TheStreet

You Bought a Car. Here's How to Quickly Pay Down Your Auto Loan.

Amid talk of a recession and record-high inflation, you’d think Americans would keep a close eye on auto-loan spending. New data from LendingTree shows the average U.S. monthly auto-loan payment stands at $644, up 11.8% from a year earlier. Worse, loan payments for used-cars and lease arrangements are rising...
The Motley Fool

Car Insurance Too Expensive? 4 Smarter Moves Than Skipping It

There's more than one way to keep car insurance costs down. Car insurance is required by law in most states. Skipping it can mean incurring fines and other penalties. There are other ways drivers can reduce their car insurance rates without breaking the law, including shopping around for policy rates and signing on for a higher deductible.
CNET

Should You Have an Emergency Credit Card?

Even if you don't use a credit card for everyday purchases, there are a few good reasons to keep one in your wallet anyway. Unexpected expenses -- for a car repair or home maintenance job -- can throw a wrench in the best laid financial plans. An emergency credit card...
The Motley Fool

What Kind of Insurance Do You Need for an RV?

RV owners need to make sure they've protected their big investment. An RV can be expensive to buy, so it's important to have the right insurance. The types of insurance to buy can vary depending on the type of RV. Most RV drivers should have comprehensive coverage, along with a...
CarBuzz.com

Buy Here Pay Here Dealerships

Step 1: Visit the BHPH Lot Customers who want to buy a car with bad credit can approach dealers who offer this service directly. The process requires submitting proof of a stable income, which usually comprises two recent and consecutive pay stubs. Some dealers may even allow you to start this process online.
massrealty

The Common Contingencies in Real Estate

When buying a home the current real estate market will dictate some of your decisions. For example, when you've found a home you love, you'll ask your real estate agent to craft an offer.
under30ceo.com

10 Personal Loan Tips

Personal loans are perhaps the most popular kind of loan. You can use a personal loan for nearly any purpose, including paying for unexpected medical expenses, making down payments for a car, or funding home renovation needs. Unlike a car or home loan, personal loans are usually unsecured. Borrowers are not required to provide security or collateral to a bank or financial institution to get a loan.
