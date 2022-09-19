ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Brazil will channel 2002 vibes to try and end World Cup trophy drought

In the summer of 2002, under a sweltering Japanese heat inside the International stadium in Yokohama, Brazil dazzled the footballing world by becoming the most successful nation in the history of the men's World Cup, beating Germany 2-0 and earning their fifth trophy. Blessed with an embarrassment of riches -- from Rivaldo to Ronaldinho, Cafu and Golden Boot winner Ronaldo "O Fenomeno" Nazario -- it was the perfect conclusion to a perfect tournament. Luiz Felipe Scolari's men had emulated the legendary 1970 victory, having also won every match in the competition, and gave Brazilians a sense of redemption against mighty Europe after losing to France four years earlier.
Inter Miami's Gonzalo Higuain calls out fan abuse, says it 'claims lives'

Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain has called out fan abuse in an interview with ESPN and said insults and bullying "claim lives." Higuain faced heavy criticism when playing for Argentina and was part of the side who lost three consecutive finals from 2014-2016. The striker retired from international duty in...
Barcelona threaten legal action over Lionel Messi contract-details leak

Barcelona have threatened to take legal action against a Spanish newspaper that leaked details of the club's contract negotiations with Lionel Messi in 2020. On Wednesday, El Mundo released a series of requests Messi made to the club to renew his deal at Camp Nou as he moved into the final year of his terms.
