Golf

The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Embarrassing Bryson DeChambeau Moment

Bryson DeChambeau had an awkward moment during the weekend's LIV Golf event at Rich Harvest Farms. The 29-year-old endured a grueling encounter with a gallery rope. As he attempted to duck under its wrath, the rope instead caught him right in the face. For more on this harrowing injury, Paige...
golfmagic.com

Louis Oosthuizen just might have LIV Golf Tour buyer's remorse: "It sucks"

Louis Oosthuizen, who has resigned his membership from the PGA Tour to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series, says it "sucks" he won't be able to compete in the forthcoming Presidents Cup. Oosthuizen - who previously stated that he "didn't understand the fuss about LIV" has a very strong record...
golfmagic.com

Report: PGA Tour pro says he wants to "punch" LIV Golf's Talor Gooch

Before the emergence of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it's fair to say that only the most ardent PGA Tour fans might have heard of Talor Gooch. When he was announced in the field of LIV Golf London, it caught the attention of golf fans because he represented the type of player analysts believed would have been unlikely to take the risk to join the upstart circuit so soon.
golfmagic.com

Does LIV Golf caddie make valid point about distribution of OWGR points?

LIV Golf caddie Craig Connelly has labelled the latest distribution of Official World Golf Ranking points as "shocking" after comparing the winner's points from the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour and Fortinet Championship on the PGA Tour. Connelly, who caddies for LIV Golf Tour pro Martin Kaymer,...
golfmagic.com

"It's their own fault" Justin Thomas reacts to LIV Golf pros' OWGR letter

Justin Thomas says "it's their own fault" the LIV Golf Tour pros currently find themselves in a position they do not earn world ranking points. To catch you up, 48 LIV Golf players sent a letter yesterday to the chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking pleading their case for accreditation.
golfmagic.com

REVEALED: LIV Golf Tour viewing figures "They can't even give it away"

Greg Norman, the LIV Golf Invitational Series chief executive, says they are in talks with as many as four networks over a possible TV deal. How true that is remains to be seen. It's possible he's attempting to drum up interest. AppleTV have reportedly already snubbed the Saudi-backed league due to "its toxic nature".
golfmagic.com

Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event

Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
golfmagic.com

Scheffler and Horschel react to potential LIV vs PGA Ryder Cup-style match

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler says the PGA Tour has "more talent" than their Saudi-backed rival as he offered his opinion on whether or not there should be a Ryder Cup-style match against LIV Golf. Speaking ahead of the 2022 Presidents Cup, the Masters champion explained that his ability to tune...
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan re-iterates LIV Golf cooperation is "off the table"

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has reaffirmed his stance toward an agreement with LIV Golf. There will not be any cooperation between the rival circuits. Speaking to Golf Channel ahead of the Presidents Cup, Monahan identified the antitrust lawsuit that 11 players filed against the Tour as a clear indication of the hostility that currently exists.
GolfWRX

Justin Thomas WITB 2022 (September)

Justin Thomas what’s in the bag accurate as of the Presidents Cup. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees @9.25) 3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV RAW Blue 85 TX. 5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees @ 19.5) Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder...
Reuters

Golf-Presidents Cup overshadowed by prospect of PGA v LIV Royal Rumble

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Presidents Cup is unlikely to be on any list of great sporting rivalries, but as the U.S. and an International team prepared on Tuesday for their Quail Hollow showdown there was whimsical talk of what could be golf's ultimate duel -- the PGA Tour v LIV Golf.
