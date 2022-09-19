ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 9

100% American
2d ago

If the seas are rising then why is the water level still the same as 50 plus years ago?

Reply(2)
8
Related
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Rising sea levels challenging New Bedford hurricane barrier

THE HURRICANE BARRIER at the mouth of New Bedford harbor is closing more often as sea levels rise and could be closed one to two times a day by 2050, a new reportfrom the Trustees of Reservations says. The report says harbor officials are aware of the challenges looming ahead...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Washington Examiner

Rhode Island seizes 9-foot tuna from Massachusetts boat

A giant bluefin tuna measuring over 9 feet long was seized by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management last week from a Massachusetts charter boat. DEM officials took the fish and issued a criminal summons for the charter boat's captain. Authorities determined the captain was both being paid by...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
johnstonsunrise.net

‘The fishing line was 200 feet up in the air!’

Eric Duda of Tiverton, RI took Friday off to fish. “We fished most of the day and gave up on tautog fishing at 3 p.m. and headed back up the Sakonnet River. Duda said, “Didn’t see any surface action anywhere so we decided to troll for false albacore. Just as I was going to call it a day, I heard from the back of the boat the clicker going off.”
TIVERTON, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buzzards Bay, MA
New Bedford, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Fairhaven, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Wareham, MA
Nantucket, MA
Government
Fairhaven, MA
Government
City
New Bedford, MA
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
City
Falmouth, MA
CBS Boston

People fleeing devastation in Puerto Rico arrive in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Travelers arriving to Logan Airport Tuesday night, carried luggage in their hands and heartbreaking images in their minds - of the Puerto Rico they left behind. "That was awful, honestly," one man said, of the last few days. Post-pandemic, and parts still recovering from "Maria," "Fiona" feels frighteningly similar to that deadly hurricane five years ago. In some regions, the water damage right now is as bad or even worse. Another traveler, arriving in Boston with her elderly mother, said she feared they'd drown as the floodwaters continued to rise. "We stayed in one room...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Coast#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Infrastructure#Erosion
iheart.com

Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?

BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Massachusetts' Puerto Rican community reacts to Hurricane Fiona

Hurricane Fiona has caused floods and widespread power outages in Puerto Rico. Power was out for an estimated 1.2 million homes and businesses as of Wednesday morning. State Sen. Adam Gomez joins the show, along with Pedro Reina-Pérez, director of the Harvard Puerto Rico Winter Institute, to discuss how the storm impacts some 340,000 Puerto Ricans in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Is Living in Massachusetts a Good Way to Avoid Climate Change?

I should apologize in advance in case you might be misled by this title because in general, it really impossible for anyone to avoid climate change. It's everywhere and affects everything. However, recently, a recent study showed a list of states that made the list of the '7 Best States to Move to Avoid Climate Change'. Could the Bay State possibly be on this list?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
newscentermaine.com

'Major' Hurricane Fiona is a close call for Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Hurricane Fiona is a major storm in the Atlantic Ocean with the potential to strike Bermuda by midweek. How close the storm gets to the island will decide how much or how little the impacts are. After passing just west of Bermuda, Fiona will set its...
MAINE STATE
nbcboston.com

Protesters Plan to Disrupt Commute in Boston Wednesday Morning, Officials Warn

FIVE PROTESTERS ARRESTED: Click here for live updates on the situation Wednesday morning. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is warning travelers in the Boston area of a planned protest Wednesday morning that could disrupt the commute. A protest group was discussing plans to interrupt travel on "several routes" at about...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Controlled blast goes off in Dartmouth

(WJAR) — Dartmouth fire crews released a video of a blast on Wednesday afternoon. Crews said the blast was controlled, but residents may have felt it. There was no word on what exactly exploded.
DARTMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

SUV overturns on ramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound

BARNSTABLE – A SUV rolled over in Barnstable about 6:45 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on the Exit 68 onramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound. Two people in the vehicle were able to self-extricate and were evaluated. The ramp was closed while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
BARNSTABLE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy