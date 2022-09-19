Read full article on original website
Brazil will channel 2002 vibes to try and end World Cup trophy drought
In the summer of 2002, under a sweltering Japanese heat inside the International stadium in Yokohama, Brazil dazzled the footballing world by becoming the most successful nation in the history of the men's World Cup, beating Germany 2-0 and earning their fifth trophy. Blessed with an embarrassment of riches -- from Rivaldo to Ronaldinho, Cafu and Golden Boot winner Ronaldo "O Fenomeno" Nazario -- it was the perfect conclusion to a perfect tournament. Luiz Felipe Scolari's men had emulated the legendary 1970 victory, having also won every match in the competition, and gave Brazilians a sense of redemption against mighty Europe after losing to France four years earlier.
Inter Miami's Gonzalo Higuain calls out fan abuse, says it 'claims lives'
Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain has called out fan abuse in an interview with ESPN and said insults and bullying "claim lives." Higuain faced heavy criticism when playing for Argentina and was part of the side who lost three consecutive finals from 2014-2016. The striker retired from international duty in...
Inaki and Nico Williams, brothers on different national teams, make history for Athletic Club
Inaki and Nico Williams made history in the Spanish top flight when both found the net in Athletic Club's come-from-behind 3-2 victory against Rayo Vallecano -- the first brothers to do so in 17 years -- although they appear to be on course to represent different nations at the World Cup in Qatar.
Big questions before USMNT's pre-World Cup friendlies - Can Pepi nail down spot? Is Turner too rusty?
In less than two months, the 3,065-day wait between World Cup matches for the United States men's national team will come to an end. Only tuneups against Japan in Germany (Friday, 8:25 am ET on ESPN2/ESPN+) and Saudi Arabia (on Tuesday in Spain) remain before the Nov. 21 group-stage opener against Wales in Qatar.
Barcelona threaten legal action over Lionel Messi contract-details leak
Barcelona have threatened to take legal action against a Spanish newspaper that leaked details of the club's contract negotiations with Lionel Messi in 2020. On Wednesday, El Mundo released a series of requests Messi made to the club to renew his deal at Camp Nou as he moved into the final year of his terms.
Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez's World Cup dream for Mexico is over, confirms Martino
Mexico has four center-forwards in training for its World Cup warmup matches this week but will take only three strikers to Qatar and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez will not be in either group, coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino confirmed Tuesday night. Martino ruled out Chicharito from an appearance in his fourth World...
