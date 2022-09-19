Read full article on original website
Paige Spiranac Reacts To Embarrassing Bryson DeChambeau Moment
Bryson DeChambeau had an awkward moment during the weekend's LIV Golf event at Rich Harvest Farms. The 29-year-old endured a grueling encounter with a gallery rope. As he attempted to duck under its wrath, the rope instead caught him right in the face. For more on this harrowing injury, Paige...
golfmagic.com
Louis Oosthuizen just might have LIV Golf Tour buyer's remorse: "It sucks"
Louis Oosthuizen, who has resigned his membership from the PGA Tour to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series, says it "sucks" he won't be able to compete in the forthcoming Presidents Cup. Oosthuizen - who previously stated that he "didn't understand the fuss about LIV" has a very strong record...
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour pro says he wants to "punch" LIV Golf's Talor Gooch
Before the emergence of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it's fair to say that only the most ardent PGA Tour fans might have heard of Talor Gooch. When he was announced in the field of LIV Golf London, it caught the attention of golf fans because he represented the type of player analysts believed would have been unlikely to take the risk to join the upstart circuit so soon.
Phil Mickelson, Greg Norman have different stances on LIV Golf feud with PGA Tour
In his quest to get LIV Golf to qualify for world ranking points and be more widely accepted in the golf world, CEO Greg Norman said he has "no interest" in reaching a truce with the PGA Tour "because our product is working." But it doesn't sound like everyone playing...
golfmagic.com
Does LIV Golf caddie make valid point about distribution of OWGR points?
LIV Golf caddie Craig Connelly has labelled the latest distribution of Official World Golf Ranking points as "shocking" after comparing the winner's points from the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour and Fortinet Championship on the PGA Tour. Connelly, who caddies for LIV Golf Tour pro Martin Kaymer,...
golfmagic.com
"It's their own fault" Justin Thomas reacts to LIV Golf pros' OWGR letter
Justin Thomas says "it's their own fault" the LIV Golf Tour pros currently find themselves in a position they do not earn world ranking points. To catch you up, 48 LIV Golf players sent a letter yesterday to the chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking pleading their case for accreditation.
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Sergio Garcia AIRMAILING the green after this analysis is just hilarious
LIV Golf Chicago provided some pretty humorous content as Bryson DeChambeau went toe-to-toe with a rope, but you might have missed this clip involving the tempestuous Sergio Garcia. The clip in question features a discussion about Garcia's iron striking. Now we all know that the Spaniard has absolutely flushed it...
Look: "Mystery Woman" Spotted With Bryson DeChambeau Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
Over the weekend, former PGA Tour star turned LIV Golf series golfer Bryson DeChambeau made headlines. The major champion was spotted with a new "mystery woman" which had the internet trying to figure out who it was. As it turns out, he was spotted with Lilia Schneider, a sophomore at Marian University where she's a member of the golf team.
golfmagic.com
REVEALED: LIV Golf Tour viewing figures "They can't even give it away"
Greg Norman, the LIV Golf Invitational Series chief executive, says they are in talks with as many as four networks over a possible TV deal. How true that is remains to be seen. It's possible he's attempting to drum up interest. AppleTV have reportedly already snubbed the Saudi-backed league due to "its toxic nature".
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson hits INCREDIBLE shot from cart path at LIV Golf Chicago event
Phil Mickelson's life may have changed significantly in 2022 as he started a new chapter with LIV Golf, but the entertainment that he provides on the golf course will never change. During the third and final round of the LIV Golf Chicago Invitational, Mickelson found himself on a cart path...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy is the "real" World No.1 golfer, according to GolfMagic Readers
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman took to social media on Sunday night to explain how Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson are the "two best players in the world" right now. Only GolfMagic Readers think it is Rory McIlroy. As things stand, LIV Golf Tour events are shut out from receiving...
golfmagic.com
Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event
Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
SkySports
PGA Tour's Jay Monahan on DP World Tour strategic alliance and LIV Golf world rankings attempt
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan insists their strategic alliance with the DP World Tour is benefitting golf fans globally and that the partnership is helping to grow the game. The two tours announced an expansion of their partnership in June, guaranteeing a growth in prize funds on the DP World...
golfmagic.com
Scheffler and Horschel react to potential LIV vs PGA Ryder Cup-style match
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler says the PGA Tour has "more talent" than their Saudi-backed rival as he offered his opinion on whether or not there should be a Ryder Cup-style match against LIV Golf. Speaking ahead of the 2022 Presidents Cup, the Masters champion explained that his ability to tune...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan re-iterates LIV Golf cooperation is "off the table"
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has reaffirmed his stance toward an agreement with LIV Golf. There will not be any cooperation between the rival circuits. Speaking to Golf Channel ahead of the Presidents Cup, Monahan identified the antitrust lawsuit that 11 players filed against the Tour as a clear indication of the hostility that currently exists.
GolfWRX
Justin Thomas WITB 2022 (September)
Justin Thomas what’s in the bag accurate as of the Presidents Cup. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees @9.25) 3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV RAW Blue 85 TX. 5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees @ 19.5) Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder...
Golf-Presidents Cup overshadowed by prospect of PGA v LIV Royal Rumble
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Presidents Cup is unlikely to be on any list of great sporting rivalries, but as the U.S. and an International team prepared on Tuesday for their Quail Hollow showdown there was whimsical talk of what could be golf's ultimate duel -- the PGA Tour v LIV Golf.
