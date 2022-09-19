ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

104.5 KDAT

Former Eastern Iowa High School Star is a WNBA Champion

The Las Vegas Aces claimed the 2022 WNBA Championship on Sunday and a former Iowa prep star played a big role in helping them win the title. Former Linn-Mar Lion Kiah Stokes (grabbing a rebound above) started all four games of the WNBA Finals, playing an average of just under 25 minutes per game as Las Vegas defeated the Connecticut Sun.
LAS VEGAS, NV
xflnewsroom.com

XFL Vegas Head Coach Says Team Names and Logos Coming Next Week

Last week we reported that XFL team names and logos were to be announced in the next few weeks. Fast forward to today, and it looks like we have further confirmation. XFL Las Vegas head coach Rod Woodson joined the Pat McAfee Show earlier today where he dropped some major details on the timing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Viva! Las Vegas tournament tees off with concert

It's an event that will feature Joey Fatone and Michael Ray and appearances by LGPA tour winners and participants. It's the introduction to the season opener for professional golf which is the 2023 Tournament of Champions put on by the Hilton Grand Vacations.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Date announced for Formula 1 race in Las Vegas in 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The highly-anticipated Formula 1 race next year in Las Vegas officially has a date. According to F1′s 2023 calendar, the Las Vegas event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. The race will take place with a “historic 10 p.m. ‘lights out’ start.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

French Bulldog stolen from backyard of Henderson home

The 2022 WNBA Champions celebrated with thousands of fans on the fabulous Las Vegas Strip Tuesday evening. Standing side by side with the Aces were many public officials, including Nevada’s governor, who said he almost lost his voice after the rally due to all the excitement.
8 News Now

Date set for Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race

According to the Formula 1 2023 calendar, the Las Vegas race will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. There is an asterisk by that date stating it is "subject to FIA circuit homologation" which means an FIA inspector must do a verification of the safety level of the track.
LAS VEGAS, NV
restaurantclicks.com

Las Vegas Brunch Spots to Try This Week

Las Vegas has a world-famous reputation for being the ultimate adult playground. The lavish casinos and bars aren’t just open all night, but they deliberately lack clocks so that the party will continue till the sun comes up. In fact, the party never stops. You can continue to enjoy...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas billionaire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mountainlionmessenger.com

LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

‘I just don’t know what’s real and what’s not,’ Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s credit ballooned as he planned time machine in final weeks alive

In the months before his death, former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was running out of cash as he planned a time-traveling spaceship and theme park where visitors would pay in seashells -- all while living in an environment where those around him allegedly took advantage of his deteriorating mental capacity, lawyers for his estate claim.
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Las Vegas 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Las Vegas, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Las Vegas as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
LAS VEGAS, NV

