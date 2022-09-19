Read full article on original website
Related
Suze Orman Warns That Homeowners Are 'Setting Themselves Up for Heartache' if They Don't Make This Smart Insurance Move
Don't risk ending up with a financial disaster if something goes wrong at home.
6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Car Insurance
Some factors that can cause your car insurance rates to increase are beyond your control, such as your age or if you live in an area that recently caused your insurer a substantial claims loss. But...
You Bought a Car. Here's How to Quickly Pay Down Your Auto Loan.
Amid talk of a recession and record-high inflation, you’d think Americans would keep a close eye on auto-loan spending. New data from LendingTree shows the average U.S. monthly auto-loan payment stands at $644, up 11.8% from a year earlier. Worse, loan payments for used-cars and lease arrangements are rising...
Car Insurance Too Expensive? 4 Smarter Moves Than Skipping It
There's more than one way to keep car insurance costs down. Car insurance is required by law in most states. Skipping it can mean incurring fines and other penalties. There are other ways drivers can reduce their car insurance rates without breaking the law, including shopping around for policy rates and signing on for a higher deductible.
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
30 Biggest Do’s and Don’ts When Buying a Car
Buying a new car is stressful no matter how many times you've done it before. From figuring out your budget to finding the right car to wrapping up all the paperwork, there's so much involved. And...
6 Reasons It's Time to Switch to a Credit Union
Joining a credit union is one of the easiest ways to save money. Joining a credit union means becoming a member-owner. You may pay less fees and get better interest rates on loans. You also get to vote for board members, or can run for a seat yourself. There are...
CNET
Should You Have an Emergency Credit Card?
Even if you don't use a credit card for everyday purchases, there are a few good reasons to keep one in your wallet anyway. Unexpected expenses -- for a car repair or home maintenance job -- can throw a wrench in the best laid financial plans. An emergency credit card...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Unexpected Expenses to Prepare for in Retirement
It’s no secret that retirement can be expensive. It’s why we spend (or should spend) most of our productive life planning and preparing for it so it doesn’t become a...
Business Insider
Hazard insurance protects your home's structure from catastrophic loss and is required by your lender
Hazard insurance is the part of a homeowners policy that covers damage from fire, weather, and other natural events. Floods and earthquakes are the two main exclusions to hazard insurance. Your lender will inform you about minimum required coverage, but you'll probably need more. Homeowners insurance is made up of...
What Kind of Insurance Do You Need for an RV?
RV owners need to make sure they've protected their big investment. An RV can be expensive to buy, so it's important to have the right insurance. The types of insurance to buy can vary depending on the type of RV. Most RV drivers should have comprehensive coverage, along with a...
Buy Here Pay Here Dealerships
Step 1: Visit the BHPH Lot Customers who want to buy a car with bad credit can approach dealers who offer this service directly. The process requires submitting proof of a stable income, which usually comprises two recent and consecutive pay stubs. Some dealers may even allow you to start this process online.
The Common Contingencies in Real Estate
When buying a home the current real estate market will dictate some of your decisions. For example, when you've found a home you love, you'll ask your real estate agent to craft an offer.
under30ceo.com
10 Personal Loan Tips
Personal loans are perhaps the most popular kind of loan. You can use a personal loan for nearly any purpose, including paying for unexpected medical expenses, making down payments for a car, or funding home renovation needs. Unlike a car or home loan, personal loans are usually unsecured. Borrowers are not required to provide security or collateral to a bank or financial institution to get a loan.
Comments / 0