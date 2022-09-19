Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
South Dakota’s Becky Hammon Leads Las Vegas to First WNBA Title
The Las Vegas Aces are the WNBA champions for 2022. The team, led by coach, and South Dakota native, Becky Hammon defeated the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in a Game 4 victory. Hammond joins the ranks of just a handful of rookie coaches in the NBA to win the league title. And she's the first WNBA coach to do it.
Fox5 KVVU
Thousands of WNBA Championship paradegoers line Las Vegas Strip to support Aces
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands lined the streets of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip Tuesday for the WNBA Championship Parade celebrating the victorious Las Vegas Aces. The rally and celebration, which began at 5:30 p.m., was free and open to the public. The event attracted many families with young...
Former Eastern Iowa High School Star is a WNBA Champion
The Las Vegas Aces claimed the 2022 WNBA Championship on Sunday and a former Iowa prep star played a big role in helping them win the title. Former Linn-Mar Lion Kiah Stokes (grabbing a rebound above) started all four games of the WNBA Finals, playing an average of just under 25 minutes per game as Las Vegas defeated the Connecticut Sun.
xflnewsroom.com
XFL Vegas Head Coach Says Team Names and Logos Coming Next Week
Last week we reported that XFL team names and logos were to be announced in the next few weeks. Fast forward to today, and it looks like we have further confirmation. XFL Las Vegas head coach Rod Woodson joined the Pat McAfee Show earlier today where he dropped some major details on the timing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Las Vegas Strip is preparing for the historic WNBA Championship Parade
On Tuesday, hundreds will gather on Las Vegas Boulevard at Caesars Palace for the historic 2022 WNBA Championship parade, starring the Las Vegas Aces.
Video appears to show fan slap NFL’s Kyler Murray after game in Las Vegas
In the video, Kyler Murray appears stunned but uninjured. Police are still investigating.
Viva! Las Vegas tournament tees off with concert
It's an event that will feature Joey Fatone and Michael Ray and appearances by LGPA tour winners and participants. It's the introduction to the season opener for professional golf which is the 2023 Tournament of Champions put on by the Hilton Grand Vacations.
UNLV Football: Dominate 2nd half lifts the Rebels to victory over a perennial bowl team
University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In only the 3rd game of the season, UNLV has made a loud statement. North Texas isn't exactly a powerhouse, but they are a perennial bowl team. Coach Seth Littrell has led North Texas to 5 bowl games in his first 6 years.
RELATED PEOPLE
Local businesses react to Formula 1 Las Vegas race
)-- Rev up those engines as one of the biggest international racing events is set to ignite in in Las Vegas in Nov. 2023.
Fox5 KVVU
Date announced for Formula 1 race in Las Vegas in 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The highly-anticipated Formula 1 race next year in Las Vegas officially has a date. According to F1′s 2023 calendar, the Las Vegas event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. The race will take place with a “historic 10 p.m. ‘lights out’ start.”
Fox5 KVVU
French Bulldog stolen from backyard of Henderson home
The 2022 WNBA Champions celebrated with thousands of fans on the fabulous Las Vegas Strip Tuesday evening. Standing side by side with the Aces were many public officials, including Nevada’s governor, who said he almost lost his voice after the rally due to all the excitement.
Pickleball popularity growing, 4-day clinic being offered
Although the Las Vegas Pickleball Open was recently canceled, a four-day clinic will be held with professional player Steve Cole for any interested participants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Date set for Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race
According to the Formula 1 2023 calendar, the Las Vegas race will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. There is an asterisk by that date stating it is "subject to FIA circuit homologation" which means an FIA inspector must do a verification of the safety level of the track.
$1.25 million jackpot hits on penny slot
Over the weekend a lucky man hit it big while playing a Buffalo Diamond penny slot.
restaurantclicks.com
Las Vegas Brunch Spots to Try This Week
Las Vegas has a world-famous reputation for being the ultimate adult playground. The lavish casinos and bars aren’t just open all night, but they deliberately lack clocks so that the party will continue till the sun comes up. In fact, the party never stops. You can continue to enjoy...
8newsnow.com
Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas billionaire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mountainlionmessenger.com
Shyann Richardson, Assistant Editor
Shyann Richardson is a senior in high school. She was born and raised in Las Vegas. This is Shyann’s second year of journalism but first year taking journalism at Sierra Vista. She enjoys spicy food, traveling and reviewing news stories, specifically true crime cases.
Popular Las Vegas Strip Venue Won't Reopen (Something New Coming)
With visitors coming in droves and the city expanding its population to the highest level its ever been, Las Vegas has been a city of change in the 21st century. The cranes that dot the city skyline are building everything from new casino resorts and new sports arenas to new restaurants and social clubs.
‘I just don’t know what’s real and what’s not,’ Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s credit ballooned as he planned time machine in final weeks alive
In the months before his death, former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was running out of cash as he planned a time-traveling spaceship and theme park where visitors would pay in seashells -- all while living in an environment where those around him allegedly took advantage of his deteriorating mental capacity, lawyers for his estate claim.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Las Vegas 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Las Vegas, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Las Vegas as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
Comments / 0