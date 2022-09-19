Read full article on original website
Related
KING-5
How to plant tulips that will last and keep squirrels away from them!
SEATTLE — Ciscoe says:. Fill your spring garden with spectacular color by planting spring blooming bulbs this fall. The best thing about spring blooming bulbs is that they already have a flower ready to go when you plant them, so unless your soil is pure clay and the bulbs rot in our rainy winters, or squirrels eat them, they can't fail to bloom. They do great planted in containers as well, so even if you live in a condo, if you’ve got a balcony all you need is a frost proof pot and you can create a colorful spring display as well.
seattlegreenlaker.com
Send off Summer with Flare – the Luminata is Back!
On September 24, Green Lake will again become a fantasy landscape alight with hundreds of lanterns to celebrate the autumnal equinox, the tipping point between summer and fall, light and dark. On the autumnal equinox, the Sun is directly above the equator, and day and night are the same lengths. It is traditionally a time to celebrate the harvest and wind down into winter’s rest for the following year.
liveineverett.com
Worth Leaving Town For: Downtown Snohomish Vintage Treasure Finds
Downtown Snohomish, Antique Capital of the Northwest, is a whole vibe. Charming historic storefronts are filled with objects from different eras -- items that are like catnip for bohemians who like to upcycle, repurpose, and/or add a touch of quality vintage furniture into their homes. My wife and I sometimes...
Tri-City Herald
The best brunch in Washington is served at this cafe and bakery, Yelp says. Here’s why
The best brunch spot in Washington serves Hawaiian dishes and pastries, according to a new list by Yelp. Yelp released the “top reviewed brunch spot in every state” on Sept. 19, and Patrick’s Cafe & Bakery in Seattle was a top contender in the state. To find...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Washington Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
‘It’s like seeing an elephant!’ Five things you didn’t know about giant pumpkins
One of the winners at the 12th annual Skagit Valley Giant Pumpkin Festival came from Whatcom County.
KING-5
Check out the Northwest's greatest ads as you've never seen them before.
TACOMA, Wash. — If you go into a local bar, there's a good chance you'll see someone drinking from a can of Rainier beer. A series of ad campaigns that share the same anti-establishment humor as Saturday Night Live have made Rainier famous. Now a trio of Tacoma filmmakers are making a documentary about the ads.
Jesse Jones: ‘Squatter Busting Moms’ removing neighborhood home squatters on their own
“It’s not safe for us. It’s not safe for our kids. It just doesn’t feel very good,” said Dulcie Jones, who is part of a group called Squatter Busting Squad. Fed up with a squatting situation, Jones started a Facebook group with her friends Kristal Smith and Jasmine Villa of Spanaway.
RELATED PEOPLE
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Hanging on
A boy visits the “Beach Launch” sculpture at Edmonds’ Brackett’s Landing South park Sunday. According to the City of Edmonds, “the bronze sculpture of three children in a makeshift dinghy quickly became an icon on Edmonds waterfront not long after its installation in 1998. The sculpture, by Robert Cooke, was a gift of the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.
KUOW
What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far
Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
9-year-old attacked by brown bear in Alaska recovering at Harborview
A 9-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a bear attack while hunting with a relative in Alaska on Tuesday was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. According to Alaska State Troopers, the boy was out hunting with an adult in the Palmer Hay Flats area, which is 35 miles from Anchorage, when they came upon a brown bear.
Eater
Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area
Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
A Downtown Small Plates Restaurant Turns Into a Decadent Milkshake and Burger Bar
Outlier opened on Fourth Avenue in downtown Seattle in 2017 as a restaurant serving small plates from all over the world, ranging from braised pork sugo to rockfish bo ssam. Now, in a complete 180, it’s turning into a decadent burger and milkshake bar. Burgers include a standard option...
The Highest-Rated Restaurant Serving Fried Rice In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant has the best fried rice.
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night? (Updated!)
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
KOMO News
Tiny fan brings tiny violin to see Lindsey Stirling at Washington State Fair
A pint-sized fan got to see her favorite performer at the Washington State Fair this weekend and stole our hearts in the process. Lindsey Stirling, known as the Dancing Violinist, performed in Puyallup on Saturday to a packed crowd. Before the show began, an adorable little girl twirled through the center aisle toting a tiny violin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUOW
'Very unusual': Lines at Sea-Tac Airport stretch into parking garage
Officials at Sea-Tac Airport say they’re looking into the cause of major security checkpoint delays that recently emerged. Twitter erupted with videos and photos of seemingly endless lines stretching into the airport's parking garage over the weekend. Lisa Jensen was one of those people. She came to Seattle from...
Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Old Seattle Refinery
Authorities suspect no foul play in the woman's death.
Protesters outside Seattle City Hall denounce planned SODO homeless shelter
Approximately 100 people gathered outside Seattle City Hall Tuesday afternoon to protest the planned construction of a homeless shelter in the city’s SODO neighborhood. In March, King County announced its plan to preserve the existing 270-person Salvation Army shelter in SODO with added capacity for 150 additional people. The...
Comments / 0