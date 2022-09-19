Read full article on original website
100% American
2d ago
If the seas are rising then why is the water level still the same as 50 plus years ago?
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Rising sea levels challenging New Bedford hurricane barrier
THE HURRICANE BARRIER at the mouth of New Bedford harbor is closing more often as sea levels rise and could be closed one to two times a day by 2050, a new reportfrom the Trustees of Reservations says. The report says harbor officials are aware of the challenges looming ahead...
Washington Examiner
Rhode Island seizes 9-foot tuna from Massachusetts boat
A giant bluefin tuna measuring over 9 feet long was seized by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management last week from a Massachusetts charter boat. DEM officials took the fish and issued a criminal summons for the charter boat's captain. Authorities determined the captain was both being paid by...
johnstonsunrise.net
‘The fishing line was 200 feet up in the air!’
Eric Duda of Tiverton, RI took Friday off to fish. “We fished most of the day and gave up on tautog fishing at 3 p.m. and headed back up the Sakonnet River. Duda said, “Didn’t see any surface action anywhere so we decided to troll for false albacore. Just as I was going to call it a day, I heard from the back of the boat the clicker going off.”
WBUR
Boston's Mayor Wu announces investment in trees for cooling, flood reduction and beauty
Boston will more than triple the number of city employees focused on trees, from 5 to 16 people, and create a new forestry office in an effort to expand tree coverage in the city. An urban forestry report out today says 27% of the city is covered by trees, on average. But the canopy varies from just 7% in East Boston to 43% in Jamaica Plain.
People fleeing devastation in Puerto Rico arrive in Massachusetts
BOSTON - Travelers arriving to Logan Airport Tuesday night, carried luggage in their hands and heartbreaking images in their minds - of the Puerto Rico they left behind. "That was awful, honestly," one man said, of the last few days. Post-pandemic, and parts still recovering from "Maria," "Fiona" feels frighteningly similar to that deadly hurricane five years ago. In some regions, the water damage right now is as bad or even worse. Another traveler, arriving in Boston with her elderly mother, said she feared they'd drown as the floodwaters continued to rise. "We stayed in one room...
Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why
BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
Cape Cod coyote who was mistaken for lost puppy released into wild with foster sibling
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — They grow up so fast. After being mistaken for a lost German Shepherd puppy earlier this year, one orphaned coyote pup is hearing the call of the wild and has been released following months of rehab, according to authorities. The Cape Wildlife Center announced on Wednesday...
iheart.com
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
WBUR
Massachusetts' Puerto Rican community reacts to Hurricane Fiona
Hurricane Fiona has caused floods and widespread power outages in Puerto Rico. Power was out for an estimated 1.2 million homes and businesses as of Wednesday morning. State Sen. Adam Gomez joins the show, along with Pedro Reina-Pérez, director of the Harvard Puerto Rico Winter Institute, to discuss how the storm impacts some 340,000 Puerto Ricans in Massachusetts.
Is Living in Massachusetts a Good Way to Avoid Climate Change?
I should apologize in advance in case you might be misled by this title because in general, it really impossible for anyone to avoid climate change. It's everywhere and affects everything. However, recently, a recent study showed a list of states that made the list of the '7 Best States to Move to Avoid Climate Change'. Could the Bay State possibly be on this list?
thelocalne.ws
Report identifies number of structurally deficient bridges in local communities
A new study saying one in 12 bridges in the state are structurally deficient has identified one of concern in Ipswich. The bridge in question crosses the Ipswich River on County Street and was built in 1861, according to the study carried out by the think tank Massachusetts Budget & Policy Center (MassBudget).
newscentermaine.com
'Major' Hurricane Fiona is a close call for Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Hurricane Fiona is a major storm in the Atlantic Ocean with the potential to strike Bermuda by midweek. How close the storm gets to the island will decide how much or how little the impacts are. After passing just west of Bermuda, Fiona will set its...
nbcboston.com
Protesters Plan to Disrupt Commute in Boston Wednesday Morning, Officials Warn
FIVE PROTESTERS ARRESTED: Click here for live updates on the situation Wednesday morning. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is warning travelers in the Boston area of a planned protest Wednesday morning that could disrupt the commute. A protest group was discussing plans to interrupt travel on "several routes" at about...
newbedfordguide.com
Natural Gas Spikes About To Show Up In Massachusetts Winter Electric, Heating Bills
It is still technically summer, but Massachusetts energy officials are putting residents on notice now that the cost of heating their homes and keeping the lights on is likely to skyrocket this winter as the price of natural gas soars. About half of New England’s electric generation is powered by...
Turnto10.com
Controlled blast goes off in Dartmouth
(WJAR) — Dartmouth fire crews released a video of a blast on Wednesday afternoon. Crews said the blast was controlled, but residents may have felt it. There was no word on what exactly exploded.
This Rhode Island Restaurant Still Offers Family-Style, All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinners
Family-style dinners are a lost art around the SouthCoast. Sitting down at a restaurant and being served platters of food that you share with everyone else at the table seems like an antiquated idea of dining out. Yet there is still something heartwarming about having the family sit around a...
The Real Reason You Heard Loud Booms This Weekend in Westport & Surrounding Areas
Reports of loud booms in Westport, Freetown, Dartmouth and Somerset were reported over the weekend, leaving people scratching their heads as to what could have caused such a startling sound. Reports in Westport. Online users began sharing their concerns Saturday night around 6:30 p.m., with several people claiming their house...
capecod.com
SUV overturns on ramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound
BARNSTABLE – A SUV rolled over in Barnstable about 6:45 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on the Exit 68 onramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound. Two people in the vehicle were able to self-extricate and were evaluated. The ramp was closed while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Multiple protestors taken into custody amid effort to disrupt morning commute in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston will need to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning because a planned protest on city streets is causing delays and leading to arrests. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced a plan to meet at Post Office Square at 7 a.m....
