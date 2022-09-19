Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Boosie Badazz Advises Rappers Visiting L.A. To Stay Strapped: ‘It’s the Rap Murder Capital’
After the murder of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Boosie Badazz hit twitter with a strong warning to rappers that will travel to the city. “Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER!!” Boosie tweeted. “BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES!! KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS!! They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Alleged Audio Of August Alsina Confronting Tory Lanez Surfaces Online
More details from Tory Lanez' altercation with August Alsina are coming to the light. After Tory denied assaulting August, claiming that he was in the studio after finishing his set on the "Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam" tour. However, earlier this week, footage of the Canadian rapper attempting to greet the "I Luv This Sh*t" singer made its rounds online, contradicting Tory's original claim.
HipHopDX.com
Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists
Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death
Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
Fetty Wap and Young Thug facing years in prison
Two of hip-hop’s biggest artists are locked behind bars and could face years in prison. Did their music lead to this fate?. Fetty Wap’s 2015 was one of the biggest breakout years recently seen in music. “Trap Queen” is the single that started it all. She...
Nicki Minaj Addresses Criticism About PnB Rock Death Comments
Rapper Nicki Minaj is addressing the criticism she received after comments she made on social media about the shooting death of PnB Rock. The 30-year-old rapper was shot and killed during a robbery at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles. Social media users pointed blame at PnB Rock’s girlfriend who had shared […] The post Nicki Minaj Addresses Criticism About PnB Rock Death Comments appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tory Lanez Dropped From Tour After August Alsina Altercation
Tory Lanez will no longer be apart of the "Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam" after his alleged altercation with August Alsina. Over the weekend, the "I Luv This Sh*t" singer took to social media to reveal that the Toronto born rapper had punched him in the face, leaving him with a bloody lip and bruised face. Although Tory denied the claims, footage showed the Chixtape star attempting to greet August before the fight went down.
hypebeast.com
Metro Boomin Announces Upcoming Album ‘Heroes & Villains’
Metro Boomin will be delivering his highly-anticipated new album Heroes & Villains this November. The hip-hop producer announced the news of the forthcoming project on Friday, sharing a fiery teaser trailer. While the trailer doesn’t offer any information aside from the news of the album, fans can only hope Metro...
August Alsina Addresses Tory Lanez Altercation Rumors, Posts Bloody Face Photos ‘There Was Never A ‘Fight’! Simply An Assault’
August Alsina is telling his side of the story as rumors circulate online that he and Tory Lanez got into it.
August Alsina Shows Injuries From Alleged Fight With Tory Lanez
August Alsina is showing off the wounds he suffered from his alleged fight with Tory Lanez at the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam in Chicago. The internet has been buzzing over reports of a physical clash between the two rap-crooners. On Sunday night (Sept. 18), August Alsina shared a series of pictures of the injuries he said he received after Tory Lanez allegedly sucker punched him on Sept. 17 in Chicago at comedian Rip Michaels' Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam event.
hotnewhiphop.com
August Alsina Shares Encouraging Text From His Mom After Tory Lanez Confrontation Video Leaks
As new information about the August Alsina-Tory Lanez beef emerges online, the singer's mother had some words of encouragement for him. The singer faced backlash for the altercation but his mother assured him that he did "nothing wrong." August Alsina performs onstage at Live! Red! Ready! Pre-Show at the 2017...
Tory Lanez Denies Putting Paws On August Alsina After Concert
Looks like more drama could be on the way for Tory Lanez and Lore’l has the LO Down! Over the weekend, singer August Alsina claimed he was attacked backstage by Tory Lanez after refusing to give him a handshake. The two were in Chicago for a concert. Alsina posted pics of the bloody aftermath […]
NME
Little Dragon team up with JID on breezy new single ‘Stay’
Little Dragon have collaborated with JID on new song ‘Stay’, the first track on their new EP ‘Opening The Door’. Check it out below. The new song from the Swedish pop group and the Atlanta rapper is a breezy, funk-tinged track and follows previous single ‘Frisco’, marking the band’s first new material since 2021 EP ‘Drifting Out’.
hotnewhiphop.com
Twitter Reacts To Tory Lanez & August Alsina's Feud, Megan Thee Stallion's Name Brought Up By Many
It was only a matter of time before Megan Thee Stallion's name was dragged into the ongoing online debate about the alleged feud between Tory Lanez and August Alsina. If you haven't heard, the Toronto-born artist has vehemently denied rumours that he and the latter got into a physical fight, even despite the countless receipts that have surfaced online to dispute his innocence.
hiphop-n-more.com
NBA Youngboy Releases New Song & Video ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered)’: Watch
One thing that NBA Youngboy is going to do is keep dropping new music. The rapper recently released his mixtape called Realer 2 on Sept. 7th but he continues to serve fans as he returns with another new song called ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered). And just like he usually does, it comes along with a music video shot around his house.
Tory Lanez kicked off tour for allegedly assaulting August Alsina
Tory Lanez may have find himself in more trouble after allegedly assaulting August Alsina at the Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam tour. Alsina said on Instagram on Sept. 18 that Lanez assaulted him after he refused to shake his hand. Since then, footage has surfaced of the interaction between the both artists, which shows Alsina walking past Lanez. Later in the video, Lanez is seen walking aggressively toward the area that Alsina went, but no physical interaction was shown.
Complex
City Girls Talk Relationships With Lil Uzi Vert and Diddy
City Girls’ Yung Miami and JT speak candidly about their respective relationships with Diddy and Lil Uzi Vert in a new cover story interview, out Monday. Speaking with Pop Sugar, the duo reflected on their continually expanding presence on pop culture, including comments to writer Shelton Boyd-Griffith about their individual personal lives. On matters of Diddy, who earlier this year declared Miami’s “Go Papi!” sign at the BET Awards “one of the sweetest things anyone’s ever done for me,” Miami struck a playful chord when it came to addressing speculation and assumptions surrounding their relationship, which she describes as a “really supportive” one.
The FADER
Freddie Gibbs shares tracklist $oul $old $eparately, new Funk Flex freestyle
Freddie Gibbs is continuing the run-up to his anticipated new album $oul $old $eparately with today's release of the album's tracklist. The Indiana rapper's fifth solo project will include its lead single "Too Much" featuring Moneybagg Yo plus features across the project from Pusha T, Offset, Raekwon, Anderson .Paak, Musiq Soulchild, DJ Paul, Rick Ross, and Kelly Price. Check it out below.
