Seattle, WA

KING-5

How to plant tulips that will last and keep squirrels away from them!

SEATTLE — Ciscoe says:. Fill your spring garden with spectacular color by planting spring blooming bulbs this fall. The best thing about spring blooming bulbs is that they already have a flower ready to go when you plant them, so unless your soil is pure clay and the bulbs rot in our rainy winters, or squirrels eat them, they can't fail to bloom. They do great planted in containers as well, so even if you live in a condo, if you’ve got a balcony all you need is a frost proof pot and you can create a colorful spring display as well.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlegreenlaker.com

Send off Summer with Flare – the Luminata is Back!

On September 24, Green Lake will again become a fantasy landscape alight with hundreds of lanterns to celebrate the autumnal equinox, the tipping point between summer and fall, light and dark. On the autumnal equinox, the Sun is directly above the equator, and day and night are the same lengths. It is traditionally a time to celebrate the harvest and wind down into winter’s rest for the following year.
SEATTLE, WA
liveineverett.com

Worth Leaving Town For: Downtown Snohomish Vintage Treasure Finds

Downtown Snohomish, Antique Capital of the Northwest, is a whole vibe. Charming historic storefronts are filled with objects from different eras -- items that are like catnip for bohemians who like to upcycle, repurpose, and/or add a touch of quality vintage furniture into their homes. My wife and I sometimes...
SNOHOMISH, WA
Seattle, WA
KING-5

Check out the Northwest's greatest ads as you've never seen them before.

TACOMA, Wash. — If you go into a local bar, there's a good chance you'll see someone drinking from a can of Rainier beer. A series of ad campaigns that share the same anti-establishment humor as Saturday Night Live have made Rainier famous. Now a trio of Tacoma filmmakers are making a documentary about the ads.
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Hanging on

A boy visits the “Beach Launch” sculpture at Edmonds’ Brackett’s Landing South park Sunday. According to the City of Edmonds, “the bronze sculpture of three children in a makeshift dinghy quickly became an icon on Edmonds waterfront not long after its installation in 1998. The sculpture, by Robert Cooke, was a gift of the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.
EDMONDS, WA
KUOW

What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far

Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area

Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tiny fan brings tiny violin to see Lindsey Stirling at Washington State Fair

A pint-sized fan got to see her favorite performer at the Washington State Fair this weekend and stole our hearts in the process. Lindsey Stirling, known as the Dancing Violinist, performed in Puyallup on Saturday to a packed crowd. Before the show began, an adorable little girl twirled through the center aisle toting a tiny violin.
PUYALLUP, WA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KUOW

'Very unusual': Lines at Sea-Tac Airport stretch into parking garage

Officials at Sea-Tac Airport say they’re looking into the cause of major security checkpoint delays that recently emerged. Twitter erupted with videos and photos of seemingly endless lines stretching into the airport's parking garage over the weekend. Lisa Jensen was one of those people. She came to Seattle from...
SEATTLE, WA

