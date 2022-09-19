Read full article on original website
First Look: 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is a Road-Legal Speedster
Sure, it’s road legal, but the Porsche 911 GT3 RS barely looks it. And why should it hide its true identity? This is a race car for track days. Every design flourish and mechanical detail is about ripping faster and faster lap times. When we hopped on stage after Porsche unveiled the new Porsche 911 […]
Formula 1: One race has been removed from the schedule
Just one of the 22 races on the 2022 Formula 1 calendar has not returned to the schedule for the 2023 season, which is set to see a record 24 events. After all the talk about potentially losing the Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco or even the Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, the release of the 2023 Formula 1 schedule confirmed that only one track has been dropped.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Huracán successor to downsize to turbo V-8?
Lamborghini's lineup will be fully electrified by the end of 2024, with the Urus and the successors to the Aventador and Huracán all expected to adopt plug-in hybrid powertrains. The Aventador successor will come first. Already spotted in prototype form, it's due in 2023 with an updated version of...
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For
As the 2023 vehicles are on the horizon. The big question is to whether to buy the 2022 or 2023. This 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale may be worth waiting for. The post 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Spyder Debuts Looking Sleek For GT7
Porsche has a new single-seat electric sports car with 1,300 horsepower (969 kilowatts) on tap. And, you can drive it, assuming you own Gran Turismo 7. The vehicle is the Vision Gran Turismo Spyder. The machine takes the earlier Porsche Vision Gran Turismo coupe and rips the roof off. The...
TEASED: New Mercedes-AMG C63 Coming Today
Later today, Mercedes-AMG will unveil one of its most contentious models in recent memory: the all-new AMG C63 based on the latest generation of the C-Class sedan. The contentiousness we refer to revolves almost entirely around the replacement of the much-loved V8 in the previous C63 with a new four-cylinder unit boosted with electrification.
US News and World Report
Watch an Ultra-rare Lamborghini Countach Get Restored
It's not every day that a barn find turns up one of the most iconic and rare supercars in history. It's even rarer that the "lost car" is "found" by its actual owner sitting in a garage. That is what happened in the case of a 1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000s when its owner of 20 years contacted We Are Curated, a car dealer specializing in the sale of vintage supercars. We Are Curated reached out to Ammo NYC to restore this sleeping beauty ahead of a sale.
Road & Track
2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance - Photos From Every Angle
The C 63 is finally back, and it's a hybrid. There's a two-speed electric motor at the rear axle to promote stunning acceleration and grip, as well as standard AWD and four-wheel steering. Gone is the V-8, replaced by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder making an astonishing 476 hp on its own. Total output is an eye-watering 680 hp.
Road & Track
2023 BMW Alpina XB7 - Photos From Every Angle
The Alpina XB7 is back and more powerful than ever. For 2023 Alpina's big SUV gets a revised fascia and a new S68 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 making 631 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. There's air suspension, four-wheel steering, and active anti-roll bars as standard. There's even an active LSD out back to ensure torque is always going to the rear wheel with the most grip.
Road & Track
Lamborghini's Le Mans Racer Will Use a Twin Turbo V-8
Lamborghini's long-standing aversion to auto racing came to an end when it founded Squadra Corse in 2013. Nine years later, the brand has announced a much-anticipated plan to race in the top class of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024. Now, we have an idea of how that program will look.
BBC
Fernando Alonso will be 'challenging' for Aston Martin, says team boss Mike Krack
Fernando Alonso will be "challenging" for Aston Martin when he joins them next year, says team boss Mike Krack. The two-time champion is joining Aston Martin from Alpine, who would not offer him the terms he wanted to stay on. Krack said: "He can push us, more than a driver...
Road & Track
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Test Mule Spotted Looking Tall Leaving the Factory
A test mule for Lamborghini's upcoming Safari-style Huracán Sterrato has been spotted for the first time leaving the company's Sant'Agata factory in Italy. The high-riding prototype, spotted by Varryx on YouTube, gives us our first real look at the factory-safari-d supercar outside of the promotional material released by Lamborghini so far. In addition to the taller ride height, we can also see tweaked fascias, a roof scoop, and a couple of roof racks.
Autoweek.com
Red Bull Considers F1 Return to Honda in Wake of Failed Deal with Porsche
The Red Bull racing marriage with Honda just might be getting another chance, as talks about re-firing a closer relationship are a "logical and interesting" step for Red Bull, team boss Christian Horner admits. Logical and interesting in the wake of the collapse of Red Bull's talks with Porsche about...
The Most Expensive Porsche in the World
Porsche will go public soon. It may be a niche carmaker, but investors do not care.
topgear.com
New Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 vs the Stelvio Pass
Each winter the world’s most famous mountain pass is closed. Someone’s got to be the one to open it. The voice is weary, but also full of wonder. “But look at this place, the mountains, the road. It is hard work, but a privilege to have this as my office.” We’re standing, somewhat incongruously, on an old tennis court halfway up the Stelvio Pass. It’s the biggest bit of level ground I’ve seen in the past two days. The conversation lulls, as it inevitably does in the face of such scenic magnificence, and our eyes are drawn up again. Up and up the bare cliff face and the impossible strand of engineering tacked on to it.
Cascio Motors Selling Top-Spec Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach on Bring A Trailer
Only 2,200 miles from new... The Porsche 911 gets a lot of love in the car community because of its secure handling and great performance design. A rear engine platform combined with great power specs and a low stance has made the car the perfect monster for the track. In modern times one of the biggest things you can do to increase the value of your Porsche is to purchase a GT variant. Cars like this only come from a dedicated team of engineers willing to put everything on the line to make the next big innovation. This particular vehicle is a great example of that but it might not be what you’re expecting.
Road & Track
RENNtech's Reimagined 600SEL Has a 7.6-Liter V-12 With 615 HP
You can make a strong case for the W140-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class of the Nineties being the brand's peak. The stately styling has stood strong throughout the years (the Maybach was based on this platform, and production ran into the last decade), while the drivetrains are relatively reliable pieces of engineering. The ride comfort is unmatched, and the interior still impresses. But there's always room for improvement. That's where RENNtech comes in.
Road & Track
Skid Plate Racing Is the Slowest, Most Action-Packed Form of Motorsports
The fun thing about motorsports is there's something for everyone. Whether you're into ultra-quick open-wheelers, dune-jumping Baja trucks, or Isle of Man TT motorcycle madness, there's likely a genre that fits your interests. One type of motorsport that we suspect anyone with even a slight interest in cars will love is skid plate racing.
2023 Pagani Utopia
With a name like Utopia, Pagani's third hypercar immediately conjures images of perfection, and the headlines seemingly write themselves. But to dismiss the Pagani Utopia supercar, nay, hypercar, as something that can be described by a single word would be to do it no justice whatsoever. The Utopia is Horacio...
Ferrari Purosangue: How Do You Pronounce the Name of This SUV?
Learn how to pronounce the name of Ferrari's first SUV, the Purosangue. The post Ferrari Purosangue: How Do You Pronounce the Name of This SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
