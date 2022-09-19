ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Hova powell
2d ago

That's good. Steady trying to go to school and get some knowledge. and a job. But want to be bad . Stupid. They need God in they Life. Cause the Mother ain't trying hard enough. Just saying. Cause most of them worried about other things. Smh

2
 

Hamilton Man, 31, Killed In Trenton Shooting: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old man from Hamilton was shot and killed in Trenton on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 20, authorities confirmed. Trenton Police officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation near Howard and Hancock streets found Keenan Anthony Trower with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest around 7:50 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot to death while sitting in car in Trenton

A Hamilton man died after being shot multiple times while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car parked on a Trenton street Tuesday night, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Keenan A. Trower, 31, was shot several times in the chest and died a short time after...
TRENTON, NJ
nj1015.com

Route 22 drug bust — 18 people arrested following Clinton Township, NJ investigation

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Eighteen individuals, aged 25 to 62, have been arrested in connection with alleged narcotic activity along Route 22 in this Hunterdon County township. The joint initiative between the county prosecutor's office, Clinton Township police and New Jersey State Police began after police began receiving complaints regarding the alleged activity along the state highway, according to the prosecutor's office.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

‘Suspicious Death’ Probed In Mercer County, Prosecutor Says

Authorities have launched what they say is a “suspicious death” investigation after a body was apparently found in the basement of a Mercer County home. Trenton Police responding to a call for a well-being check found the body in the basement of a Park Avenue residence after forcing entry on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Update: Newark Man Killed In Wednesday Morning Crash In New Castle

Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the New Castle area early this morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 21, 2022, at approximately 1:28 a.m., a blue 2008 Saturn Aura was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway approaching the...
NEW CASTLE, DE
NJ.com

N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.

Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say

Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WGAL

Philadelphia contract killer pleads guilty and admits to committing six murders

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia man plead guilty and admitted to committing six murders. Ernest Pressley, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and four counts of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, in connection with his role in murdering four people in Philadelphia between 2017 and 2018, all in exchange for money.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lawrence Ledger

Abandoned building destroyed by fire in Lawrence

Two abandoned buildings at 3091 Lawrenceville Road were destroyed by fire Sept. 16, according to Facebook postings by the Lawrence Road Fire Co. and the Lawrenceville Fire Co. Volunteer firefighters were notified of a dwelling fire at 4:38 a.m. Sept. 16, according to a Facebook posting by the Lawrence Road Fire Co.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
trentondaily.com

Guatemala’s Independence Day Parade Brings Thousands into The Streets of Trenton

There was dancing and singing; laughing and waving; there were more festivities than one person could comprehend in Franklin Park and Unity Park on Sunday as thousands of people came to Trenton to celebrate the 201st anniversary of Guatemala’s independence from Spain. The festivities started Saturday night with Trenton’s...
TRENTON, NJ
fox29.com

Man killed in nighttime double shooting in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead and another is injured after police say they were shot Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 26-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Tips sought after man shot to death in South Jersey

Authorities are searching for a killer after a man was shot to death Tuesday night in Salem City. Police responded to the 100 block of Thompson Street shortly after 10 p.m. and found Kashif Patterson, 37, of Salem, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Salem County Prosecutor Kristin J. Telsey.
SALEM, NJ

