Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!
Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant
Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
Jennifer Garner Shares Intense Workout Routine In Camo Leggings & Neon Pink Athletic Sneakers
Jennifer Garner shared a triumphant and funny snippet of her intense workout routine on social media. The short video posted to Instagram yesterday saw Garner box jumping an impressive height in athletic wear and sneakers. Faltering at first, Garner gained her footing and succeeded the second and third time to lots of fanfare. “The Adam Project” actress always aims to give fans an authentic glimpse into her daily life, whether she’s gardening or sweating off the stress of the day. Getting active, Garner was dressed in sleek black leggings with a dark gray camo design and pockets. The sleek high-waisted leggings were...
These Lululemon-inspired leggings from Amazon start at just $25
If you're like us, you live in leggings — even when you have zero intention of getting in a workout. We found a $25 pair on Amazon that feels almost exactly like our favorite Lululemon leggings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Are The Baggy Pants That Gigi Hadid Can’t Stop Wearing
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve noticed that looser-fitting clothing has been on trend lately, don’t worry – you haven’t traveled back in time. Recently, celebs like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Eva Longoria have been spotted wearing baggy pants and crop tops that are reminiscent of Y2K vibes. Luckily, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get the same look.
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy
There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC News
Ariana Grande posts rare photo of natural curls
Ariana Grande ditched her signature pin-straight ponytail recently, donning a natural, curly haired look for the launch of her new body care line. The "Thank U, Next" singer posted a promotional video on social media Sunday for her God is a Woman body line, which dropped at Ulta and includes her previously released fragrance line of the same name.
womansday.com
Jennifer Lopez Is a Total Showstopper in Her Jaw-Dropping See-Through Lilac Dress
Jennifer Lopez is dressing like true Hollywood royalty. This past weekend, the multi-hyphenate was spotted making a fashion statement on the streets of New York City, where she was accompanied by her 14-year-old daughter, Emme Muñiz, and husband Ben Affleck's 13-year-old daughter, Seraphina Affleck. For the family outing, the...
Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Vision for LolaVie
Her hair, her company, her terms. As Jennifer Aniston marks the first-year anniversary of LolaVie, her d-to-c hair care brand, she remains as committed to the category — and her vision — as ever.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “The impetus for the brand was that I have a deep investment in hair, for numerous reasons,” said the actress, whose hairstyle as Rachel Green on “Friends” entered the pantheon of iconic styles like the bob and the buzz cut. “I had really troublesome hair,...
Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'
Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors
Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
Kendall Jenner Flashed So Much Leg In This High-Slit White Dress For Her 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner stunned in a sultry, elegant white gown to the 818 Tequila ‘Eight Reserve’ launch party— showing us all how to rock one last epic all-white summer outfit before Labor Day! The supermodel, 26, donned a floor-length, curve-hugging and asymmetrical dress by Rick Owens to the Malibu soiree, featuring an ultra-high slit that revealed her toned legs.
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PopSugar
Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season
Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
Kate Moss' daughter Lila's extra long toe nails are dividing people
Finger nails come in all shapes and lengths, but where do you stand on long toe nails?. Well, Kate Moss' daughter, Lila has divided opinion on social media after she shared a photo of her rather lengthy toe nails. Lila, 19, shared two photos on Instagram, the second being a...
Ashton Kutcher Is Stunned by Kim Kardashian’s Running Skills: ‘I Don’t Even Understand’
Fitness buddies! As Ashton Kutcher trains to run the New York City Marathon, he’s enlisted some famous pals to help him get in shape — including Kim Kardashian. “Excitement level, I’m at, like, 11 today. My friend, Kim, is here. I’m really, really stoked to have a conversation with her,” the Ranch alum, 44, said in a Thursday, September 1, Instagram video, promoting next week’s Peloton Tread episode of “Our Future Selves With Ashton Kutcher.”
Comments / 0