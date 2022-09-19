Read full article on original website
Hova powell
2d ago
That's good. Steady trying to go to school and get some knowledge. and a job. But want to be bad . Stupid. They need God in they Life. Cause the Mother ain't trying hard enough. Just saying. Cause most of them worried about other things. Smh
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to offset the cost of inflation in PhiladelphiaInstaworkPhiladelphia, PA
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ NativeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware River WaterfrontMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Newark Man Nabbed With 60 Heroin Decks, Crack-Cocaine, Handgun Near Trenton School: Police
A 32-year-old Newark man was near a Trenton school when he was found with 60 heroin decks, crack-cocaine, and a semi-automatic handgun with a high-capacity magazine, authorities charged. Trenton VCU Detectives found Rashaon A. Williams with a Taurus .9mm semi-automatic handgun after seeing a bulge in his waistband while patrolling...
Hamilton Man, 31, Killed In Trenton Shooting: Prosecutor
A 31-year-old man from Hamilton was shot and killed in Trenton on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 20, authorities confirmed. Trenton Police officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation near Howard and Hancock streets found Keenan Anthony Trower with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest around 7:50 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
Man shot to death while sitting in car in Trenton
A Hamilton man died after being shot multiple times while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car parked on a Trenton street Tuesday night, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Keenan A. Trower, 31, was shot several times in the chest and died a short time after...
Detectives Seize 2,750 Folds Heroin, Cocaine, Gun, $8K In Lakewood Drug Bust
A 21-year-old man from Lakewood has been charged with numerous drug and weapons offenses, authorities said. Dayewon Crockam is accused of storing and selling illegal drugs, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. On Friday, Sept. 16, detectives made a warranted search on Crockam’s Lakewood residence. During the course...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nj1015.com
Route 22 drug bust — 18 people arrested following Clinton Township, NJ investigation
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Eighteen individuals, aged 25 to 62, have been arrested in connection with alleged narcotic activity along Route 22 in this Hunterdon County township. The joint initiative between the county prosecutor's office, Clinton Township police and New Jersey State Police began after police began receiving complaints regarding the alleged activity along the state highway, according to the prosecutor's office.
New Brunswick shooting that left 2 dead, 7 wounded was gang-related, feds say
A shooting in New Brunswick nearly two years ago that involved a stolen car and left two people dead and seven others injured was gang-related, federal authorities said Tuesday in announcing racketeering charges against seven reputed members and associates of a gang. The men are part of a gang associated...
‘Suspicious Death’ Probed In Mercer County, Prosecutor Says
Authorities have launched what they say is a “suspicious death” investigation after a body was apparently found in the basement of a Mercer County home. Trenton Police responding to a call for a well-being check found the body in the basement of a Park Avenue residence after forcing entry on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
Woman accused of hitting, killing Pa. state troopers and pedestrian pleads not guilty
Jayana Webb, accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian earlier this year in Philadelphia, appeared in court Wednesday for a plea hearing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Asian students victims of possible hate crimes on SEPTA
Acting SEPTA Police Chief Charles Lawson described one of the incidents as a "disgusting unprovoked attack on a student from Central High School."
firststateupdate.com
Update: Newark Man Killed In Wednesday Morning Crash In New Castle
Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the New Castle area early this morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 21, 2022, at approximately 1:28 a.m., a blue 2008 Saturn Aura was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway approaching the...
N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.
Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say
Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
George Floyd’s attorney urges Murphy to investigate alleged racism at N.J. hospital
Benjamin Crump, a civil rights lawyer who has represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black victims of high-profile police killings, is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to investigate accusations of systemic racism at University Hospital. In a tweet Sunday, Crump posted an NJ Advance Media story...
WGAL
Philadelphia contract killer pleads guilty and admits to committing six murders
PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia man plead guilty and admitted to committing six murders. Ernest Pressley, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and four counts of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, in connection with his role in murdering four people in Philadelphia between 2017 and 2018, all in exchange for money.
Abandoned building destroyed by fire in Lawrence
Two abandoned buildings at 3091 Lawrenceville Road were destroyed by fire Sept. 16, according to Facebook postings by the Lawrence Road Fire Co. and the Lawrenceville Fire Co. Volunteer firefighters were notified of a dwelling fire at 4:38 a.m. Sept. 16, according to a Facebook posting by the Lawrence Road Fire Co.
Man Found With Crack-Cocaine After Ditching Handgun, High-Capacity Mag During Trenton Chase: PD
A 22-year-old man was found with a distributable amount of crack-cocaine after attempting to ditch a handgun with a high-capacity magazine during a chase involving Trenton Police, authorities said. Officers patrolling the area of Boudinot Street tried to stop Papino Lloyd after seeing him with a handgun and a high-capacity...
trentondaily.com
Guatemala’s Independence Day Parade Brings Thousands into The Streets of Trenton
There was dancing and singing; laughing and waving; there were more festivities than one person could comprehend in Franklin Park and Unity Park on Sunday as thousands of people came to Trenton to celebrate the 201st anniversary of Guatemala’s independence from Spain. The festivities started Saturday night with Trenton’s...
Philly airline employees charged with fraudulently changing 1,700 customer tickets
Three employees of a major national airline based at Philadelphia International Airport have been arrested and charged with charging customers lesser fees for changing flight itineraries than protocol allowed, and pocketing the fees.
fox29.com
Man killed in nighttime double shooting in Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead and another is injured after police say they were shot Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 26-year-old...
Tips sought after man shot to death in South Jersey
Authorities are searching for a killer after a man was shot to death Tuesday night in Salem City. Police responded to the 100 block of Thompson Street shortly after 10 p.m. and found Kashif Patterson, 37, of Salem, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Salem County Prosecutor Kristin J. Telsey.
Comments / 3