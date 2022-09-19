Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houstonherald.com
BONNIE ARLENE SHELTON BARTCH SMITH
Bonnie Arlene Shelton Bartch Smith, 94, was born on Feb. 26, 1928, in Texas County, Mo., the youngest child of Roy and Dorothy Shelton. She passed away Sept. 15, 2022. Mrs. Smith was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Vancil Shelton; and her sister, Bertha Murray; her husband, Kenneth Lee Bartch, the father of her two daughters; and her second husband, Gerald B. Smith, and two of his sons, Gerald and Allan Smith.
houstonherald.com
NORMA PAULINE ROWEN
A memorial service for Norma Pauline Rowen, 88, formerly of Raymondville, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Community Crossroads Church, 225 Orchard St., Raymondville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Go online at St.Jude.org or call 800-822-6344. The...
houstonherald.com
Some highlights from a big day
Last Friday was one of those special days for me to enjoy my job. Of course, it was Houston High School Homecoming weekend, so there were multiple opportunities to take in fun and interesting moments. Plenty of those moments came and went during the annual Homecoming Parade in downtown Houston....
houstonherald.com
Cabool teen seriously injured in Douglas County accident
Two persons were seriously injured — including a 17-year-old boy from Cabool — in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 14 nine miles northwest of Ava, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The accident occurred when a westbound 1997 GMC Suburban driven by Mary H. Brown, 56,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstonherald.com
Motorcycle crashes after hitting deer near Houston
A motorcyclist was seriously injured Monday morning in a crash about two miles north of Houston on U.S. 63. Sgt. Ryan Vaughan of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a northbound 2003 Harley Davidson operated by Joel T. Kelley, 68, of Thayer, struck a deer, lost control and overturned off the right side the roadway.
houstonherald.com
Progress reported in securing funding for new Houston library
Various local organizations are joining to secure financing for a new branch of the Texas County Library in Houston. An update came Monday night during a meeting of the Houston City Council. Leading the effort are members of the Texas County Library Board, Texas County Library Foundation and the City of Houston. The Texas County Commission also is considering assistance with a distribution from its American Rescue Plan Act allocation (ARPA).
houstonherald.com
PHOTOS: HHS football vs. Cabool
The Houston High School football team played in a South Central Association game against Cabool last Friday night in Tiger Stadium. To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
houstonherald.com
Fire reported at Raymondville; three departments called to assist
Three fire departments were called Tuesday afternoon to a blaze reported at Raymondville, authorities said. One structure has burned and a trailer house is threatened. Licking, Raymondville and Houston were called to near Splitlimb Road and Wildwood Drive.
RELATED PEOPLE
houstonherald.com
Motorcycle, car collide; one seriously injured
An Elk Creek resident was involved in a serious accident Tuesday afternoon in West Plains, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a southbound 2018 Toyota C-HR driven by Anne M. Davies, 60, of Elk Creek, failed to yield to a southbound 2005 Yamaha V-Star 650 operated by Leland E Collins, 49, of West Plains, and the motorcycle struck the car.
houstonherald.com
Man injured when motorcycle crashes at Highways B and 137
A motorcyclist crashed Monday afternoon at Highways B and 137 near Raymondville. It was the second injury-related motorcycle crash that day in the county. Cpl. Stacy Crewse said a southbound 1974 Harley Davidson operated by Robin M. Sterling, 60, of Birch Tree, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert. Sterling, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy-St. Francis in Mountain View. He had moderate injuries.
houstonherald.com
Houston School District receives funds from bank program
For 10 years, West Plains Bank and Trust Company has offered community debit cards to customers featuring designs for school districts where the bank has branches, and Ozarks Healthcare. The total in 2022 is up $8,892 over last year, coming in at $71,587. Across the life of the program, more...
houstonherald.com
Houston School board handles personnel matters
Members of the Houston board of education handled several personnel matters during a meeting last week. •Hired Maggie Moore as district homeless liaison. •Employed Tara Volk as district foster care liaison. •Accepted the resignation of Lauren Wilkins, paraprofessional, effective Sept. 23. •Employed Mareta Ramsey, food service substitute, for the 2022-’23...
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstonherald.com
Community foundation to open up grant period
The Houston Community Foundation (HCF) will open an application period Monday, Sept. 26, for not-for-profits in the community that work in the fields of health and human services. An affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, the local group said the entities can request up to $1,000 from the...
houstonherald.com
Houston school board hires architectural firm
After interviews earlier, the Houston board of education last week unanimously approved Dake | Wells Architecture to create a strategic master plan to guide the district. The firm has offices in Springfield and Kansas City. The company was founded in 2004 by Brandon Dake and Andrew Wells and has grown to serve a variety of public and private clients.
houstonherald.com
Event set for Sunday to pray for area school districts
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Houston Ministerial Alliance will sponsor the 11th annual “Prayer Zone” to unite in prayer for the seven school districts in Texas County. The service beings at 6 p.m. Sunday at Hiett Gymnasium on the Houston School District campus.
Comments / 0