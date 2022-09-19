ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Aggies climb one spot to No. 23 in latest AP Top 25 poll

By Sean Cunningham
 3 days ago

Coming off of a 17-9 victory over, then, No. 13 Miami on Saturday night, Texas A&M jumps up one spot to No. 23 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Aggies’ prime-time victory was fueled by cleaner special teams play – Miami muffed a punt in Aggies’ territory, leading to a touchdown, and missed two field goals (one blocked) – a strong defensive performance by a thin unit, and a great individual effort by Devon Achane who made impact plays as a rusher, receiver and kick returner.

The top-7 saw no change this week with Georgia , Alabama , Ohio State , Michigan , Clemson , Oklahoma and USC rounding out the top-7 in that order.

The Aggies open up SEC play versus No. 10 Arkansas on Saturday evening, 6:00PM CT, in Arlington, TX, at Jerry World .

Check out the full AP Top 25 list below:

No. 10 Arkansas faces No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium (7 p.m. ET on ESPN) in the 2022 rendition of the Southwest Classic. Arkansas looks to get back on track after an uneasy 38-27 win over FCS Missouri State, while Texas A&M looks to notch their second-straight victory with newly appointed quarterback Max Johnson leading the offense. Saturday's meeting marks back-to-back Southwest Classics where both Arkansas and Texas A&M sit ranked within the AP Top 25.
