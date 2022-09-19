ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

'The Woman King' has a Colorado sound

By John Moore The Denver Gazette
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago

DENVER • One of the most anticipated films of the fall is Viola Davis’ “The Woman King,” which opened Friday. And a portion of the soundtrack was recorded right here At Rocky Mountain Recordings.

Five-time Grammy Award winner and Denver native Dianne Reeves has contributed vocals to the film, under the music direction of Terence Blanchard.

“When my dear friend Terence was working on the project, he said he ‘heard’ me in the music, and he invited me to be a part of it,” Reeves said.

The director of the film, Gina Prince-Bythewood, didn’t know Reeves’ music that well at the time, but she knew Blanchard has good instincts.

“So I got a call to come to Scotland, where they were recording the soundtrack,” Reeves recounted. “We started working on it, and when Gina heard some of it, she said, ‘Yeah, we’ve gotta do more of this,’ so we ended up picking up where we left off right here in Denver.”

Reeves said Blanchard allowed her to watch scenes and simply vocally improvise throughout the film. “That’s something I have never done,” said Reeves, who called the whole thing “a simply amazing, extraordinary experience.”

Rocky Mountain Recording, also known as Colorado Recording Studios, is a full-service studio at 1250 W. Cedar Ave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gVu5Y_0i1Tjigr00
Five-time Grammy Award winner and Denver native  Dianne Reeves  has contributed vocals to "The Woman King."

In the historical epic “The Woman King,” Davis plays a 19th-century African general who led an all-woman army against European slave traders. Historians say they were called the Agojie (or “mothers”) and existed from about 1600 to 1904. They were referred to as “the Dahomey Amazons” by Western Europeans who wrote about them — a nod to fierce female warriors from Greek mythology.

The film is just one reason Reeves is enjoying another career high. Her 1994 song “Endangered Species” was thrust back into international prominence Monday when actor Sheryl Lee Ralph sang it as her acceptance speech at Monday’s "Emmy Awards." And she is about to embark on her latest international tour.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
9NEWS

'Hellboy' star to screen film in Denver

DENVER — Ron Perlman will visit the Mile High City for a movie screening in December. The actor and star of "Hellboy" will appear at a showing of the 2004 film on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Paramount Theatre in Denver. Tickets for the screening go on sale Friday, Sept....
DENVER, CO
9News

Pentatonix bringing Christmas tour to Colorado

DENVER — A cappella fans, rejoice!. Three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix have announced a Ball Arena concert on Sunday, Nov. 20. The "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour" will visit 22 cities, kicking off Nov. 17 in Oakland. Girl Named Tom, Season 21 winners of "The Voice,"...
DENVER, CO
Westword

The Five Best and Five Worst Places to Walk in Denver

Jonathon Stalls, the man behind the popular Pedestrian Dignity TikTok account, self-identifies as a "walking artist." He walks...a lot...and can create quite a picture of what it's like to live in this city without a car, as a true pedestrian. So we asked him to share five of his favorite spots, as well as some that need improvement.
DENVER, CO
TripAdvisor Blog

15 fun and unique things you can only do in Denver

From hot tubs full of beer to a museum that lets you borrow the art. Denver is full of surprises. You can soak in a cedar tub filled with beer. Hike meadows bursting with wildflowers. Sleep in a hidden hotel inside a historic train station. Get lost in music and find out why everyone says a show at the Red Rocks will change your life, or take a day to connect with nature in nearby Rocky Mountain National Park. With so many things to do, crafting a diverse itinerary for your visit to the Mile High City can feel overwhelming. To help you whittle down your vacation plans, we pulled together 15 of the best activities, hikes, museums, hotels, and food to experience on your next trip to Denver.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
County
Denver, CO
99.9 The Point

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Cluck It: A New Chicken Trend Now Rules the Roost in Denver

For decades, America's fried chicken scene was dominated by the Southern style of the food popularized by chains like Kentucky Fried Chicken (now officially known simply as KFC), Popeyes and Church's. Then, in the mid-2010s, a new chicken trend began creeping onto the scene that celebrated another Southern-born flavor profile: Nashville hot chicken.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Weather record set 127 years ago falls in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, a temperature record that was initially set in 1895 fell in Colorado on September 20. The temperature hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport for the 10th time of the month, passing a previous record of nine 90-degree-plus days during the month of September. The former nine-day record was initially set in 1895, tied in 2005, 2017, and 2018.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Fifteen Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

Fall is just days away, and the cultural calendar is filling up fast. The action this week begins with StartUp Week, a celebration of all things entrepreneurial that got its start in 2012 and has grown into the largest event of its kind. But along the Front Range and across Colorado there are other reasons to celebrate, with festivals honoring everything from the art of new Americans to dark skies.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Dianne Reeves
Person
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Person
Terence Blanchard
5280.com

Houston Housed 25,000 People Who’d Experienced Homelessness. Can Denver Do the Same?

“How Houston Moved 25,000 People from the Streets into Homes of Their Own,” declared a headline the New York Times on June 14 of this year. The piece, not surprisingly, caused a buzz around the country given the staggering figures in the article. Over the past decade, tens of thousands of formerly unhoused people moved directly into apartments and houses; homelessness has been cut in the region by 63 percent; and the vast majority of housing recipients have remained housed after two years.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

About half of Colorado under a Flood Watch with soaking rain on the way

Tuesday is the final day to soak warm temperatures before a cold front brings much cooler and wetter weather.The front was in central Wyoming Tuesday morning and based on the speed of the front, it should arrive in the Denver metro area no later than midnight Tuesday night.Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach near 90 degrees again around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Tuesday. It should be the 67th day this year reaching at least 90 degrees in Denver (the third most on record) and the 10th day in September which is unprecedented in Denver's history.After the front...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Emmy Awards#The Woman King#African#European
303magazine.com

Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend: 9/21– 9/25

It is officially fall in Denver this weekend and the city has some crisp events to embrace the change in seasons. Kick off the weekend with a cold brew at Denver Oktoberfest and end it by witnessing your fitness at #bRUNchClub at Stanley Marketplace. Whatever you have planned, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Cold front arrives in Colorado: How much rain could we get?

DENVER — After days, weeks and months of hot weather, Colorado finally gets a taste of cooler weather, a day before the official start of autumn. A cold front that moved into Colorado early Wednesday will bring showers, storms and cooler temperatures. Scattered storms are expected to arrive Wednesday...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
Westword

There's a New Taco King in Five Points

From conception to welcoming customers, it took Julio Mis and his three partners less than ten days to open El Rey de la Mesa in June at 2200 California Street, the space that was formerly home to Habit Doughnut Dispensary's Five Points location. The process was a piece of (tres leches) cake, Mis says. But coming to America wasn’t so sweet.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy