse said a southbound 1974 Harley Davidson operated by Robin M. Sterling, 60, of Birch Tree, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert. Sterling, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy-St. Francis in Mountain View. He had moderate injuries.

RAYMONDVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO